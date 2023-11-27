Open House: What should be done to check animal-vehicle collisions?

Better road-based technologies needed

To address the alarming issue of Animal-Vehicle Collisions (AVCs) in the state, a comprehensive strategy is essential. Firstly, awareness campaigns should educate drivers about high-risk zones and encourage cautious driving, especially in identified hotspots. Collaboration with local communities can foster responsible pet ownership and control stray populations through sterilisation programmes.

Enhancing road infrastructure in AVC hotspots — such as installing warning signs, speed bumps, and animal crossings — can mitigate the problem. Additionally, the state should invest in technology such as thermal imaging or motion sensors to detect the presence of animals, alerting drivers real-time.

Establishing dedicated helplines for reporting stray animals and swift response teams to safely relocate them from dangerous areas is crucial. Strengthening law enforcement to penalise negligent pet owners and implementing stricter regulations for securing livestock during transportation can act as deterrents.

Furthermore, partnership with animal welfare organisations can facilitate rescue and rehabilitation efforts. Lastly, continuous monitoring and periodic reassessment of hotspots will ensure the effectiveness of implemented measures. By combining awareness, infrastructure improvement, technology, and community involvement, the state can significantly reduce fatalities caused by AVCs.

Komalpreet Kaur

QUESTION In a major stride towards road safety, Punjab was able to eliminate 482 black spots while 281 new accident-prone areas were identified in the past year, a recent report has revealed. With a maximum of 106 black spots, which included 71 old and 35 newly identified, Ludhiana continues to carry the dubious distinction of being the “most accident prone” district in the state. What needs to be done to make the roads safer for the commuters? Suggestions in not more than 200 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (November 30)

Government should enumerate strays

It is very strange that though we are living in the 21st century, people are losing their lives due to road accidents involving stray animals. We as good citizens must take care and assist the local government to put a check on the menace of stray animals. First of all, the government must take a count of stray animals in the city. Dairy owners should not let their cattle roam freely on roads. The government must put up signs so that it becomes easy to identify stray animals. Campaigns to sterilise dogs must be carried out in the city. The government must start another drive to remove stray animals from roads. Fences must be erected on both sides of roads so that animals are unable to hinder traffic.

Farzana Khan

STUDY TO HELP MITIGATE PROBLEM Police, with the assistance of NGOs, conduct regular campaigns and apply reflectors to stray animals to enhance road safety. These ongoing efforts will be further supplemented based on the study’s outcomes, and steps are being taken to collaborate with Urban Local Government for a much more coordinated and effective approach. — Amardeep Singh Rai, ADGP Traffic, Punjab

Improve strategies to manage stray animals

Precious lives are lost due to accidents involving stray animals, besides pets, wild and deserted animals. The Punjab Government is collecting crores of rupees as cow cess but has not formulated a concrete policy to tackle the menace of stray cattle on roads and highways of the state. Currently, about 1.25 lakh cows are roaming on the roads and streets of the state and they damage the crops also. The government should help the Punjab Gau Sewa Commission to send such stray cows to gaushalas. The state government should create a tracking system equipped with geo-mapping to find out where the stray cattle are roaming and set up a control room from where vehicles can be accessed easily for stray animal transportation to gaushalas and shelters. The government should prepare a comprehensive plan for the preservation and management of stray cattle, besides providing adequate compensation to the victims involving animal-vehicle collisions. Reflectors should be obtained for use on the maximum number of stray cattle and all black spots should lighting installed at the earliest.

RS Sembhi

Fine people who let their cattle loose

It is very unfortunate that people are losing their precious lives due to stray animals on roads. The local government must take necessary steps so that in future no one may lose their life. There must be separate space reserved for these stray animals and some NGOs may assist in this mission. Some glow signs must be tagged on the back or neck of stray animals, which would be helpful for drivers to spot animals in the dark. Some committees must be formed by the municipal corporation to check the mobility of stray animals on roads and bridges. In the case of dogs, there must be a drive to sterilise them to control the rising population of strays. People who let their animals free after they are of no use, having earlier utilised them to the fullest, must be fined heavily. Each household that has stray animals must be registered with the civic body so that proper record can be maintained. People must assist the local government to stay informed about the presence of stray on roads so that accidents may be avoided.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Be alert, drive slow

Motor vehicle collisions involving animals and the fatalities associated with these incidents is a major source of concern. While these incidents result in many deaths, severe injuries and damage is also caused to both humans and animals even if there are no fatalities. Depending on whether you live in an urban or rural area, you may be more likely to hit an animal with your car. Nobody wants to inflict pain to an animal. Hitting an animal on the road is not only frightening for the driver and passengers, it can also be unsettling and heartbreaking. Most drivers will hit the brakes or swerve off the road to avoid a collision, but they are forced to make a difficult decision in that split second. The ideal situation would be to avoid injury to both yourself and the animal, but this isn’t always possible. Having said that, according to the rules of the road, allowing your vehicle to collide with an animal may be the best way to protect yourself in certain situations, though it can lead to unfortunate consequences. However, being alert while driving and controlling the car’s speed increases the chances of avoiding a collision by stopping in time if a stray animal darts into the road.

Novin Christopher

Set up more gaushalas

After milking the cattle, their owners often let them loose to graze freely outside. The owners of such cattle should be identified so people responsible for accidents could be punished. People should also be held responsible for not taking care of their cattle. Ageing bulls are more likely to be turned out of farms, leaving them roam on the roads. In the Vedas, cows are considered as “mata”. Yet, when cows stop producing milk, their owners abandon them, unmindful of the danger they pose on roads. There is a need to establish more gaushalas and other animal centres.

Adish Sood