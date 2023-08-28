Open House: What needs to be done to encourage enrolment of students in government schools?

Impart practical knowledge

The state Education Department has recorded a significant increase in the enrolment of students at government schools across the state during the 2023-24 academic session. The rise in the number is attributed to students leaving private schools and joining government schools; a reversal of the trend witnessed over the previous years. These schools are showing better results as the government hires highly qualified teachers, who meet all the state-mandated requirements. Meanwhile, private schools have better infrastructure, but less trained teachers. Also, the implementation of the 'Parho Punjab Parhao Punjab' scheme that launched by the previous government to enhance student' learning levels should be continued in letter and spirit. The AAP government has introduced a new scheme, under which new activities will be conducted in government schools every month. Besides, schoolteachers have been instructed to treat parents with respect as they discuss their ward's interests and progress in the parent-teacher meetings. The Education Department should organise fairs on different subjects to impart practical knowledge to students. Clubs should be formed to help students improve their spoken English and taught through e-content. Calligraphy projects started to improve their handwriting. There is also a need to strictly curb cheating in examinations.

RS Sembhi

Bridge gap between public, pvt schools

Everyone has the right to education and government schools serve this purpose without any discrimination. Private schools, on the other hand, charge exorbitant fees and often follow strict admission criteria, making it difficult for students from low-income families to gain admission to these institutions. This perception and comparison of private and public schools will continue as long as the infrastructure and standards of education in public schools are not brought on a par with private schools. The recently reported increase in enrolment of students in government primary schools in Ludhiana district can be attributed to migrant workers, who prefer free education and books provided by these schools. On the other hand, the elite class prefers private schools due to better infrastructure, better-trained teachers and a more rigorous curriculum. To increase the number of students enrolled in public schools, the state government must bridge the gap between the curricula of public schools and private schools affiliated with the CBSE and ICSE boards.

Novin Christopher

Need to bust 'no teaching' myth

The commonly-held belief that there is no teaching in government schools needs to be debunked. This belief originates from the fact that government schools teachers are also involved in various non-teaching activities such as duties relating to elections, census, Aadhar cards, opening bank accounts and linking them with the Aadhar card, filling scholarship forms, etc. Their engagement in new projects like the New India Literacy Programme (NILP) adds to the burden. How can we expect parents to send their wards to schools where teachers are burdened with so much non-teaching work? The enrolment in government schools will increase automatically if teachers are confined to teaching alone.

Puja Verma

Improve teaching, learning outcomes

Improving the quality of teaching and learning outcomes is crucial to increasing the enrolment of students in government schools. The government should hire qualified and trained teachers, provide regular feedback and conduct professional development programmes. The government should also leverage the latest technology to enable online and hybrid models of learning and to monitor students' performance and progress. This will help in raising the academic standards and reputation of government schools, and thereby encourage more parents to enrol their wards in these institutions.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Enhance infra, train teachers

To sustain the positive trend of improved enrolment rate in government schools, the government should focus on enhancing infrastructure, training teachers and curriculum development. Also, there is a need to strengthen community engagement, incentives for enrolment, implementation of innovative teaching methods and digital resources. Teachers should monitor progress of students regularly and involve parents in their education. The government should regularly assess and improve policies to maintain high standards of education and encourage enrolment in government schools.

Shruti Lamba

Engage students in curricular activities

The successive governments need to devise policies to retain existing strength and encourage more students to get admission in government schools. Teachers must pay attention to each and every student and engage them in sports and other co-curricular activities. Every students should be assigned a mentor and there should be 'activities-based teaching'. Programmes should also be organised for parents to encourage them to send their wards to schools regularly.

Farzana Khan

Use mother tongue to explain Concepts

The district recently reported a rise in the primary and pre-primary enrolment in government schools. This happens when teachers motivate students. They should be awarded a bonus or extra pay to motivate children and trained to impart practical knowledge. Also, they should use students' mother tongue and interesting ways like charts and graphs to explain a subject. Toppers should be awarded prizes while the teachers should encourage students to share their views. There is also a need to have limited number of students in a class so that the teacher can communicate with and take care of each and every student. Curriculum should also be limited so that the students can understand a specific subject clearly. Instead of giving homework, teachers should encourage students to come up new ideas for innovation and help them in enhancing their general awareness.

Komalpreet Kaur

Ensure analytical, holistic learning

It is a proud moment for Ludhiana as it has topped the state in primary and pre-primary enrolments this academic session while it has secured the fourth rank in upper primary admissions. We should promote government schools to get maximum admissions. To achieve this feat and retain the existing strength of students, government schools should adopt models for analytical and holistic learning. This will encourage parents to send their children to government schools. There is also a need to include co-curricular activities and involve students in social work like awareness campaigns, cleanliness drives and helping the under-privileged. Teachers should be motivated to impart knowledge beyond the textbooks as it will instil confidence and motivation among students.

Mehar Sandhu

Need to Adopt modern teaching techniques

Ludhiana district has topped the state in primary and pre-primary enrolments during this academic session while it has secured the fourth position in upper primary admissions. To keep up this trend, modern techniques of teaching should be adopted to encourage admissions in government schools.

Adish Sood

Systematic curricula, career guidance

Government schools should have a proper environment for education and ensure that students come in clean and proper school uniform. Teachers should inculcate the value of discipline, which is considered to be the first step to success, among students. From their attendance to behaviour at school, everything should be monitored properly. Teachers should ensure that all the students are able to clearly understand whatever is taught in the class. They should also encourage students to participate in extra co-curricular activities to ensure their overall development. Seminars should be organised to guide students to make well-informed choices regarding their higher education and career.

Sahleen Kaur

Free educators from non-teaching works

Recently reported increase in the overall intake shows that people have started taking interest in government schools. The authorities should repair, reconstruct or demolish unsafe buildings, improve infrastructure and appoint adequate teaching and non-teaching staff, including sweepers and watchmen, at government schools. The Education Department should conduct an annual audit of existing infrastructure while the government should provide adequate funds for maintenance of schools. Teachers should be self-motivated, freed from non-teaching works and follow strict guidelines regarding discipline. All these measures can help in improving the credibility of government schools.

Sukhdev Sharma

Continue mDM scheme, form peer groups

The government should continue the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme. Besides, teachers and the school authorities should be friendly with students. Teaching should be based on practicals and peer groups should be formed to encourage mutual cooperation among students. New courses that can help students in getting jobs should be introduced while existing ones should be updated regularly to keep pupils abreast with latest trends and developments. Seminars and lectures should also be organised for the common public to spread awareness about the importance of education. Meritorious students should be aptly awarded so that others would also be inspired to excel in academics as well as co-curricular activities.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

