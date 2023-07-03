Open House: What should authorities do to address the issue of wires dangling from poles and trees?

Cables should have dedicated poles

Many power poles in the city support more than just electric lines. They are often seen flooded with telecom wires. Cable and phone lines are generally routed lower on the poles as they operate on very low voltage, whereas, power cables are routed higher as they carry high voltage. Because power cables expand and contract with temperature, they are given some sag and are not made tout. Understandably, if proper maintenance and repairs are not carried out, the insulators will fail, causing power cables to have extra catenary arch and thus, come into contact with utility cables. Supposing any insulation on utility cables is broken, a higher voltage invasion could occur, which could be fatal. Therefore, power and utility cables may require their own dedicated poles to avoid electrical explosions. All poles must be raised, and any entangled wires on the poles must be removed.

Novin Christopher

The presence of electricity, broadband and television network cables hanging loose from electricity poles has raised significant concerns among residents. Ashwani Dhiman

Councillors must address matter

The dangling wires from poles pose a threat to life as they keep hanging on roads after storm. This issue is never an agenda of any political party on any public forum. The problem should be addressed by the Municipal Corporation. Councillors must look into such matters. The civic body should keep a check on it and get any dangling wires removed by the departments and companies concerned. The government should also make a plan to lay the wires underground as it will help to make the city smarter in the real sense.

Lakshita Arora

Form ward-wise cells to check issue

One can find exposed and dangling wires in every nook and corner of the city. These may pose a serious threat to the lives of the residents. The civic body has failed to ensure their maintenance. There are various steps the Municipal Corporation can take to ensure proper functioning and maintenance of street lights and dangling wires. Firstly, all the wires, including electricity and cable wires must be laid underground. Secondly, the responsibility of councillors of respective areas must be fixed to address the problem of dangling wires. The contractors should also be held responsible if such problem exists. Lastly, the Municipal Corporation should form ward-wise cells to check and report to the Electricity Department if there is any problem of dangling wires in their respective wards.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Violators should be penalised

Dangling wires from poles and trees can be dangerous for people and animals. These can also harm trees in the area. If one notices any dangling wires from poles or trees, one should notify the authorities concerned such as the local electricity board or municipality. The authorities should take the required steps to resolve the problem. They should manually remove cables and wires from power poles and trees, and penalise the violators.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Insulate or replace live wires

The authorities concerned seem to be in a deep slumber and are waiting for accidents to occur. Many people have lost their lives in the past due to the lackadaisical attitude of the officials. Officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited must ensure that the live wires are immediately insulated or replaced as the monsoon has begun. There is an urgent need of a separate infrastructure dedicated to the installation of cable TV wires and broadband wires, distinct from the electricity wires. In this way, a fault in the power supply will not occur due to repair of broadband or TV cables or vice-versa. The overhead lines must be removed and the wires should be laid underground. The government must take the matter of tangled cables seriously and should initiate necessary action. Preventing sagging of cables and electrocution is the sole responsibility of the authorities concerned and failure to do so amounts to criminal negligence.

RS Sembhi

Remove poles from middle of roads

Despite repeated requests and complaints by city residents, the problem of dangling wires persists. During the monsoon season, special attention must be given to the uncovered live electric wires hanging from electricity poles, in streets and roads, particularly in congested localities of the city, posing a serious threat to the commuters residents. But the authorities seem to be in a deep slumber and waiting for some tragedy to occur. Uncovered wire joints must be covered to avoid any accident as these are an open invitation to untoward incidents. Electricity poles in the middle of the roads and other low-lying electric wires must be removed to avoid any accident. The Electricity Department should lay all wires underground. Even the cable operators should be directed to install their wires underground. If any operator fails to do so, its licence should be terminated. Residents should cooperate with the authorities and lend their support in maintenance of electric wires and poles and other such problems.

Farzana Khan

Dept should place wires properly

Dangling electricity wires in different colonies and bazaars of the city are a common sight. It not only presents an ugly look, but is also a sign of danger for the residents and passersby. It speaks very poorly of workers at the Electricity Department. The workers are always in a hurry to finish the work and go home, leaving the wires dangling. Ludhiana is a smart city and should present an aesthetic appearance. The department must instruct its workers to not leave the wires in such a condition. Also, the supervising staff should be made responsible to ensure that the wires are properly placed in position after work. The department must ensure that the dangling of wires is kept in check and the matter is resolved all across the city.

Gautam Dev

Use technology to avoid cable mesh work

Tangled webs of cables are a common sight in many parts of the city and old markets. These dangling cables not only cause nuisance, but also present an ugly look of the city. Though the people have been suffering, no government body seems to be concerned about the matter. Necessary steps should be taken to tackle the menace. It is primarily the duty of the municipal authorities to check unauthorised cables, allow only companies which follow the guidelines to lay their wires. The operators should first remove the cables that won't be in use any longer before putting new ones. The utility cables should be of different colours, so that the defaulters can be detected and punished. Companies should use latest technology to avoid cable mesh work. The government should declare the menace a criminal offence. The nexus existing between the cable mafia and state agencies should be broken.

Sukhdev Sharma

QUESTION

Police investigation has revealed that as many as 17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab's biggest robbery of approximately Rs 8.5 crore in Ludhiana last month. What should be done to deter youth from taking to crime in order to make a quick buck?

Suggestions in not more than 100 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (July 6).