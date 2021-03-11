Open House What needs to be done to rid society of the drug menace?

Fast-track courts should be set up

Though a number of drug peddlers are being arrested in the district and the government is tracing the network of smugglers, a lot needs to be done to curb the menace. The administration is making efforts in this regard by nabbing anti-social elements but the locals must also help the police in tracking and reporting suspicious activities. Parents should make their kids understand the ill effects of getting indulged in such activities. They should keep a check on where they spend their pocket money and question them if they are spending more than what they are given. The government must focus on breaking the nexus between the cops and peddlers. The link between drug lords and notorious politicians should also be exposed. Political parties usually take the help of drug suppliers during elections and add to the people’s woes. Exemplary punishment must be given to such people to that it acts as a deterrence. Religious heads and groups should appeal to our youth to not adopt drugs to overcome stress. The Health Department should spread awareness on ill effects of drug abuse by holding campaigns and awareness programmes. Appeals should be made using electronic and print media. Fast-track courts should be constituted to deal with cases related to drug peddlers. Early convictions of culprits would be a great deterrence against drug menace.

Sukhdev Sharma

Reduce joblessness to curb menace

Unemployment is one of the main reasons behind increasing drug abuse among youths. The government must focus on creating more job opportunities for youngsters so that they don’t get deviated towards such ill practices. Earning easy money by smuggling drugs is said to be the main attraction among youths due to which they indulge in such trade. The government must also work to develop a strong education system which teaches them to live their lives in a positive manner by shunning the practice of adopting drugs amid stressful situations and difficult phases of life. The menace can only be curbed with collective efforts of the administration and the people.

Gautam Dev

Teach kids about ill effects of drugs

To create a drug-free society, kids should be presented with better examples to learn from in life. If we want our children to stay away from drugs, then we ourselves must also not consume drugs and show them the right way to lead their lives in a positive and healthy manner. Children should be made aware of ill effects of drugs so that they themselves know the reasons why they are taught to never adopt drugs to relieve stress or for fun purposes. The government must keep a tab on activities of anti-social elements and break the nexus between police and peddlers to curb the menace.

Adish Sood

More rehab centres need of the hour

A number of youths have become addicted to drugs and the government needs to chalk out a plan to curb the menace. We have lost a number of precious young lives to the menace till date and still there is no end to the alarming rate of increasing drug dependence among youths. To meet their demands, youngsters spend lakhs and when they are unable to afford the expenses, they commit crimes such as robberies and thefts. The government must establish more de-addiction and rehabilitation centres to help addicts shun drugs.

Farzana Khan

stigmatisation

worsens problem

A large number of youth is involved in drugs. As per a report of the World Health Organization, more than 4,50,000 people die as a result of drug overuse in one year. But the situation in Punjab is very alarming. To prevent youth from drugs, the focus has to be on sensitizing parents, teachers and students. Parents and teachers should be told that isolation and stigmatization would only enlarge the problem and not help the youth addicted to substance abuse in any way. Rehabilitation is crucial to lead youngsters away from addiction and to bring them back into the mainstream of society. The corporate sector must come forward to earmark funds for such activities under Corporate Social Responsibility. The government should also keep a vigil on drug suppliers and peddlers and push them behind bars. Another reason for drug abuse is lack of jobs and rampant unemployment. Youngsters must have jobs so as to keep them busy and away from drugs. The society should join hands with other organizations to remove the problem of drug abuse from Punjab.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

multi-pronged approach required

Eradication of drug menace requires multipronged strategy and coordination among all wings of the social set up. Teachers, singers, media, religious institutions, bureaucracy and government will have to lead by example and not precept, because the root of this problem lies in inferiority complex, peer pressures, lure of easy money and thrill. Spending quality time with young children, emotional intelligence on part of parents and teachers regarding changes in their psyche and behaviour patterns, ethical education as part of curriculum, vigilant eye of the administration and generation of employment opportunities can help stop exploitation of precious human assets at the hands of drug lords.

Kuljeet Kaur

Collaborative efforts by society needed

Today’s youth is drowning in the marshland of drugs. Punjabi youth are the main victims. The main reason for this is unemployment. There is a saying that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. When even after getting first class degrees, the youth are not able to get good jobs, it is but natural for them to go off track. The youth must be given jobs according to their calibers. Others already prey to drugs should be guided by trained counsellors. The rehabilitation centers for drug addicts and NGOs can do the needful. The government needs to be strict against the suppliers and peddlers. For that to happen, the nexus between politicians and drug peddlers needs to break effectively. But alas that does not happen. Raids are conducted just as a formality but nothing concrete occurs. Only collaborative efforts by the society, government and the victims themselves can bring these drug addicts to the mainstream.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Drug addicts victims, not criminals

The rampant drug abuse in Punjab is destroying the youth of the state. To get rid of this menace, the focus must be to reduce the demand of drugs and cut off their supplies. Steps should be taken to stop supply by clamping down on cross-border trafficking, imposing harsh penalties under the NDPS Act, or improving drug enforcement. Drug menace can be checked through community policing; the police and local administration should constitute a committee comprising representatives of judiciary, residents, welfare associations, journalists and social security department, etc. Peddling hotspots should be identified by the police where this committee should work. Former drug addicts willing to support the authorities should also be included in this committee. Holistic treatment centres should be set up. The government needs to create skill training centres to generate employment, encourage sports and other activities. The colleges and social organisations should frequently organise anti-drug awareness programmes under ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ scheme of the government. Education curriculum should include chapters on drug addiction, its impact and also on de-addiction. Proper counselling is another prerequisite. Society needs to understand that drug addicts are victims and not criminals and therefore should be treated with love and sympathy.

RS Sembhi

A common platform should make efforts

Although Punjab police is leaving no stone unturned to eradicate the menace of drugs from the state but still it has to go a long way to achieve total success. A drug-free social setup can be established with joint efforts only. Laws and forces alone cannot do miracles; the elders, parents, teachers, all religious clerics and NGOs should come on a common platform and make efforts to bring an awakening amongst youth regarding the deleterious effects of drugs.

Dr Sunil Chopra

The menace needs to be nipped in its bud

Addiction to drugs is a severe form of dependence. It gets so deeply ingrained that any addict cannot live without it. And when he achieves homeostasis, he will be oblivious to the harm that drugs are causing him, his family and peers, and society. It is no secret that peer pressure leads to adolescent drug usage. Peer pressure can be dealt with only through parental counselling in order to nip it in the bud. Authorities and society should work together to exterminate the drug monster and rid our civilisation of drug addiction.

Novin Christopher

