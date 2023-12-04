Open House What needs to be done to make roads safer for commuters?

Improve road infrastructure

In road safety management, a ‘black spot’ is a location where collisions are usually concentrated. Whether the accident is the result of a sharp turn in a road, a blind curve or a poor signboard warning at a crossroad, the goal of identifying accident hotspots is to determine if there is a need for safety improvement in a specific area. An excessive number of black spots in any city reflects poorly on the authorities concerned. Interestingly, despite the fact that a consistent road safety campaign has been running in the city, Ludhiana has earned the distinction of being the state’s most accident-prone city. It is no secret that Ludhiana lacks the road infrastructure that an industrialised city must have. It has become highly industrialised, and this is bound to lead to an increase in traffic. Though the number of vehicles has increased dramatically, the length of carpeted roads has not. Many city streets are poorly designed, with insufficient lighting, incorrect signage and potholes, which lead to accidents. Therefore, in order to make the roads safer for commuters, the authorities must improve road infrastructure and make people aware of road safety rules to avoid accidents.

Novin christopher

Work together to reduce accidents

To make the roads safer for commuters in Ludhiana, we need to take some measures. The traffic police should take strict action against over-speeding and improper stopping. It is important to ensure that traffic rules are followed. Automatic traffic lights should be installed at all busy crossings and some traffic police officials should be deployed there to ensure no one jumps the red light. Helmets and seat-belts must be made compulsory. A safe distance between vehicles must be maintained and a vehicle’s health must be checked regularly. Harsh penalties should be levied on defaulters. These measures will help make the city’s roads safer. Additionally, it is important that the municipal corporation and traffic police work together to ensure that these measures are implemented effectively. Commuters should also be aware of their responsibilities and follow traffic rules to ensure their own safety and that of others. By working together, we can make our roads safer and reduce the number of accidents on our roads.

Tamanpreet kaur khangura

Licences should be issued Judiciously Ludhiana witnessed a decline of 4.20 per cent in the number of deaths caused by road accidents in 2022. But the fatality rate of the district is reportedly around 78 per cent against the national average of 28 per cent. This is alarming. A majority of the mishaps occur due to over-speeding, poor road infrastructure and lack of proper planning. A joint effort of the traffic police, municipal corporation and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is required. They should deal with all the black spots falling under their jurisdiction and improve infrastructure. The quality of the material being used by the contractors to construct roads should be checked to ensure they are not damaged soon, causing accidents. Corruption in the process of construction of roads should be eradicated. Over-speeding should be checked. The residents must follow traffic rules and become responsible citizens by not jumping red lights. The use of mobile phones and earphones should be avoided while driving. Exemplary punishment should be awarded to anyone not using helmets or seat belts. Extensive repair works should be carried out and encroachments should be removed to make the traffic smooth and safe. Driving licences should be issued only to deserving persons.

RS Sembhi

Construct speed bumps

Being mindful of Ludhiana’s status of being the ‘most accident prone’ city in the state, it is important to take prompt action to save the precious lives of commuters. The first and foremost step is to construct speed bumps to curb accidents. Installing signboards and traffic lights can limit these accidents as well. Defaulters must be penalised for going rogue.

Kamaldeep Kaur

Technological interventions needed

To enhance road safety in Punjab, a comprehensive approach is imperative. Firstly, addressing identified black spots demands targeted infrastructure improvements, such as better signage, improved lighting and road repairs. Allocating resources to eliminate these spots systematically could significantly mitigate accident risks.

Moreover, investing in advanced traffic management systems, like surveillance cameras and smart signalling, can contribute to early detection of potential hazards. Additionally, robust enforcement of traffic regulations, including stringent penalties for violations, serve as a deterrent and promote responsible driving behaviour.

Public awareness campaigns on road safety, emphasising the importance of safe driving and adherence to traffic rules, should be intensified. Collaborative efforts between government agencies, law enforcement, and community organisations can amplify the impact of these initiatives. Education and training programmes for drivers, especially targeting high-risk areas, are crucial. Incorporating road safety education into school curricula can instil a culture of responsibility from an early age.

In essence, a multifaceted strategy encompassing infrastructure enhancements, technological interventions, strict enforcement, public awareness, and education is pivotal in making roads safer for commuters in the city.

Komalpreet Kaur

Install flashlight to signal overspeeding

Ludhiana tops the list of fatality rates due to road accidents in the state. These lives can be saved by taking some precautions. Speed-guns must be installed in the city. There must be a flashlight, siren or hooter to signal over-speeding to alert both the traffic police and driver. An iron bar, similar to those at toll plazas, should be installed at each chowk to block traffic when the traffic signal is red. Drivers who attend calls, eat or watch movies whilst driving should be punished strictly. Citizens of our country, and our city in particular, should lend their support to help avoid casualties occurring from road accidents.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Separate lanes for emergency services

The fact that Ludhiana is ranked No. 1 in fatality rate of road accidents as per the 2021 data of National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) reflects a sorry state of affairs. Citizens, with the help of the local government, can reduce fatalities by adopting simple measures and precautions. One should not permit persons below the age of 18 years to drive. Violators should be fined heavily. There must be separate lanes for scooter riders, cyclists and other slow-moving vehicles. The police should install nakas at night with specific signals. There must be a provision of a first aid clinic or a mobile ambulance with the facility of a doctor and other medical equipment to give timely help to accident victims. Special lanes should be reserved on both sides of roads for police and ambulance services. The vehicles of those found drunk-driving should be compounded. Regular lectures spreading awareness regarding traffic rules should be held in colleges and schools.

Farzana Khan

Mass awareness programmes

Recent reports suggest that around 473 lives were lost in 613 road accidents that occurred at 77 black spots within the limits of the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate during the past three years. This is tragic. The area under Sahnewal police station has been the most prone to accidents in the district. While the police have taken steps to reduce black spots, a multi-pronged strategy is needed to deal with this menace. Black spots should be well-lit at night, speed-breakers should be painted with reflective colour, police officials should be deployed at vulnerable locations and CCTV cameras should be installed for surveillance, offenders should be challaned automatically, the problem of stray animals should be addressed, people should be made aware of the dangers of mixing alcohol and other intoxicants with driving, the authorities should display a list of black spots at strategic locations, mass awareness programmes should be started to spread awareness, and offenders should be punished severely. All these measures have the potential to reduce fatalities in black spots.

Sukhdev Sharma

Potholes must be filled

Ludhiana continues to carry the dubious distinction of being the ‘most accident prone’ district in the state. To make roads safer for commuters, the administration must act urgently. The officials concerned should prepare strategies with the help of experts to reduce accidents. A proper drainage system should be designed and installed on all roads for rainwater. Potholes on all roads must be filled.

Adish Sood

