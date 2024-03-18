Open House What needs to be done to check major sewerage-related lapses on part of civic authorities?

MC should induct watchdog system

When contemplating the essence of existence, we should include abundant living, reaching our full potential and strict adherence to the rules. Our aim should be to engage in life with utmost vigour, utilising all our resources consciously. Only then will we have a safe environment and liveable society. However, in contrast to what is required for good civic sense, people frequently dig roads to connect household waste outlets to the main sewage system without obtaining an NOC. It is sad to observe that, according to an NGT report, the MC’s failure to check non-permitted connections and desilting of sewage lines in the city were the main causes that led to the Giaspura Gas tragedy, which occurred in April 2023. Desilting sewerage involves removing hardened and loose silt from sewer pipes using high-pressure jetting equipment. This helps to restore the flow capacity while preventing blockages and overflows. Sewage accumulation in many parts of the city is a common and persisting problem that has gone unaddressed for decades. The authorities must recognise that sewage and wastewater contain bacteria, fungi, parasites and viruses that can prove deadly. Negligence or delays are not acceptable in the implementation of health-related tasks; thus, the MC should induct a watchdog system, also known as a PMS system (Planned Maintenance Schedule), to remind employees about scheduled maintenance activities, and negligent employees should be penalised.

Novin christopher

Which was, as per an NGT report, caused by a malfunctioning sewerage system. File Photo

Sops must outline responsibilities

To address the absence of SOPs and guidelines for NOC issuance and maintenance of sewer lines in Ludhiana, several steps can be taken, such as:

The civic authorities should collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including urban planning experts, environmental engineers and local communities, to develop comprehensive SOPs for issuing NOCs and regulating sewer line connections. These SOPs should outline clear procedures, standards, and responsibilities; the MC should conduct public awareness campaigns to educate residents and businesses about the importance of adhering to sewer line regulations — this will foster a sense of civic responsibility and encourage compliance; the authorities should seek guidance from wastewater management experts to ensure that the established SOPs align with industry best practices and environmental standards — their expertise can contribute to creating effective and sustainable guidelines; the MC must implement a system of regular audits and inspections to monitor compliance with sewer line regulations, for this proactive approach will help in early identification and correction of problems; the MC should invest in training programmes for municipal staff involved in managing sewer lines, for building their capacity in terms of technical know-how and regulatory enforcement will enhance the effectiveness of implementing and maintaining the guidelines; the authorities must involve the local community in decision-making processes related to sewer line management, as this approach can lead to more effective solutions and ensure that the guidelines reflect the needs and concerns of the residents.

By taking these steps, Ludhiana’s civic authorities can address the lapses, establish a robust framework for managing sewer lines, and promote a sustainable and healthy urban environment.

Shruti Lamba

Implement corporate governance model

The absence of SOPs or guidelines for providing NOCs, permitting connections to sewer lines, and maintenance or desilting of sewer lines in Ludhiana raises significant concerns about accountability and efficiency within the civic infrastructure. However, the implementation of a corporate governance model presents a promising avenue to address these challenges and ensure effective sewer line management. Corporate governance principles emphasise transparency, accountability and responsibility in decision-making processes. By applying this framework to sewer line management, the municipal authorities can establish clear lines of authority and designate accountability for SOP development, implementation, and compliance. Under the corporate governance model, preparing SOPs would become a mandatory Key Performance Indicator (KPI) for municipal authorities and stakeholders involved in sewer line management. This would ensure that SOPs are systematically developed, reviewed and updated to reflect evolving needs and regulatory requirements. The corporate governance framework fosters a culture of continuous improvement and risk management. By prioritising SOP development and compliance as core KPIs, civic authorities can proactively identify and mitigate operational risks, enhancing the resilience and efficiency of sewer line infrastructure.

Shruti saggar

MC, PWSSB should work in tandem

To address the current lack of established procedures, it’s crucial for the Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) to in close coordination. They should create clear SOPs that guide the process of issuing NOCs granting sewer connections and ensuring safety standards. These SOPs need to cover aspects like application submission, verification processes, fees, and document requirements. Regular reviews and updates are essential to keep these procedures relevant and effective. Proper sewerage management involves regular desilting and maintenance. The MC should proactively schedule routine cleaning of sewer lines, paying special attention to critical areas prone to blockage. This includes removing debris, sediment and potential obstructions. Preventive measures such as inspections, timely repairs, and swift responses to reported issues, will improve the longevity and efficiency of our sewer network. Public awareness campaigns can also educate residents about the importance of sewer maintenance and encourage timely reporting of any problems.

