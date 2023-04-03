Open House: What should be done to address issue of waterlogging in Ludhiana?

Install sustainable storm drainage system

Overflowing manholes and water-logged roads become the norm in Ludhiana even when it rains lightly. When water becomes stagnant due to a clogged sewage system, the sewage-mixed water begins to enter the houses of residents in several areas, exacerbating the problem. The city’s transportation network, vital for economic activity by allowing the movement of goods and people, gets severely disrupted. This is especially acute where the storm drainage system is inoperable or ineffective. The high proportion of impermeable surfaces in the city prevents the infiltration of water into the soil and increases the surface water, eventually resulting in flooding. However, the MC cannot escape responsibility for failing to provide an adequate drainage system capable of withstanding such adversities. The civic body should to develop a city-wide sustainable storm drainage system with increased capacity.

Novin Christopher

Waterlogged roads due to choked drains and overflowing sewers are a common scene in the city after rains. - File photo

Plastic waste chokes drainage system

Every time it rains in the city, the problem of waterlogging also arises. The flooding of roads and streets happens due to the practice of dumping waste materials openly, which later clog the drainage system. Therefore, to curb the problem of waterlogging, we need to desist form throwing plastics and similar material on roads which might choke the drainage system. The Municipal Corporation should make sure that any broken pipes in the drainage system are fixed promptly and in time to avoid any stagnation of water. Furthermore, there should a focus on the proper designing and sloping at the time of laying pipelines during the construction of homes. The government should impose fines on those who throw waste material on roads irresponsibly. There is also a need to undertake a comprehensive awareness programme to teach individuals and especially students about the ill-effects of the open dumping of garbage and other wastes. Finally, the contractor should be held responsible in case any gaps are found in relation to the improper completion of drainage works.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Promote rainwater harvesting

The problem of waterlogging occurs mainly when there is heavy, or even sometimes light, rain in the city. Only a small fraction of rainwater seeps into the soil, while the balance flows into the sewer. As the capacity of sewer lines to carry water is limited, the rainwater often gets accumulated on roads. A viable solution to this problem is either increasing the carrying capacity of sewer lines or making arrangements for more rainwater harvesting. The first move is difficult and requires huge funds. Therefore, the later one should be adopted at the earliest. Firstly, all government premises — Central as well as state and schools/colleges — should have rainwater harvesting systems. Then, the public parks can follow by having rainwater harvesting pits. Citizens should be also encouraged to adopt the practice and later, it can be even made compulsory for new constructions. More of similar measures must be taken so that there is less load on sewer lines and groundwater levels can also be raised.

Ravinder Mittal

Potholed roads worsen situation

A major reason for waterlogging is the damaged state of roads in the city. The presence of massive pits on pathways lead to the accumulation of rainwater even after light rains. Sometimes, these lead to enhanced chances of road accidents as well. This is a huge issue the city has been facing from the past couple of years. The state government should ensure that best quality roads are built by using such material which soaks rainwater and prevents waterlogging. Another step to solve the problem is by strengthening the drainage system of the city and increasing the green area of the state. If the government is itself unable to build quality roads, it should outsource the same work to private companies.

Tanishka Pruthi

Set up nodal agency to act during exigencies

To deal with the issue of waterlogging, the authorities should create drainage master plans, including periodic, short-term, medium-term, and long-term strategies. They should also prepare monsoon action plans for vulnerable and high-risk areas in the city. Creating a nodal authority for urban stormwater management that will be in charge of creating local drainage master plans and coordinating strategies with municipal master plans can also help improve the situation. The nodal authority should have the power to stall constructions which violate the guidelines regarding drainage systems issued by it. The question, however remains, do we have a system in place that can ensure transparency in the functioning of such an agency?

