Open House What needs to be done to check illegal use and trade of weapons in state?

Intensify ongoing campaign

For centuries, firing a gun had been a mode of settlement of enmity and celebrate festive occasions. In fact, celebratory gunfire can be traced back to the days when people fired in the air to various degrees and for a variety of reasons. It is sad to observe that the people of Punjab, who were once the main contributors to the food basket and defence forces of the country, have now become ‘trigger happy’ and take pride in owning a gun, legally or illegally. Due to a lack of accountability, the illegal weapons trade is very common in areas where police scrutiny is minimal, paving the way for their open sale. Understandably, the sale of illegal weapons yields high profits, and so the youth of Punjab have been drawn into this trade. It is an open secret that illegal arms sold in Punjab have been sourced from Madhya Pradesh, the ‘bastion of illegal weapons’. Though the Punjab Police has been successful in capturing illegal arms dealers to some extent, these accomplishments are like a drop in the ocean, as this phenomenon is deeply rooted. As a result, the need of the hour is to intensify the ongoing campaign to combat illegal weapon sales in Punjab.

Novin Christopher

Police recover illegal weapons in Ludhiana. File photo

Political will must to curb illegal trade

The availability and possession of illegal weapons is a threat to social harmony and peace in any civilised society. Recent encounters with gangsters prove beyond the shadow of a doubt that illegal weapons are being used by gangsters. The Madhya Pradesh government can use legal provisions to effectively curb and curtail the trade of illegal weapons so that these weapons never reach anti-social elements. Secondly, law enforcement agencies such as the NIA and the state police can play a vital role in curbing this illegal trade. Coordination is the key to make these operations by law enforcement agencies successful. These illegal weapons are smuggled a long distance from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab. The smugglers cross many state posts and toll barriers. Frisking and checking of humans and vehicles by police agencies can pay good dividends in tackling the unlawful trade of weapons. Lastly, political and administrative will is prime to curbing the menace of illegal weapons trade. Laws with harsher punishments are the need of the hour.

Kumar Keshap

Authorities should study trade network

The smuggling of arms and ammunition from MP to Punjab has been a cause of concern for the state for the past few years. An arms factory was busted in Madhya Pradesh last month and it was found that the factory was involved in inter-state arms smuggling and a gang was also involved in the said smuggling. A CIA team also busted an inter-state illegal weapon smuggling racket operating from MP, from which two weapon supply gangs came to light. The Punjab Government and the police must take illegal weapons smuggling seriously and strict action should be taken against smugglers and miscreants. Weapons are also illegally being smuggled into Punjab from Pakistan and states like UP and Bihar, besides MP. The gangsters receive funds through hawala for the purchase of these weapons. The weapons supply and trafficking network should be investigated by the police. The administration and the police should maintain surveillance at the inter-state and internal checkpoints. Flying squads and quick-response teams should be deployed in this surveillance operation exercise.

RS Sembhi

Covert operations to bust nexus

It is unfortunate that illegal trade of arms is prevalent in Punjab. It is operated through a nexus, which may involve different agencies. To put a curb on the illegal supply of arms in Punjab, special teams must be formed by the government and some officials from police departments must be delegated to conduct special raids to break the nexus. The boundaries of Punjab must be sealed. Special raids should be conducted in other states whenever information is received by government agencies. Those who are proven guilty must be put behind bars. Strict action must be taken against those who are directly or indirectly involved in this illegal trade. Some spies must be delegated for this job to get information about those who are involved in this trade.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

withdraw Social benefits of those involved

It has been reported in the mainstream media that illegal arms are being supplied from other states to Punjab and some agencies are involved in it. The trade may also be operated by jail inmates. The government must form special investigation teams with the help of experts from the military and investigating agencies to curb this illegal trade of arms in Punjab. Police officials must inspect and interrogate prisoners about their involvement in this unholy trade. Information may also be gathered from different sources which are interested in helping the government. Exemplary punishment may be given to those who are found guilty in the illegal trade of arms in Punjab. They should not be given any benefit, and if they are getting the same, it must be withdrawn.

Farzana Khan

Comprehensive enforcement needed

To prevent the illegal trade of weapons, it is crucial to establish a comprehensive enforcement mechanism that includes standardised techniques for recording, marking and tracing weapons. This mechanism should be supported by national legislations on import and export controls, brokering controls, transit and transhipment controls. Additionally, pre-transfer risk assessments and post-shipment controls, such as on-site inspection and end-user verifications, should be conducted. In conclusion, a combination of national and international efforts is required to combat the illegal trade of weapons and ensure the safety of citizens around the world.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Proper surveillance at various sites

To check such illegal trade, the administration should take immediate steps. There should be proper inspection to curb the menace. Proper surveillance system should be firmly established at specific sites. There should be a need to take help of drone technology in such serious cases.

Adish Sood

We need to check the demand of weapons

In order to curb the illegal sale of weapons we need to take stringent measures to control the supply and demand. Most of the suppliers are helpless because of poverty, and need money. They said when they have nothing to do, they move towards arms-making. The government must channelise their skills towards productive employment, as this will provide employment opportunities and at the same time reduce our import dependence. Regular monitoring should be in place by the authorities concerned to curb the illegal manufacturing and supply of weapons. There is demand for illegal weapons as keeping weapons is considered a status symbol. The entertainment industry which promotes keeping weapons as status symbol must be made to own up responsibility. Additional measures, such as education programmes, workshops and awareness campaigns, are being advocated to enhance the understanding of the dangers associated with the illegal arms.

Medha Batra

Undertaking sustained campaign

We have been undertaking a sustained campaign against smuggling and use of illegal weapons, which has shown remarkable results. Our multi-pronged strategy includes information, action and prevention to check the trend, which has led to a record recovery and arrests during this year in Khanna police district alone. — AMNEET KONDAL, SSP, KHANNA

QUESTION

Over-speeding and roundabouts claimed the maximum lives due to road accidents in Ludhiana during 2022. What should be done to check causes of such mishaps?

Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (December 28)