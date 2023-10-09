 Open House: WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE TO IMPROVE CLEANLINESS, HEALTH SERVICES : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Open House: WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE TO IMPROVE CLEANLINESS, HEALTH SERVICES

Open House: WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE TO IMPROVE CLEANLINESS, HEALTH SERVICES

Joint efforts by health authorities, residents imperative imperative

Open House: WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE TO IMPROVE CLEANLINESS, HEALTH SERVICES

Dengue ward at the Civil Hospital. File photo



HEALTH OFFICIALS SHOULD ELIMINATE LARVAE HUBS

Ludhiana is experiencing a dengue outbreak that has the potential to become a pestilence. Dengue- nicknamed ‘break-bone fever’ starts abruptly after a brief period of typical incubation. While mild dengue can be self-treated, severe dengue can cause internal bleeding and can be life threatening. In the underdeveloped urban localities, where the services are poor, and waste is piled all around, mosquitoes adapt quickly and lay their eggs. To reduce the risk of exposure to dengue and malaria, all residents should keep their surroundings clean and avoid stagnation of water in and around their houses, as Aedes aegypti thrives in water accumulated in discarded bottles, tyres and water coolers. The health officials should search for and eliminate mosquito larvae hubs in all localities to contain the spread of dengue.

Novin Christopher

Mosquito larvae in stagnant water on a road in Ludhiana. File photo

ENSURE THERE IS NO STAGNANT WATER

Dengue and malaria, both are mosquito-borne diseases. Efforts should be made to address the root cause by implementing measures to control the proliferation of mosquitoes. Those responsible for sanitation should ensure that there is no stagnant water on roads or streets. The general public should be made aware of the importance of maintaining cleanliness in their homes to prevent mosquito breeding. It is crucial to remember that ‘Prevention is better than cure’. Furthermore, health services need to be prepared for a surge in patients in peak season.

SANVEER SINGH

AWARENESS IS THE KEY AGAINST THE MENACE

It is the duty of the government to provide medical facilities in civil and private hospitals to look after the dengue and malaria patients. Government should instruct the managements of all hospitals to keep one ward reserve for dengue patients.

As citizens, we should keep our periphery and environment clean and motivate others to do the same. To avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, one should wear clothes that covers fully and should use mosquito-repellent creams. There should not be water stagnation in the surroundings and at homes. One should make it sure that the living areas and surroundings are hygienic and clean. The water in room coolers should be changed regularly. Government should make maximum use of electronic and print media to make people aware of these diseases, their causes, symptoms and remedies. Special programs should be organised in schools and colleges to spread awareness.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

COLLABORATIVE EFFORT REQUIRED BY ALL

Reports suggest that dengue and malaria cases are increasing in Ludhiana district at an alarming rate. After rainy season, the stagnant water becomes ideal place for mosquito larvae growth. To deal with this menace, collaborative efforts of all concerned government agencies and general public are needed. Health department should work with the municipal authorities to drain stagnant water, make arrangements for screening of suspected patients, early treatment for confirmed cases. Awareness drives should be taken out on prevention from vector borne infections, and people should empty out water from pots, coolers. They should also use mosquito repellents. All these measures have potential to contain this menace effectively.

SUKHDEV SHARMA

PERSONAL PROTECTION IS IMPERATIVE

Apart from improving the sanitary conditions and health facilities, personal protection measures can play a significant role in prevention of these diseases. A person should wear full length clothes with cotton socks preferably. A walk in the grassy areas should be avoided in this season. Immune system must be strengthened by taking a balanced and nutritious diet. The mesh doors should be installed at the main entrance of the home. The drainage system of the house/roads should be cleaned to avoid accumulation of water. In case of getting infected with the disease, immediately report to the hospital authorities.

MANJU KANSAL

HYGIENE IS IMPORTANT

As dengue fever and malaria is spreading rapidly among the people, cleanliness and health services are crucial. One should properly manage their hygiene by having boiled water, washing the vegetables and fruits they are consuming, and should ensure clean surroundings around themselves. Schools should take care of providing clean water to students, and the water tanks should be cleaned properly. The Municipal Corporation should check the cleanliness in all the areas properly and they should take measures to prevent stagnation of water in pits, garbage etc.

SAHLEEN KAUR

HEALTHCARE SHOULD BE STRENGTHENED

Dengue fever and malaria have been increasing in the Ludhiana district. Therefore, all measures must be taken to save people from these dreadful diseases. The Municipal Corporations must fumigate all the areas in the cities multiple times to control mosquito breeding. Likewise, all Health centers, including newly established “Mohalla clinics” and all district hospitals must be fully equipped with the required staff and medicines to handle the patients suffering from these diseases. They must have the required indoor facilities to treat the patients. The general public should also be made aware, so they do not allow the breeding of mosquitoes in their area and keep it clean and tidy. These steps will help in controlling these two diseases in the district.

