Open House: What needs to be done to check mishaps caused by overspeeding and roundabouts?

Follow right-of-way rule on roundabouts

Roundabouts are anything but safe if the driver, approaching the intersection, is not slowing down his vehicle. Rash driving or attempting to pass other vehicles while going around a roundabout can result in collisions that may cause injury or even death. Furthermore, drivers, unfamiliar with the rules of navigating a roundabout may underestimate their speed and take a wrong turn. A failure in determining who has the right-of-way often results in vehicles stopping in the middle of the roundabout, and becoming the primary cause of traffic congestion. In addition to the disadvantages listed above, roundabouts have a few significant drawbacks. These include increased danger for pedestrians crossing busy intersections, reduced manoeuvrability for large vehicles and longer wait times for cars during peak hours of traffic. Roundabouts have numerous advantages too, they can help reduce accidents, if the right-of-way rule is followed correctly. Speeding is the root cause of all accidents, and many accidents can be avoided if all drivers, especially school bus drivers, adhere to slower speeds on narrow lanes and roundabouts.

Novin Christopher

NEED TO IDENTIFY, TACKLE CAUSES: GADKARI We need to identify and tackle root cause of road accidents in a comprehensive manner. Speeding, drunken driving, adherence to traffic rules, road infrastructure and enforcement mechanisms are some of the critical areas that demand immediate attention. Through a multi-pronged approach, we must strive to address these challenges effectively. — NITIN GADKARI, UNION MINISTER OF ROAD TRANSPORT AND HIGHWAYS

Mandatory nakas at all roundabouts

To improve traffic conditions of the city, police nakas should be made mandatory at every roundabout 24/7. For this to be possible, more police personnel should be recruited. The twofold policy would not only help create more employment opportunities, but more revenue would also be generated in the form of fines and challans.

Aashish Jindal

A vehicle that met with an accident on a city road. FILE PHOTO

Yearly inspection to check road condition

Strict action should be taken against violators of traffic rules. People must be urged to follow road safety measures religiously. There is a need to create awareness regarding traffic rules among teenagers. All roads should be well maintained and without potholes. A yearly inspection should be conducted to ensure quality of roads. Parents should pay more attention towards their children and pay more attention to their driving habits. Teenagers often drive recklessly hence parents must avoid giving them access to vehicles. The problem of stray cattle should be dealt with sternly by the authorities, people who abandon their cattle should be severely penalised. The administration should also establish more Gaushalas and other animal centres to look after these stray animals.

Adish Sood

Reward people who follow safe driving

Overspeeding lies in the mindset of the driver. The reasons range from mental — haste, stress, confusion — to physical — haze, fog, damaged roads, etc. Authorities should conduct psychometric tests to check the suitability of people before the issuance of driving licence. Helmets save lives and must be worn. The government should appreciate and recognise people for following safe driving practices as it would help motivate people. Cash awards can be considered for the same too. Moreover, people who help road accident victims should be awarded and recognised. Seminars, lectures and counselling should be provided in schools.

KUMAR KESHAP

Drunk drivers should be penalised

Overspeeding may be defined as exceeding the prescribed speed limit in an area and the majority of accidents occur due to it. While overspeeding may help you reach your destination faster it may result in an accident. One must drive under the prescribed speed limit to avoid accidents. Further, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs is a punishable offence and must be avoided. Avoid overspeeding and jumping lights to overtake other vehicles as this may result in collision with other vehicles. While driving, avoid the use of earphones. Some people derive pleasure in racing with other cars this increase chances of accidents, besides, penalties and cancellation of driving licences. One must start their journey well in time to reach the destination in time. People should not put their lives at risk to save a few minutes. All vehicles must be insured.

RS SEMBHI

Flashlights to indicate speeding

While there are several reasons for Ludhiana being ranked No.1 in the list of fatalities from road accidents, the main cause is roundabouts. Some precautions must be taken to curb this problem. Speedometers must be installed on prime roads in particular and other areas in general. There must be a flashlight to indicate speeding. A siren should be sounded to inform the traffic police and the driver of the speeding. At each chowk there must be an iron bar similar to the bars at toll plazas where toll tax is collected. When a light is red, this bar should block the traffic behind it. Drivers who attend phone calls, eat, consume any form of media, while driving should be strictly punished. Roundabouts should be removed and the chowk must have light signals with a timer. Citizens of our city in particular and of our country in general should lend their support to avoid casualties in cars or other accidents on roads.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Provision of mobile clinic should be made

It is a sorry state of affairs that district Ludhiana ranked No.1 in fatality rate in road accidents as per National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data 2022. This can be minimised with the help of local governments by adopting simple measures and taking a few precautions. One should not permit a person to drive below the age of 18 years. Violating laws of traffic should be fined heavily. There must be separate lanes for scooter riders, cyclists and other slow moving vehicles. There must be some police Nakas at night with specific signals. Special police officials should be deputed at chowks. Overbridges/ underbridges must be constructed for a smooth flow of traffic. There must be a provision of a first aid clinic or a mobile ambulance with the facility of doctor and other medical equipment to give timely help. roads should be reserved on both sides to carry out immediate help of police and ambulance to the injured. The vehicle of drunk drivers should be compounded. Hebdomadal lectures must be held in all educational institutions to enlighten students about traffic rules.

Farzana Khan