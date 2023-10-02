 Open House: What needs to be done to check the increasing stray dog menace? : The Tribune India

Open House: What needs to be done to check the increasing stray dog menace?

Implement animal birth control plan, jab canines regularly

A child getting anti-rabies vaccine at the Civil Hospital. File Photo



A multi-pronged approach required

The recent horrendous incident of stray dogs mauling a newborn in Dholewal clearly shows that authorities have failed to control the stray dog menace. This is not the first time that stray dogs have killed or attacked members of society who are vulnerable. Pets have attacked humans on numerous occasions, but authorities have paid no attention to it. This unwillingness to enforce control measures has resulted in unchecked breeding of strays. The problem is not just the strays’ population explosion, but also their behaviour. Stray dogs typically attack in packs, and these attacks are often fatal. The solution to this problem necessitates a multi-pronged approach. To begin with, the stray dog population should be reduced, and people should be discouraged from leaving food out in the open. In addition, all stray dogs should be sterilised and vaccinated.

Novin Christopher

Stray dogs roam in a street in Ludhiana. File photo

Implement ABC programme

To tackle the growing issue of stray dogs, the government can take several steps. One of the most effective methods is to implement animal birth control (ABC) programme. These programmes include sterilisation, vaccination and replacement of dogs in their original areas. By doing so, we can reduce the number of street dogs, minimise biting incidents, and eliminate rabies. Additionally, it is crucial to educate the public about responsible pet ownership. This will help prevent abandonment and reduce the number of stray dogs. By implementing these measures, the government can effectively address the stray dog menace while ensuring the safety and well-being of both humans and animals.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

MC, people need to work in tandem

The problem of stray dogs is a common problem in each locality of the city as the population of these dogs is increasing at an alarming rate. There are daily reports of biting by dogs published in newspapers and these stray dogs are posing a big threat for residents of our city. It is true that we have to live with them but the best way is to keep their population under control by sterilisation or by giving some vaccines. Some NGOs may help to keep them at a specified place. The other way is that at ward-level municipal corporations must sterilise these dogs and then let them free. In the evening, except for a few stray dogs, rest should be put in a vacant place or shelter house. These dogs may be trained as watch dogs. We may also use some medicines to keep them away from the localities. People must cooperate with the local government to keep the population of these stray dogs under control.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Open more animal birth control centres

Stray dog menace is increasing day-by-day in almost all localities in city causing concern for the public. The Municipal Corporation should give the contract to some agency to make sure that stray dogs are sterilised to keep a check on their population. Stray dogs should be vaccinated regularly. After vaccinating and sterilising all stray dogs will be given special training to live in harmony with humans. At the same time, more animal birth control centres should be opened up. Strays can also be trained as guard dogs. If they befriend the colony guards and stay with them, they’re an added security measure. Individuals also need to take responsibility for their pets and not contribute to the stray dog population.

Medha Batra Kapoor

Hold vaccination camps for dogs

Rabies is a disastrous zoonotic disease of mammals that causes encephalitis and death. Rabies is an endemic in India causing about 20,000 human deaths each year. Stray dogs are responsible for most of the bite cases in India. The worsening situation of dog bite cases in Ludhiana must serve as a wake-up call for the MC and the civic body must up the ante and take effective steps to control the population of stray dogs. Sterilisation is the best way to address stray dog problem. The much hyped project of “Rabies Free Ludhiana”, which was aimed at vaccinating all stray dogs in the city with anti-rabies vaccine in a phased manner up to March 31, 2023 did not yield the desired results and the menace of stray dogs continues in most city areas. The deadline for achieving the target has now been extended to December 31. The MC, GADVASU and Animal Husbandry Department must work in tandem to ensure 100 per cent sterilisation of dogs in Ludhiana by the set date. Officials of the animal birth control (ABC) centre must be proactive and complete the target of sterilisation of dogs as stipulated by the competent authority. Special vaccination camps be organised for stray dogs in different areas of the city. Pet lovers, owners and NGOs concerned should get the dogs sterilised at the ABC centre, Haibowal. The dog bite victims are forced to purchase rabies injections on their own. The government should pay compensation to the dog bite victims. The MC should set up shelters for stray dogs outside the civic body limits and all stray dogs must be relocated to these shelters in a phased manner.

RS SEMBHI

Civic body, NGOs shall work together

The menace of stray dogs is now out of control in the city. In some areas one cannot count the number of stray dogs as the population is increasing continuously. We may take various steps to curb the menace of stray dogs. The Municipal Corporation may catch these dogs and put them in some place away from the city. Civic bodies with the help of some other welfare societies sterilise stray dogs so that there may be a control on their birth. Some birth control pills or medicine may be given to them. Residents must keep some medicine in their localities which may keep these stray dogs away. We all must cooperate with local bodies to put a curb on the problem of stray dogs so that children may play free of fear.

Farzana Khan

Vaccinate stray dogs regularly

The stray dog menace is getting out of control in the city. The Municipal Corporation should give the contract to some agency to make sure that stray dogs are sterilised to keep a check on their population.

Stray dogs should be vaccinated regularly. After vaccinating and sterilizing all stray dogs, they will be given special training to live in harmony with humans. At the same time, more Animal Birth Control centres should be opened up .Strays can also be trained to be guard dogs. If they befriend the colony guards and stay with them, they’re an added security measure. Individuals also need to take responsibility for their pets and not contribute to the stray dog population.

Medha Batra

Avoid keeping dog as pet at home

The death of an infant due to a dog bite in Ludhiana is unfortunate and it should never happen in future. Parents must keep their children at a distance from dogs so that there is no chance of their getting bitten. If by chance, any child gets a dog bite, the child must be immediately taken to a doctor so that it gets proper treatment. Also, the family having a child need not keep a dog as a pet animal in the house till all the children are grownup. This is to ensure the safety of the children at home, etc. Further, the children should never be left alone to play with the dog. The pet dog at home must be vaccinated so that there is no danger to the child’s life if it or any other adult in the house gets bitten. Further, if there is a dog in neighbourhood, all these precautions must be taken by both the neighbour and the owner of the house having infants. These safety measures must be adopted in every house to safeguard the child from dog bites.

Gautam Dev

Increase dog neutering centres

Stray dogs, often abandoned or born on the streets, have become a common sight in many urban and rural areas. While not all of them are dangerous, the unchecked population growth of stray dogs poses significant risks to public safety and wellbeing of both animals and humans. The initiatives to raise public awareness about responsible pet ownership and importance of spraying/ neutering can help to reduce the population of stray dogs and also establish well maintained animal shelters and rehabilitation centres to provide safe life for stray dogs. Regular vaccination and health check-up help prevent the spread of diseases.

Komalpreet Kaur

24-hr helpline No. need of hour

A newborn was mauled to death by stray dogs in Dholewal recently. To check the increasing stray dog menace, the Ludhiana administration should take necessary steps immediately. There should be sterilisation of stray canine and ensure available of anti-rabies vaccines in the community health care centres. The dog care centres should be made for keeping all stray dogs at a particular site. Stray dogs should also be trained by intelligence officers which might be useful to catch the criminals. The 24-hour helpline number should be provided in case of dog bite cases.

Adish Sood

QUESTION

Even as the dreaded dengue fever and malaria have spread their tentacles, sanitary conditions and health facilities continue to remain inadequate in most parts of the district. What needs to be done to improve cleanliness and health services?

Suggestions in not more than 100 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (October 5)

