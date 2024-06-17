Open House: What more needs to be done to decongest roads, promote cycling?

Organise public awareness campaigns

Cycle paths on both sides of the Ladhowal bypass on the NH 95 will soon be present in Ludhiana, also dubbed the Manchester of India, despite long-held perceptions that they are unsafe owing to probable conflicts between bikers and vehicles. Our Rajya Sabha member’s unwavering efforts will see this historic project—which will cost Rs. 18.6 crore and span 17.04 kilometres — come to pass. It is presumed that the National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI), who approved this project, did not jeopardise existing right of ways by narrowing the width on each side of the roads in order to retrofit cycling lanes alongside highways. In order to be sure that a road modification is suitable for the circumstances, it is necessary to analyse trends over a specific distance of the route. If not, two-way traffic during rush hour could lead to gridlock. Even if there aren’t many bikes in Ludhiana right now, those who do ride must be happy because having a dedicated lane will ensure a sense a safety. Increased sales will also help the bicycle industry in Ludhiana. In a similar vein, in order to encourage cycling as a means of eco-friendly commute, policymakers ought to start public awareness campaigns that highlight its benefits.

Novin Christopher

Promoting cycling, environment protection We are taking a series of initiatives to promote cycling to decongest the highways and roads as well as protect the environment to check the rising pollution levels in the district. With the support of the public and all other stakeholders, we aim to achieve the goal of making Ludhiana a more liveable place in future. — Sakshi Sawhney, Deputy Commissioner

Ensure proper maintenance of lanes

The following actions will improve safety and usage of cycle tracks: To improve rider safety, make sure that the bike paths are physically divided from the driving lanes by barriers. Put up conspicuous signage and road markings to direct cyclists and alert drivers to the presence of bikes on the road. This will guarantee easy traffic flow and decrease the number of accidents. Establish a maintenance plan to ensure cleanliness. Maintaining the tracks will make more people want to use them. To ensure the cycle tracks are safe to use in the early morning, evening and night, install enough lights. To improve safety, think of installing security cameras at strategic locations. Organise public awareness initiatives to inform people about the advantages of cycling. Invite local communities, colleges and schools to take part in these campaigns. Make sure the cycle lanes link the major residential areas with shopping centres, parks, schools and workplaces. As a result, cycling will become a practical way of transportation for everyday commuting. To encourage people who don’t own bicycles to use the tracks, install bike-sharing stations at key spots along the route. To improve the comfort of cyclists, include features like drinking fountains, benches, and shade along the bike paths. Long-distance riders will benefit from these rest places. Make sure bike lanes are connected to bus stops and train stations, among other public transportation hubs. People will find it simpler to transition between using public transport and riding. Include the local community in the cycle track planning and development process. Their cooperation and assistance will be essential to the cycle tracks’ long-term use.

Aditya Kumar

Sheltered bike lanes will boost confidence

Despite the administration’s encouragement to take up cycling, a majority of people in Ludhiana, the world’s cycle-manufacturing hub, are frightened to pedal on crowded roads because they are concerned about their safety. It is paradoxical that the state’s industrial centre’s residents have long been without adequate bike lanes. Cycling is a cost-effective and environmentally beneficial form of transportation for the general public. It also benefits people’s health. It is recommended that the NHAI and MC officials provide docking slots alongside highways and other designated areas where individuals can ride their bicycles in order to promote cycling in the city. For the advantage of cyclists as well as to relieve and streamline the heavy traffic on the national highway, a lengthy cycle track could be built along the 16 km stretch from Sherpur Chowk to Doraha. There is no room for riders on a section of cycle track that is built on either side of Malhar Road since it is being used as an unauthorised parking lot. To maintain the cycle track clear, the administration should exert its efforts to optimise the parking situation at Malhar Road. Once installed, parking spaces or cycling lanes beside the roads will address the enduring issue of traffic congestion. Since bicycles, pedestrians, and two-wheelers are involved in around 90 per cent of traffic incidents in the city, bike routes are desperately needed for regular users such as labourers. The government needs to upgrade the infrastructure to protect cyclists. The construction of rails will benefit the city’s bicycle industry as well. At an estimated cost of 18.60 crores, the NHAI has approved the construction of a 20-kilometer bicycle track along the NH95 near the Ladhowal Bypass. The NHAI has our sincere gratitude for this initiative on behalf of the people of Ludhiana. The MC and NHAI ought to be looking into more such initiatives.

RS Sembhi

Promote cycling in schools, universities

The local government’s initiative, approved for by the NHAI, to build cycle tracks on both sides of the bridges is commendable. The average Ludhianvi is required to ride a bicycle at least twice a week. It is known, Ludhiana is a cycle-manufacturing hub. Businesses who make bicycles need to step up and support cycling by offering their products at reasonable rates. These businesses, like Hero, Atlas, Neelam, and others, should also come up with bike-sharing programmes. Since riding a bike is the best form of exercise, parents should encourage their children to take to cycling. Promoting cycling in schools and universities is also necessary. After all, the government is investing a significant sum to provide a track just for cycling in order to promote eco-friendly commuting. To promote such initiatives and in order to stay in good health, employees who commute 5 to 7 kilometres to and from work each week should use a bicycle.

