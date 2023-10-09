Open House: WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE TO IMPROVE CLEANLINESS, HEALTH SERVICES

HEALTH OFFICIALS SHOULD ELIMINATE LARVAE HUBS

Ludhiana is experiencing a dengue outbreak that has the potential to become a pestilence. Dengue- nicknamed ‘break-bone fever’ starts abruptly after a brief period of typical incubation. While mild dengue can be self-treated, severe dengue can cause internal bleeding and can be life threatening. In the underdeveloped urban localities, where the services are poor, and waste is piled all around, mosquitoes adapt quickly and lay their eggs. To reduce the risk of exposure to dengue and malaria, all residents should keep their surroundings clean and avoid stagnation of water in and around their houses, as Aedes aegypti thrives in water accumulated in discarded bottles, tyres and water coolers. The health officials should search for and eliminate mosquito larvae hubs in all localities to contain the spread of dengue.

Novin Christopher

ENSURE THERE IS NO STAGNANT WATER

Dengue and malaria, both are mosquito-borne diseases. Efforts should be made to address the root cause by implementing measures to control the proliferation of mosquitoes. Those responsible for sanitation should ensure that there is no stagnant water on roads or streets. The general public should be made aware of the importance of maintaining cleanliness in their homes to prevent mosquito breeding. It is crucial to remember that ‘Prevention is better than cure’. Furthermore, health services need to be prepared for a surge in patients in peak season.

SANVEER SINGH

AWARENESS IS THE KEY AGAINST THE MENACE

It is the duty of the government to provide medical facilities in civil and private hospitals to look after the dengue and malaria patients. Government should instruct the managements of all hospitals to keep one ward reserve for dengue patients.

As citizens, we should keep our periphery and environment clean and motivate others to do the same. To avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, one should wear clothes that covers fully and should use mosquito-repellent creams. There should not be water stagnation in the surroundings and at homes. One should make it sure that the living areas and surroundings are hygienic and clean. The water in room coolers should be changed regularly. Government should make maximum use of electronic and print media to make people aware of these diseases, their causes, symptoms and remedies. Special programs should be organised in schools and colleges to spread awareness.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

COLLABORATIVE EFFORT REQUIRED BY ALL

Reports suggest that dengue and malaria cases are increasing in Ludhiana district at an alarming rate. After rainy season, the stagnant water becomes ideal place for mosquito larvae growth. To deal with this menace, collaborative efforts of all concerned government agencies and general public are needed. Health department should work with the municipal authorities to drain stagnant water, make arrangements for screening of suspected patients, early treatment for confirmed cases. Awareness drives should be taken out on prevention from vector borne infections, and people should empty out water from pots, coolers. They should also use mosquito repellents. All these measures have potential to contain this menace effectively.

SUKHDEV SHARMA

PERSONAL PROTECTION IS IMPERATIVE

Apart from improving the sanitary conditions and health facilities, personal protection measures can play a significant role in prevention of these diseases. A person should wear full length clothes with cotton socks preferably. A walk in the grassy areas should be avoided in this season. Immune system must be strengthened by taking a balanced and nutritious diet. The mesh doors should be installed at the main entrance of the home. The drainage system of the house/roads should be cleaned to avoid accumulation of water. In case of getting infected with the disease, immediately report to the hospital authorities.

MANJU KANSAL

HYGIENE IS IMPORTANT

As dengue fever and malaria is spreading rapidly among the people, cleanliness and health services are crucial. One should properly manage their hygiene by having boiled water, washing the vegetables and fruits they are consuming, and should ensure clean surroundings around themselves. Schools should take care of providing clean water to students, and the water tanks should be cleaned properly. The Municipal Corporation should check the cleanliness in all the areas properly and they should take measures to prevent stagnation of water in pits, garbage etc.

SAHLEEN KAUR

HEALTHCARE SHOULD BE STRENGTHENED

Dengue fever and malaria have been increasing in the Ludhiana district. Therefore, all measures must be taken to save people from these dreadful diseases. The Municipal Corporations must fumigate all the areas in the cities multiple times to control mosquito breeding. Likewise, all Health centers, including newly established “Mohalla clinics” and all district hospitals must be fully equipped with the required staff and medicines to handle the patients suffering from these diseases. They must have the required indoor facilities to treat the patients. The general public should also be made aware, so they do not allow the breeding of mosquitoes in their area and keep it clean and tidy. These steps will help in controlling these two diseases in the district.

GAUTAM DEV

AUTHORITIES SHOULD ACT AGAINST VIOLATORS

The cleanliness and health services need to be improved. While many organisations, schools and colleges have started organising cleanliness campaigns, each and every citizen should contribute individually. We often see that although there are different dustbins in public places for throwing garbage , some people ignore them. The administration should start imposing heavy fine on people who ignore importance of cleanliness which contributes in spread of diseases like malaria and dengue. Sanitation drives should be carried out at least once a month in all regions.

MEHAR SANDHU

MUNICIPAL CORPORATION SHOULD STEP UP

Municipalities should take proactive measures to avoid diseases that are common in the district, such as malaria, dengue fever, and tuberculosis. These infections can result in major complications and even deaths. Municipalities should periodically clean and drain mosquito breeding places such as stagnant water, garbage, and tires. They should also spray insecticides and distribute bed nets to protect individuals from mosquito bites. Furthermore, they should increase illness surveillance and diagnosis by establishing health facilities and laboratories, as well as providing early and effective treatment to the patients.

TAMANPREET KAUR KHANGURA

PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE

As the maxim, ‘Prevention is better than cure’ goes, cleanliness and sanitation are of utmost importance in these times. In the period preceding COVID related lockdown, Swachh Bharat campaign gained a lot of popularity, resulting in much needed improvement of sanitation levels. As we’ve just observed Gandhi Jayanti, it’s time to go down the same road and make our own neighborhood free from garbage. Going a step further, we must also get rid of the breeding grounds of mosquitoes by filling potholes and not let water stagnate for a long period. The government’s involvement in promoting these steps is equally important to improve the situation.

JAGBIR SINGH

KEEP YOUR SURROUNDINGS CLEAN

Malaria and dengue can be prevented if the residents sleep under the mosquito nets, use insect-repellents and wear clothes that fully cover one’s arms and legs. People should observe every Sunday as ‘Drying Day’ and empty all discarded tins, tires, empty pots, broken bottles, coolers, flower pots etc to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in and around their houses. Civic bodies should carry out fogging on a priority. To improve the health services, there is a need to resolve the problem of staff shortage in hospitals on a priority. The provision of evening rounds by specialists should be strictly enforced and all the healthcare staff should be trained to deal with the emergencies. There should be adequate number of house surgeons throughout the day. The SMO should strictly implement the duty roasters & take appropriate action against the late comers. He should keep a vigil and should be able to assert control over the functioning of the hospital. All out efforts should be made to optimally use the services of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

RS SEMBHI

