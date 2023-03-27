Open House: What should be done to check fire tragedies and fix responsibility of officials concerned?

Don’t ignore fire precautions

Fire is one of the most dangerous hazards that any industry can face. This is evident in disasters where buildings have been destroyed and lives lost due to fires. It is mandatory for all industries to obtain fire NOCs from the fire department to ensure adherence to the state authority’s fire prevention guidelines. A fire NOC is issued to any structure after the state fire department has verified that the structure is resistant to fire and fire-related accidents. Surprisingly, the majority of city industrialists appear to have failed to obtain fire NOCs, and continue to operate their units by disregarding fire precautions. In the light of the above, all industry owners should be made to obtain fire NOCs and concerned officials, who failed to enforce law, should be held accountable.

Novin Christopher