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Use super suction machines to clean sewers

The problem of waterlogging and overflowing sewers occurs in most areas of Ludhiana after every rainfall, resulting in the accumulation of dirty water on roads and streets. Whenever there is heavy rain, the sewage water of the overflowed sewers flows or recedes into tubewell bores, thereby also contaminating freshwater. The presence of pipes that transmit drinking water close to sewer lines sometimes also leads to the mixing of sewage with drinking water. The joints between sewer lines may allow leakages which further contaminate the drinking water. Residents rue that they keep on facing troubles due to choked sewer lines and contaminated water supply in their areas and are forced to drink water laced with sewage during the rainy days. Their repeated complaints to the MC and other government authorities often fall on deaf ears. The contaminated water supply also poses the threat of an outbreak of water-borne diseases like jaundice, diarrhoea, cholera, dengue, malaria, hepatitis A, typhoid, etc. The MC should deploy super suction machines to clean sewer lines more effectively to solve the problem. The civic body should take concrete steps to put an end to these long-standing issues. The MLAs must also ensure the early redressal of such problems faced by the residents of their constituencies.

RS Sembhi

Joint efforts needed to fix problem

Steps must be taken by local authorities to clean roads, streets and sewer lines at regular intervals to avoid the blockage of water pipes during the rainy season. Citizens must give full support to the government in such works rather than being an obstacle. The sanitation facilities of the city must be improved by organising more awareness campaigns and taking cleanliness projects seriously. Rainwater harvesting should be promoted and implemented on a large scale to raise groundwater levels and increase the water-retention capacity of the soil.

Amarpreet Kaur

Residents must cooperate with govt

Waterlogging is a common problem that persists each year in the city during rainy days. Water gets accumulated on roads and that happens because of a lack of proper drainage system. The government should construct roads after laying pipes that are of large enough size to drain rainwater effectively. No one should be allowed to dig roads. Each household or business establishment must robustly follow the guidelines for proper drainage and sewage systems. Violators of these guidelines should be strictly punished and penalised to deter lapses. The general public also needs to be sensitised to not throw waste material, especially plastic, openly on roads. Plastic bags should be banned as they are a threat not only to an efficient drainage system but also harm the environment in myriad ways. Residents should lend their support to the local government authorities to curb such problems as accumulated water is also one of the biggest causes that leads to the breeding of mosquitoes which spread diseases like malaria and dengue.

Farzana Khan

Politician-contractor nexus must be broken

Even a minor rainfall in Ludhiana causes a lot of inconvenience to the residents of the town as it leads to waterlogging in various parts of the city. This is a worrisome situation because the impact on public health is huge. Reports related to these issues frequently find mention in these columns as well, highlighting the pervasiveness of the menace. Lack of will power to act on behalf of politicians, role of notorious contractors and dishonest attitude of some of the employees of the Municipal Corporation are some of the factors to be blamed for the menace. A multi-pronged strategy is needed to address the root causes of the problem. The drainage passages should be constructed in accordance with meticulously-prepared designs by experts. Honest and dedicated contractors should be encouraged to execute projects and the supervisory staff should be given a free hand to monitor the quality of work. The civil society should also involve themselves, along with the press and electronic media, to ensure that the quality of work output is maintained. The ruling dispensation should avoid undue interference in the works in progress and NGOs should not skip their duties. Any anomalies about poor qualities of work or material should be reported to the higher authorities for action. As the final step, the authorities should make compulsory provisions for exemplary punishment and fine the offenders.

Sukhdev Sharma

Constitute special team to oversee drains

Any minor rain in the city leads to the blocking of drainage system and accumulation of sewage water on roads and streets, resulting in difficulties for all citizens. The major reason for this problem is that the drainage system of the city gets clogged and is not kept clean. The Municipal Corporation must constitute a special team of workers for keeping the drainage system in a workable condition. The team should start its activities well before rains are expected. This team should clean the drainage system of the city at least once during every quarter of the year. This single step can ensure that the drainage system is kept clear and the sewage water does inundate city roads and streets.

Gautam Dev

All stakeholders must cooperate

A brief spell of rain continues to spell miseries for city residents, with major parts of the industrial hub getting inundated with knee-deep water. To solve the issue of waterlogging, the administration should immediately take the necessary steps for proper disposal of rainwater. The responsible persons should be held culpable for the problem. Roads should be designed to suit the drainage of rainwater. Residents should install rainwater harvesting system at their places. All stakeholders must cooperate to address the issue.

Adish Sood