GAUTAM DEV

AUTHORITIES SHOULD ACT AGAINST VIOLATORS

The cleanliness and health services need to be improved. While many organisations, schools and colleges have started organising cleanliness campaigns, each and every citizen should contribute individually. We often see that although there are different dustbins in public places for throwing garbage , some people ignore them. The administration should start imposing heavy fine on people who ignore importance of cleanliness which contributes in spread of diseases like malaria and dengue. Sanitation drives should be carried out at least once a month in all regions.

MEHAR SANDHU

MUNICIPAL CORPORATION SHOULD STEP UP

Municipalities should take proactive measures to avoid diseases that are common in the district, such as malaria, dengue fever, and tuberculosis. These infections can result in major complications and even deaths. Municipalities should periodically clean and drain mosquito breeding places such as stagnant water, garbage, and tires. They should also spray insecticides and distribute bed nets to protect individuals from mosquito bites. Furthermore, they should increase illness surveillance and diagnosis by establishing health facilities and laboratories, as well as providing early and effective treatment to the patients.

TAMANPREET KAUR KHANGURA

PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE

As the maxim, ‘Prevention is better than cure’ goes, cleanliness and sanitation are of utmost importance in these times. In the period preceding COVID related lockdown, Swachh Bharat campaign gained a lot of popularity, resulting in much needed improvement of sanitation levels. As we’ve just observed Gandhi Jayanti, it’s time to go down the same road and make our own neighborhood free from garbage. Going a step further, we must also get rid of the breeding grounds of mosquitoes by filling potholes and not let water stagnate for a long period. The government’s involvement in promoting these steps is equally important to improve the situation.

JAGBIR SINGH

KEEP YOUR SURROUNDINGS CLEAN

Malaria and dengue can be prevented if the residents sleep under the mosquito nets, use insect-repellents and wear clothes that fully cover one’s arms and legs. People should observe every Sunday as ‘Drying Day’ and empty all discarded tins, tires, empty pots, broken bottles, coolers, flower pots etc to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in and around their houses. Civic bodies should carry out fogging on a priority. To improve the health services, there is a need to resolve the problem of staff shortage in hospitals on a priority. The provision of evening rounds by specialists should be strictly enforced and all the healthcare staff should be trained to deal with the emergencies. There should be adequate number of house surgeons throughout the day. The SMO should strictly implement the duty roasters & take appropriate action against the late comers. He should keep a vigil and should be able to assert control over the functioning of the hospital. All out efforts should be made to optimally use the services of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

RS SEMBHI

QUESTION

Junk food addiction coupled by sedentary lifestyle is making schoolchildren obese which in turn is causing the problem of hypertension among them. The fact is corroborated by two surveys carried out by the DMCH across various schools in urban and rural areas. What should be done to check this problem?

Suggestions in not more than 100 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (October 12)

#dengue

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha reaches India from Israel after Hamas attack

2
World

Israel continues battling Hamas as fears of wider conflict grow

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares Opposition leaders Sunil Jakhar, Sukhbir Badal, Raja Warring for open debate

4
World Cup 2023

India beat Australia by six wickets to begin ICC World Cup campaign on winning note

5
World

'Colossal intelligence failure' as Israel caught unprepared to face brazen Hamas attack

6
Diaspora

US excludes Hindu body from inter-faith meetings

7
World

Israel battles Hamas militants as country's death toll from mass incursion reaches 600

8
India Air Force Day

IAF Chief Chaudhari unveils new ensign of Air Force, says need to enhance capabilities in view of dynamic strategic environment

9
Sports

Ind vs Aus: Serial pitch invader Jarvo enters Chepauk arena, leaves everyone embarrassed

10
Haryana

Three drown in chemical tank at factory in Haryana's Panipat

Don't Miss

View All
65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Top News

Election dates for 5 states to be announced today noon

Election dates for 5 states to be announced today noon

A high stakes poll cycle for BJP, Congress

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

Tel Aviv regains control of most infiltration points | Ultra...

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Netanyahu

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Air Force must reform, else it’ll turn irrelevant: IAF Chief

Indian Air Force must reform, else it'll turn irrelevant: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari


Cities

View All

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC appoints ward in-charges to resolve residents’ complaints

Farm fire count nears 1,000, Amritsar tops with 57% cases

Railway officials reunite child lost in Sachkhand Express with parents

Ward watch: Streets dug up for laying sewer trouble Karampura residents

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Will use Bathinda thermal plant land for public projects, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should UT Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

3 yrs on, GMSH paediatrics centre yet to start service

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

AAP leaders, workers join BJP

SC to hear Satyendar’s bail plea in money laundering case today

Delhi’s AQI improves

At cop’s pathshala, poor children get free basic education

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

High Court disposes of petition in Nakodar police firing case of 1986

Over 3K run to raise awareness on drug abuse

Hoshiarpur worst hit with 698 dengue cases

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Khanna police go digital way, get 10 e-challaning machines

Close shave as pvt bus catches fire

Stop politics in name of SYL canal, BKU tells Centre, state government

Dhoka Mohalla residents demand measures to prevent floods

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Punjab parties rake up SYL issue to sway voters

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated