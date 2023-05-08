Open House: What should be done to avoid Giaspura-like tragedies in future?

Treat/incinerate all waste before disposal

The production of industrial waste in any form is not good for the environment, and when lives are lost as a result of careless dumping of acidic wastes into the sewage system, one wonders how serious we are towards the safety of life. The authorities have been working for years to reduce pollution and its effects, but without any success. Perhaps they have not focused enough on industries and industrialists, despite the fact that a majority of defaulters come from this sector. The practice of disposing industrial waste into the sewerage system is on the rise. This needs to be stopped because disposed toxic substances might degrade into poisonous gases and kill people who inadvertently inhale them. It is necessary to treat all wastes before their disposal or incinerate them using high-temperature incineration. This can both detoxify and reduce the environmental impact of certain organic wastes.

Novin Christopher

Regulations must be strictly enforced

The onus is on the government to strictly enforce its own safety regulations. In order to do that, the authorities should regularly conduct inspections at industrial plants and see to it that their equipment is properly maintained. All required help from experts should be sought while carrying out these inspections. All safety rules and procedures must be followed by industrialists without profiteering by abandoning any of the processes that might lead to a harm to life and property later, as has possibly happened recently in the Giaspura tragedy. The employees at factory units must be well-trained in ensuring that all necessary precautions are followed. Modern technology should be used to identify any leaks to save precious lives.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Wrong to vilify traders without proof

At least 11 persons lost their lives after inhaling toxic gas that emanated from an open manhole on a road at Giaspura in Ludhiana last Sunday. The district administration should take all necessary steps to avoid similar incidents in the future. There should be strict action taken against the authorities concerned for this grave negligence. Proper strategies should be in place to deal with any similar scenario in the future. At the same time, it is also important that the city industrialists are not blamed for the incident without any concrete proof. After all, the industrial hub is sustained by the small factory units who not only employ thousands of residents directly and indirectly, but also contribute significantly to the state’s and the country’s economy. Any corrective measures pass the important test of not vilifying these traders in any manner. At the same time, the culprits of any foul play, if there has been one, should not be spared.

Adish Sood

Incident calls for serious investigation

The recent tragic gas leak incident at Giaspura that lead to the end of 11 innocent lives underscores the importance of following safety measures at industrial units. To prevent such occurrences in the future, there is a need to critically investigate the cause of the leak and take all necessary steps to avoid a repeat. The enforcement of stringent safety protocols for industries dealing with hazardous chemicals must be made compulsory by the government. Such industries and workplaces should have adequate emergency response plans, employee training programmes, insurance for workers and safety equipment to handle such unforeseen situations. Finally, the responsible authorities must also be held accountable for any negligence that might have contributed to the tragic mishap.

Roohbani Kaur

Ensure regular cleaning of sewers

Manholes and sewers are a huge problem in India. They lead to many fatalities throughout the year. Several people drown in them while others choke to death. It has also been noticed that improper cleaning of these drains leads to the piling up of waste and toxic substances, which in turn release toxic gases which might suffocate people to death. Besides this, harmful chemical wastes dumped into sewers directly by industries adds to the already existing problem. Proper cleaning and regular maintenance of these channels can help a lot in reducing any chances of future mishaps. A stricter vigilance on industries and proper implementation of regulatory laws can lead to an effective management of the situation.

Swatej Singh

Regulatory bodies also culpable

The authorities concerned should take strict action against the industries responsible for dumping of toxic wastes into sewers. At the same time, the regulatory bodies like the PPCB should also come forward to accept their own fault for failure to check violations. It is now possible to use modern machinery to detect toxic gases like hydrogen sulphide, ammonia, methane, esters, carbon monoxide and sulphur dioxide from sewers. These device must be set up at high-risk locations to raise alarm whenever leaks occur. Industries dealing with toxic raw materials should comply with all safety standards put in place by the government. Manholes should be frequently checked for clogging. Residents should be made aware of the odour of various sewage gases to minimise fatalities.

Rashim Malhotra

Install equipment to detect gas leaks

The tragic gas leak incident in Giaspura is a reminder of the dangers caused by toxic gases and the importance of following safety measures at these workplaces. It is very important to prevent similar incidents in the future. The authorities concerned should regularly inspect factory units and ensure that all preventive measures are in place at the plants. Modern equipment should be installed at vulnerable locations to detect any potential leaks. The public also needs to be made more aware about the dangers of toxic gases precautionary measures should be popularised among them to prevent the loss of precious lives. If the regulatory bodies fail to take appropriate action, they should be held accountable for negligence and disciplinary action taken against their officials.

Bhavleen Kaur

Organise safety drills, awareness campaigns

If Giaspura-like tragedies are to be avoided in the future, strict safety regulations must be implemented by the government and the industrialists. There should be routine inspections of sewage systems, manholes and other essential infrastructure, besides ensuring their proper maintenance and monitoring. In order to inform people about the potential risks of poisonous gases and how to avoid them, the authorities should also regularly organise safety drills and awareness campaigns. In addition, it is crucial to hold the authorities accountable for carelessness if they do not put in place sufficient safety precautions or take required steps to prevent such events. This will make sure that those in charge are held accountable for their conduct and take the necessary precautions to stop tragedies like this from happening again.

Guransh

Increase compensation for victims, families

The tragedy at Giaspura should be taken seriously by authorities and a thorough investigation should be carried out to ensure that such tragedies do not happen again in the future. Preventive measures need to be taken to ensure that manholes are properly closed and regularly monitored. Negligence by authorities should not be tolerated, and they should be held accountable if found negligent about the implementation of rules. To prevent such tragedies in the future, strict safety regulations need to be implemented. Other accountability measures should include thorough investigations when such accidents occur, as well as providing more compensation to victims and their families. Lastly, local authorities should ensure that nearby residential areas are alerted in case of a manhole leakage and adequate safety precautions should be taken when necessary.

Ankit Pandey

Important to fix responsibility

A tragic mishap involving the leakage of toxic gas took place in Giaspura recently. The mishap led to the death of 11 persons in the locality. The authorities concerned and industrialists must take lessons from the incident. Many a people has lost a husband, father, son or brother in the tragedy. Anyone found guilty of negligence or foul play must be taken into custody and strict action should be initiated against him as per law. The people associated with these kinds of jobs must understand their responsibility and seriously follow all precautions to avoid mishaps in the future.

Shreya Singh

Ensure that manholes are covered properly

It is unfortunate that 11 persons lost their precious lives by inhaling poisonous gas in Giaspura recently. The reasons are still under investigation. The most reasonable explanation being offered so far is the emission of poisonous gas from open manholes. To avoid such incidents in the future, the government must ensure that no manhole remains open at all localities. It is important to maintain proper cleanliness. The councillors of each ward must keep records of periodic cleanliness and a team of officials must be deputed to ensure that all manholes are covered properly. The team members should visit regularly and report every day. No person should be made to enter a manhole to clean it. If any emission of gases does take place, it must be brought to the notice of authorities concerned. Those who are assigned the duties to check the sewerage system must be held responsible if any untoward incident occurs.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Incident a wake-up call for authorities

At least 11 people died on previous Sunday morning after inhaling poisonous gas in the thickly-populated locality of Giaspura in Ludhiana. The gas leak tragedy is a wake-up call for authorities to take immediate and long-term measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The regulatory authorities concerned should be directly held responsible for the mishap as it is their failure to ensure proper implementation of safety measures that led to the incident.

Angel Dhiman

Conduct design audit of sewerage system

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) took a suo moto cognisance of the horrific gas tragedy. The tribunal has directed the Ludhiana District Magistrate to pay the enhanced compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of 11 persons who have died after inhaling the toxic gas. The teams of Punjab Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deserve appreciation for having shown exemplary courage for rescuing many citizens who were stuck in their houses or facing health issues due to the toxic gas leak. They should be honoured by their seniors and the administration for the same. The MC has roped in experts from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the PPCB and some private universities to ascertain the reason behind the tragedy. Preliminary investigation by these agencies suggests that the deaths might have been caused due to the presence of hydrogen sulphide in the manhole. To ascertain the cause of the incident and to take remedial measures to prevent the repeat of such incidents in the future, the NGT has formed a high-level eight-member committee and asked its members to submit a report within a month. The tragedy appears to have occurred due to the negligence of the PPCB towards the discharge of untreated effluents from the industrial units of the area into the MC sewers. Residents should install water taps at sewer connection points of their buildings to stop the inflow of poisonous gas, if any, to their houses from the sewer lines. An audit of all industrial units, laboratories, hospitals and drains across the city should be done to control such tragic incidents in future.

RS Sembhi

Residents should cooperate with govt

The responsibility for the 11 deaths that occurred to the gas leak incident in Giaspura must be fixed. The incident could have been easily avoided if the authorities concerned had paid attention to open manholes. Residents should also cooperate with the authorities and report to them if they witness any violation by factory units or any manholes that have been left uncovered.

Kamaldeep Kaur

Mishap reminds of Bhopal gas tragedy

The guilty who are responsible for the tragic mishap must be strictly punished as per law. It is horrible to know that 11 innocent lives have been lost in the tragic gas leak incident at Giaspura. This is the first incident of its type in the industrial city. It reminds one of the Bhopal gas tragedy, which was much bigger in scale. Among the first people responsible for the mishap are those who are part of the administration. It must be investigated that who issued an NOC for opening a factory in a congested area. The government should order an enquiry against those who have played a role. This is a case of serious human error and administration should see that this lapse is not repeated in any manner in the future.

JBS Nanda

Only complying units must be approved

The Giaspura incident is highly deplorable and worrisome. Eleven innocent lives have been lost and many are admitted to hospitals. Many state government agencies and scientists from private universities are investigating the causes of the tragedy. Punjab Pollution Control Board and MC authorities have called the leakage of hydrogen sulphide gas as the cause of the deaths. The small industries which produce chemical products and have no effluent treatment facilities might be draining their residues in sewage systems. This can produce the fatal hydrogen sulphide gas. The sewer lines should be cleaned regularly, authorities should use state-of-the-art technologies for this purpose and sanitation workers should be appointed on regular basis as per standard operating procedures. The PPCB should give nod to industrial units after careful consideration and the future of residents should be secured at any cost.

Sukhdev Sharma

Careless dumping of waste must be avoided

The authorities should take the Giaspura mishap seriously and ensure the cleanliness of sewerage, dirty drains, the Buddha Nullah and the proper dumping of garbage in residential areas. We must avoid putting garbage on fire. We must refrain from using plastic and burning it in the open. The councillors should care of cleanliness of sewerages of their areas and must assign duty to check on daily bases if there is any problem in their wards.

Farzana Khan

Manual scavenging must be discouraged

Giaspura-like incidents must be avoided at all costs. First, the Municipal Corporation must not put untrained persons on such assignments. The corporation should get workers trained to handle the sewage cleaning work from a central and reliable agency before these workers are assigned the duty of cleaning the drains. The workers must not be allowed to jump into the drain directly for cleaning the drains. Also, this cleaning process should be done under the supervision of well-trained senior municipal officers. Before the workers start the cleaning operation, it is always desirable to get the analysis for gases present in the drains and the workers should start the work only when it is declared that it is safe to enter the drains. The life of these workers is as valuable as those of other citizens.

Gautam Dev

