Open house: What needs to be done to promote cancer screening among women

Hold community events in district

In general, the word cancer conjures up visions of the end of the world for anyone. Nevertheless, most of the cancers may be cured fully if diagnosed early. Cancer cells develop and divide at a quicker rate than normal cells. Hence, cancer must be eliminated when it is still in its early stages. Health screening tests are essential for all women since they are the only way to discover cancer at an early stage, before symptoms arise and make treatment more difficult. District health officials should hold community events where one-on-one patient education on the importance of screening for early cancer detection and treatment is provided.

Novin Christopher

Social bodies should spread awareness

It is harrowing that people are so much advanced now still, they consider suffering from any deadly disease as a social stigma. Not only women but men also, who suffer from the deadly disease like cancer, are not ready to disclose the same to others. I don’t understand their hesitancy. If they act early, many of them will be able to get the disease detected at an early stage and can even find a better treatment to combat the disease. There is a dire need to make the masses aware, especially women, so that one can continue with the treatment of the dreaded disease. Social organisations can lend a helping hand in doing so. Even some organisations working for welfare of women can rise to the occasion. I am sure no disease is bigger than a patient’s will to live.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Make screening mandatory, free

It is difficult to gather courage for screening to detect cancer. Moreover, negligence on the part of women as well as family members is also a serious matter of concern. Therefore, it is necessary to make screening mandatory for women at a certain age level. The government must make the process compulsory and free of cost. Specialised staff must be appointed and awareness campaign must be organised to attain maximum participation. Free medication should also be made a part of the process.

Ritu Priya

Provide facilities for early screening

Early detection of cancer in women is challenging. As per a recent report published in these columns, the screening for the detection of the dreaded disease among women is low. Breast and pelvic cancer are more prevalent among women. That is why its early detection is more important. Early identification means timely resolution of diseases. This is important for the success of treatment. If it’s detected late, the treatment becomes difficult and costly. There are many hindrances in the early screening of women for detection of cancer. These include pain and embarrassment associated with screening mammography, low income and lack of health insurance, poor knowledge about breast cancer screening, lack of trust on doctors and unavailability of screening facilities near patients’areas.

Sukhdev Sharma

Organise camps to spread the word

As per the report of the National Family Health Survey-5 it is shocking to know that in Ludhiana only 0.5 per cent women aged between 30-49 opted for screening to detect cervical, breast and other types of cancer. It means a majority of women either is not aware of the same or not willing to go for screening. Chief medical officers must order to organise camps at the street level to motivate women and make them aware of screening. Pamphlets must be distributed on the doorstep of each household to make women aware of cervical and breast cancer. Oncology departments of private hospitals must come forward to render free service for the cause. It should be made compulsory for each woman above the age of 18 to go for screening if they are facing any problem. The test must be conducted at reasonable prices and free for the poor sections of society.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Awareness at mass level needed

The WHO says cancer is the second leading cause of deaths globally. Over 70 per cent of the cases reported for diagnosis and treatment are in advanced stages of the disease, which leads to poor survival and high mortality rate. Cancer screening in women is abysmally low. In Ludhiana, only 0.50 % of women undergo screening to detect cancer. The three most common cancers among women are breast, colorectal (colon) and lung cancers. There is an urgent need for holding awareness programmes at national and state levels, engaging multiple stakeholders of society and health officials to improve cancer literacy. Women must pay attention to their health. An early detection of the disease is important for its management and treatment and also prevention by making necessary changes in lifestyle. Cancer awareness programmes create remove stigma and fear. These make people aware about the importance of regular screening.

RS Sembhi

Organise workshops, seminars

Facilitate inclusive education and community outreach activities such as workshops and seminars to encourage early screening. Women of up to 55 years of age should have the choice to start annual breast cancer screening if they wants to do so. Early diagnosis of the dreadful disease has more chances for successful treatment.

Shruti Saggar Gambhir

Hold survey for conducting tests

To curb the spread of cancer, whether it is cervical, breast or oral, local governments with the help of hospitals must conduct ward-wise survey. Councillors must be assigned to collect data regarding the number of women above the age of 15 years in their respective areas. In a phased manner, various tests of all women must be carried out at hospitals. NGOs must come forward to motivate women to go for screening as it will prove beneficial for their health. Some rewards must be given to those women who are coming voluntarily for screening.

Farzana Khan

Spread awareness at schools, colleges

The national survey has not identified any causes for widespread of the disease. Likewise, no efforts have been made to make women aware of the disease. The Health Department must spend money and time to identify the causes for occurrence of a large number of cancer cases. Also, an awareness programme at a big level must be started in girls’ schools and colleges to spread information about the disease and its screening. Special lectures need to be organised in city areas where a large number of women can attend the same.

Gautam Dev

Alertness is need of the hour

With the recent advances in chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgical oncology, all cancers are treatable at early stages. Though breast cancer accounts for 14 per cent of cancers of Indian women, other common ones are cervical and oral cancers. The irony is that due to lack of awareness women in our country approach doctors late, almost at the last stage. At the age of 40 or above, they should start opting for screening. Timely screening can prevent cancer. Creating alertness is the need of the hour.

Sunil Chopra

Organise mass screening camps

Many women go to hospitals in the third or fourth stages of cancer when the disease has already spread to other organs. It is well known that those who are in initial stages will respond well to treatment. Health workers in public and private sectors should reach out to the people to screen them for the detection of the disease. The health workers, along with NGOs, should hold mass screening camps for cancer like polio campaigns. Mass awareness campaigns should also be conducted. Diagnostic procedures and treatment should be made more affordable and subsidized for patients.

Ashwani Kumar Malhotra

Early screening is key

Incidences of cancer among women are rising but they feel shy to go for screening in earlier stages. It is a known fact that if the disease is diagnosed early, the horrible disease can be stopped. Special efforts should be taken to protect the sensitive parts of the body such as mouth, brain and heart.

JBS Nanda

Spread awareness through social media

To promote cancer screening among women for early detection, the administration should hold awareness campaign through online mode, newspapers, television, radio and other social media. Early detection of cancer is essential in its management and treatment. Many women avoid screening for detection of cancer due to ignorance, fear, and social stigma. If cancer detected early, in most of the cases, there will be less aggressive treatment and better chances of recovery. Everybody should follow the principle of ‘prevention is better than cure.’

Adish Sood

QUESTION

There is a sudden spurt in cases of murder, crime against women, robbery, carjacking and petty street crimes in the recent past, leaving residents, especially women and aged, in a state of shock in Ludhiana. What should be done to check the rising crime graph and make residents feel safe and secure? Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to ludhiana.feedback@gmail.com

Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to ludhiana.feedback@gmail.com

#women