Tamanpreet kaur khangura

Counsellors must be held responsible

It is very unfortunate that in the digital world we’re living in, several civic issues have not been dealt with properly. Among all civic facilities, the problem of sewerage is the biggest. In Ludhiana and in the vicinity of the city, residents get sewerage connections without permission from the local authorities. This practice must be stopped. Moreover, residents are throwing waste in the sewers, and this could lead to choking of the lines. We may get rid of the problem of people getting free connections or connections without NOCs by forming special inspecting teams in different wards. Each counsellor must be held responsible if people are availing more sewer connection than permitted. Illegal connections must be stopped and heavy fines be imposed on defaulters. Data must be collected from different wards to know how many connections are given with and without permission. Every year, it must be tallied ward-wise with the fees paid for the use of sewerage. Residents must cooperate with the local authorities and those who are using illegal connections must apply for permission.

Dr Mohd saleem farooqui

Examine illegal connections

There must be a standard operating system for providing connections to the sewer lines and their maintenance. There must be a nodal agency or the contract must be given to a private agency for the same. In different colonies, en mass checking must be carried out. In some areas, residents are connecting their sewer lines with the Buddha Nullah, which may aggravate the problem of pollution in the city. Officials of different zones of the corporation must organise field visits and examine illegal connections. In each ward, at the household level, proper surveys must be conducted to check illegal connections. Defaulters must be punished with a heavy fine.

Farzana khan

Defaulters should be penalised

There are no SOPs or guidelines for providing NOCs or permitting connections to the sewer lines and maintenance or desilting of sewer lines in Ludhiana. Ludhiana’s layout is very complicated owing to indifferent and irresponsible attitude of the government agencies, particularly at the local level. Recently, the National Green Tribunal rejected a report submitted by the PPCB regarding 11 deaths that occurred on April 30 last year due to sudden release of hydrogen sulphide gas from a roadside manhole in Giaspura. The NGT had ordered a fresh probe, saying, “We are of the opinion that a fresh report by an independent committee is required to be obtained as the issue is serious wherein an incident of gas leak has caused death of 11 persons. The possibility of a repeat of such an incident cannot be ruled out, therefore, it is important to ascertain the real cause of the gas leak and to fix the responsibility.” To stop further occurrence of such incidents, the government should adopt a multi-pronged strategy, under which the municipal authorities should conduct a thorough audit of all sewer lines in the town for connections and location of manholes. They should set SOPs, guidelines for commercial, domestic and industrial issue of connections for sewage treatment and its drainage. Heavy penalties should be imposed on offenders, and effluent treatment plants should be made to follow guidelines regarding inflow and outflow of treated effluent and manage logbook in this regard. These measures are are must for they have the potential to mitigate the risks of tragedies.

Sukhdev sharma

Sanctioned plans must for sanitation

Most of the sewerage lines in Ludhiana are old and in cases of brick-walled sewerage, the chances of a road cave-in increase, especially when underground cables are being laid. The residents have to grapple with flood-like situations due to the overflow of sewage every rainy season. This can be avoided if precautionary measures are taken in the connection be sanctioned or regularised. Connection should be sanctioned or regularised only upon the satisfaction of a technical officer or an approved plumber regarding the quality of pipelines, size of connection and alignment of water supply line. The technical officer or the approved plumber should certify that the internal fitting of water supply and sanitary installations in the building has been done according to the by-laws of GLADA or the MC and as per the sanctioned plan. As for the residents, they must not pour oil or disposed of fats and grease down the drain, for this could clog sewer lines, resulting in overflow. The Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board is a statutory body set up in the state for development, regulation and control of drinking water and sewerage sector in the urban areas of Punjab. The board officials need to be proactive in execution and completion of different projects initiated in various towns of the district.

RS Sembhi

Replace old working lines timely

Of late, Ludhiana has been witnessing major sewer line faults, giving us ample cautionary tales about living in hazardous living conditions. The situation can be improved by conducting proper research, and its analysis would provide us with a framework to improve on the current scenario. The ground-level staff and analysts should be teamed. The new standards and guidelines should be made public. A tenure system should be set to replace the old working lines in time. Working lines should be graded. This categorisation will ensure convenient changes in time. Timely cleaning drives should be conducted. A workforce of engineers and environmentalists should be resourced. They can help use technology in an environment-friendly way. The residents and the authorities should work in close coordination — the authorities can provide resources, while the residents can provide feedback.

Tanvi Aggarwal

In a first-of-its-type initiative, the Punjab School Education Department has come to the help of the children with special needs (CWSN), especially those suffering from locomotor disabilities, studying at government schools in the state. What else needs to be done to help and facilitate the CWSN in their studies and day-to-day living?

We will review, make amends

We will get the entire issue reviewed thoroughly and make necessary amends in the system to avert such incidents in future, and ensure public safety and security by all means. — Sakshi Sawhney, deputy Commissioner

