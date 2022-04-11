OPEN HOUSE: What should be done to avoid careless digging for constructions ?

Put safety plan in place

Regardless of what one’s job entails at any given workplace, one should always be aware of potential hazards in the immediate vicinity. If supervisors of the elevated highway project had kept this in mind, the unannounced power outage that happened in most areas of Ludhiana a few days ago would not have left city inhabitants sweating and gnawing. Every construction project should have a safety plan in place. At all times, a competent person capable of detecting potential hazards must be present on the site. Digging should be done in such a way that no underground utilities are disrupted.

Novin Christopher

Consult with each other before initiating works

To make Ludhiana a smart city, all electric wires are being laid underground. Hanging wires in the open give a shabby look. Hence, it is a welcome step. It will also ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to residents. Other departments in the city may need to excavate the earth for some development work. But when they start digging, it must be ensured that underground wires laid out by the Electricity Department should not get damaged, resulting in interruptions in electricity supply to residents. All departments in an area must consult each other for various activities to be undertaken by them for development of the city. To avoid such a situation which was witnessed in the city recently after digging was done for the construction of an elevated highway project, all departments concerned should ensure that no ground excavation exercise should be undertaken anywhere without consulting the PSPCL. The PSPCL is responsible for the supply of electricity in the city and any excavation work should be done only if it is allowed by the power department.

Gautam Dev

Give warning to erring officials

It was sheer negligence on part of the company engaged in the construction of the elevated highway. It must have got the wire map from the companies concerned before starting the digging process. It is truly unprofessional of them to have started the digging process without having a proper knowledge of the wiring layout. The company concerned should investigate the matter and responsible employees be warned as their irresponsible attitude led to heavy financial loss as well as harassment of residents. The contract must be reviewed and a clause for such mistakes be added to it, so that in future the company should take care of such issues.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Provide layouts of underground pipes, cables before works

When local or state governments assign any project to any company for construction of bridges or other structures, it should be based on some predefined terms and conditions. The companies must be provided with proper layout of underground water pipes and electricity cables. The company that gets any project must carry out the task of digging under the supervision of civil engineers. Contracts should not be given to untrained sub-contractors. If a company repeats the same mistake again, it must be fined heavily for the same.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Take all safety measures while executing works

Power cables often get damaged due to careless digging being done by contractors while constructing elevated projects and other small projects. As a result, residents face a lot of inconveniences as besides power failure, they also bear the brunt of disruption in water supply, hot weather and mosquitoes. Officials of the NHAI, PSPCL and MC should coordinate with each other while undertaking works being executed at various sites to eliminate any damage to power and other cables. On the construction site, board should be displayed showing the name and other particulars of the contractor carrying out the work. It should be ensured that the contractor is taking all safety measures during the execution of the works. Measurement Books (MBs) should be filled on the spot by the officials concerned of the MC on a daily basis to maintain transparency in the execution of the works.

RS Sembhi

Use modern methods for works

Construction works are necessary not only for sound infrastructure but also for the convenience of the public. There is a dire need to initiate such works in a planned and systematic way. Modern techniques and methods must be introduced by which construction works can be done without power interruption. Financial loss to the PSPCL is hard to compensate. Moreover, the works should be done at night hours. Alternative arrangements must be made to provide electricity supply to the public, in case of power outages. After making suitable arrangements, power cuts should be announced by the authorties.

Ritu Priya

Undertake works under experts’ supervision

There is a dire need for proper planning before carrying out any digging work for the construction of overbridges or other projects. Companies must be given prior information about the underground spread of cables and water pipes. The digging process must be initiated under the supervision of some experts. Proper care must be taken while digging in a prime location. Both sides of roads of digging sites must be covered.

Farzana Khan

Fix responsibility of officials

The careless digging for the construction of an elevated highway project the other day not only left most parts of Ludhiana without power supply for over 13 hours but also caused heavy financial loss to the PSPCL. Alternative arrangements should be made available in such situations. Industries also faced huge losses due to the shut down of 13-hour power supply. To avoid such acts of negligence in future, there is a need to fix responsibility in such contracts with proper terms and conditions. Such construction works should be undertaken on weekends and prescribed fixed hours of work. The district administration should form a committee which should probe the matter and take appropriate action against those who are responsible for the carelessness. Construction works should be time bound so that citizens and commuters cannot be harassed.

Adish Sood

Proper planning, execution of works needed

Ludhiana has an excellent system of roads and flyovers. More flyovers and elevated highways are being constructed for the smooth traffic flow and avoiding traffic congestions while traveling in various parts of the city. Though the move would help in the development of the city, the careless digging for the construction of an elevated highway project has not only left most parts of Ludhiana without power supply for over 13 hours but also caused heavy financial loss to the PSPCL. Planning and execution of a project should be properly done to avoid such an act of negligence in future. The plan should be convenient and systematic and issues which could occur while initiating works should be identified and solutions should be found to resolve them.

Prabhdeep Rai

Study details before initiating works

Careless digging by the construction agency of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the execution of the elevated road project had caused damage to the main underground power cable on Ferozepur Road recently, which led to a 13-hour power blackout in many parts of the city. The construction agency failed to coordinate with the PSPCL to avoid damage to the power cable. To avoid such mistakes, the agency or companies concerned should get all information about underground power cables in the particular area and take safety measures before initiating any digging work.

Revansh Sharma

MLAs should work diligently on projects

It is heartening to note that newly elected MLAs have been showing interest in tackling prevailing issues of the district. But validation of the intent can only occur when words are translated into action. To begin with, all elected MLAs are required to diligently work on all incomplete infrastructure projects in the district.

Priyanshi