Dr Mohd saleem farooqui

Congestion charges will dissuade motorists

The city of Ludhiana should give priority to two important measures in order to clear the city’s roadways and highways and encourage a bicycle-friendly atmosphere. First and foremost, the government needs provide grants for a thoroughfare system for cyclists that include designated lanes sheltered from motorised vehicles. This would motivate more locals to choose cycling as a practical form of transportation. The city can encourage active commuting and lessen dependency on cars by providing safe and convenient bike routes. Second, putting in place traffic control strategies like congestion pricing can encourage motorists to revaluate their routes. As a result, one would see fewer needless car journeys during the rush hour. Ludhiana can reduce traffic congestion and encourage healthier, more sustainable modes of mobility by combining legislative reforms with infrastructure development. This will ultimately improve the city’s long-term liveability and environmental sustainability.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Promote cycling among your wards

Riding a bicycle is a convenient, safe, and environmental-friendly way to maintain physical fitness. A suitable cycling network needs to be established in the city in order to encourage cycling. The local government has approved the construction of a bike track on both sides of the city’s elevated motorway for this reason. At least once a week, Ludhiana residents should step out and ride bicycles. Cycling is essential in this age to alleviate air pollution, enhancing the air quality while decreasing traffic congestion on the roadways. It is the responsibility of every resident to encourage cycling among their wards in order to stay active and healthy. To enable the average individual to ride a bike, cycle manufacturing companies should develop various options for leasing or buying at easy instalments. Look at Chandigarh, anyone can rent a bike there and go about their duties on time while avoiding traffic and pollution.

Farzana Khan

Develop extensive light rail network

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, cycle tracks will be built alongside the highways passing through Ludhiana. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the first phase of the project, which will cost Rs 18.6 crore and include 17 km of cycle tracks. The NHAI has made a commendable move towards sustainability with this action. Such initiatives are very much required to clear traffic on the current road network in Ludhiana. The number of cars on roads and highways is growing for a variety of reasons and the most prevalent causes of traffic congestion include overcrowding, poor driving behaviours and inadequate public transportation. To improve on this, transform traffic signal control. The state government and local authorities should implement a number of measures to decongest the highway and other roads, including limiting parking near busy intersections, promoting alternate routes, enhancing bus service, building more cycle docks, encouraging carpooling and ride sharing, developing a strong light rail network and initiating public awareness campaigns about the advantages of a decongested highway for people’s safety and well-being. These actions have the ability to lower pollution and emissions from fossil fuels while also effectively resolving the issue of traffic congestion on highways and other roadways.

Sukhdev Sharma

Curb roadside encroachments

The fact the government has begun placing emphasis on building bike lanes beside roadways is a comforting topic for Ludhianavis for currently, there’s virtually no way for city people to cycle around. First of all, there are a lot of merchants encroaching on side streets and major roads in the city. These encroachments need to be removed. It is also essential to regularly inspect and monitor these roadways to ensure proper maintenance. It is urgent that the issue be given careful consideration and that the relevant authorities take action to create a plan that will prevent congestion. Traffic enforcement officials need to be tough in dealing with the encroachers. On the other hand, people need to be mindful of how to use and preserve the areas designated for cycling. Furthermore, railings and divisions should be installed on either side of the road to prevent encroachment and to guarantee safety of the riders. Moreover, awareness campaigns can play an important role in educating people about the benefits of riding bicycles.

Rakesh Mishra

Strengthen public transport network

The use of trains and buses for public transit, which can carry a large number of people, should be encouraged as it significantly reduces the number of cars on the road. One other strategy to decrease road congestion is to work from home. Something needs to be done to discourage motorists from operating their vehicles for needless journeys during peak traffic hours. It would be better to build dedicated bike lanes to encourage cycling. Bicycling will become more appealing if infrastructure is made secure and maintained. People should be made aware of its benefits, as cycling is fast becoming a preferred pastime and medium of exercise.

Jaspreet Kaur

Organise weekly cycling competitions

Cycle tracks will be built beside the highways that pass through Ludhiana, as agreed upon by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This is a wise and healthy choice that needs to be promoted. These lanes will allow students to get to school in time. Additionally, this will motivate adult riders to ride their bikes more often, which is undoubtedly a healthy habit. Eventually more people will utilise bicycles than other modes of transportation to traverse short distances. Time, money, and precious lives will all be saved for there are a lot of incidents on city roads that result in fatalities. The city must now host weekend cycling marathons and other cycling competitions to promote the sport in order to make the most of these new cycle lanes. In order to encourage more people to buy and ride bicycles on city streets, it is also imperative to monitor the cost of bicycles. These actions will also support the city’s ‘Wake Up Ludhiana’ campaign.

Gautam Dev

Our responsibility to respect public infra

The government's commitment to building cycle tracks underscores our shared humanity and dedication to progress. However, the development of tracks also necessitates installation of sheds or resting areas, ideally at a 5 km interval, to ensure adequate rest and safety facilities for cyclists, enhancing the overall usability of the tracks. These sheds should also include first-aid facilities to ensure the well-being of the cyclist. Additionally, cyclists should be issued unique ID cards to add to the sense of road safety. Cyclists who litter the tracks should be penalised for if the government has taken the initiative to provide essential amenities for the public, it is our responsibility to recognise the importance of maintaining cleanliness and respecting public infrastructure.

Harshita Vasan

