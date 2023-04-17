Open House: What should be done to check ‘fleecing’ by private and aided schools in Ludhiana?

Ensure quality learning at govt schools

Education shapes a person’s character, capabilities and future, and the school is a temple where knowledge is imparted to students. However, these days many private schools have turned education into a money-making machine by fleecing parents with impunity by charging fees on a variety of fronts, leaving parents helpless to bear the costs. Private schools are notorious for soliciting unauthorised donations from parents at the start of each session and charging exorbitant prices for textbooks and uniforms through select bookshops. In the absence of regulations, such practices have become common in all leading private schools. Swindling by these institutions can be stopped only if the government provides quality education in public schools and vigorously pursues the private institutions that charge fees above the permitted fee structure.

Novin Christopher

Stricter law required on fleecing

The fee structure of every school should be in public domain. The authorities should set a limit on school fee and ensure that no institute’s charges exceed that limit. Tuition fee, as well as other expenses such as those on uniform, transportation, etc., should also be regulated by the government. There should be stricter laws regarding the violators who try to turn education into a profit-making business.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Parents should be part of committees

The school is like a second home for a child where he learns the basics of life. Parents are the first guide in an individual’s life and teachers are the second. These are only two relations which never feel jealous with the growth and upliftment of a child and always give him the acceptability he so direly needs. The role of an educator in a child’s life, therefore, needs no special mention. When the wards of a child are seeking admission to private schools, they are compelled to purchase books, stationery and uniforms from the shops dictated by the school and at prices ‘fixed’ by it. All parents may not be economically sound to purchase these items at the hefty prices they are sold. In order to continue their child’s education, it becomes a compulsion for some to purchase these items irrespective of the hardships they may have to face. To overcome this problem, a committee must be established in each school which should consist of some parents and educationists. The admission policy of the school must be monitored through the committee and the DC should appoint some officials to visit each school during the admission days to stop the practices of compulsory and ‘forced’ purchases. These committee must prescribe some standard books for the syllabi and avoid the purchase of unnecessary texts and other materials. Any school found indulged in unethical practices should be banned from admitting new students. The thrust should be on imparting education and not on minting money.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Implement all of panel’s suggestions

At a time when parents are suffering from the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, the pressure by private schools to pay hiked fee for their children has only made things worse. In addition to the hiked fee, the parents of students studying in private schools also face exploitation in terms of the exorbitant charges slapped on them in terms of books, uniforms and transportation. The regulatory panels constituted by the administration last year failed to show any concrete results as fleecing continues unabated by private schools. This year as well, the Education Department has formed a new task force comprising three school principals in each district to investigate the complaints received on fleecing by the Education Minister. To check fleecing by private schools, the state government should provide ultra-modern infrastructure in government schools and provide quality education to attract pupils from private schools. The administration should instruct private schools to not force parents to buy books and uniforms from particular shops at particular rates. The institutions should be directed to not change the colour and design of the uniforms for at least for three years. The details of the uniform, such as design, colour, texture, etc., should be uploaded on the school’s website so that parents have the choice of buying readymade uniforms or getting them tailor-made as per their resources. Only approved books of the board syllabi should be used and a list of such books should also be uploaded on the website. The recommendations of the newly-formed task force for action against violators should be considered in letter and spirit by the administration and exemplary punishment be given to offenders. The Education Minister and local MLAs should assist the administration in this connection.

RS Sembhi

Capitalist learning model to blame

Fleecing of parents by private schools is indeed a very unfortunate phenomenon. In a democratic set-up, the ideal role of a state should be that of a welfare state where the basic amenities of life, most importantly, quality elementary educations, are available to everyone without discrimination. However, the tragedy is that modern society has allowed the exploitative market-driven model of capitalism to enter every sphere of life and sadly, education has also not remained untouched by it. Phenomena like fleecing of parents by privately-run schools should, therefore, not come as a shock. The only way out is sparing, at least elementary education, from the evils of capitalist materialism and strengthening government schools.

JBS Nanda

Ensure functionality, efficiency of panels

Private educational institutions have effectively commercialised elementary education. Their primary intention is to earn money rather than focusing on the learning of students. Every year, at the beginning of new academic session, these institutes use every possible means to maximise their profits by putting heavy prices on books, uniforms and other necessities of students. They also charge irrational fee on the excuse of re-admission and extra-curricular activities. They shamelessly exploit the hard-earned money of parents in the name of education, often without facing any repercussions for the same. The situation has become so dire that now parents hesitate to send their children to better schools as they find themselves incapable of paying their hefty fee. They become helpless to compromise with the overall development of their children. Elementary education has been categorised as our fundamental right under Article 21-A of the Constitution. Any impairment to it should not be tolerated and must concern us all. The formation of multiple panels to keep a check on the malpractices of institutions is not enough. The government is responsible to ensure the functionality and efficiency of such panels. Without government intervention, the panels will amount to nothing.

Rishika Kriti

Reasons for fee hikes must be made public

There is a strong need to check fleecing of students by private institutes by increasing academic and other fees every year. This affects the parents’ financial resources, as they are forced to pay higher costs for their wards’ education. The trend can be stopped easily by the intervention of the Education Department. Firstly, the department must ascertain if there is a genuine need to increase the fee by a particular school and an announcement must be made well in advance if the fee is to be increased or not and the basis of the increase must be publicly known. All schools increasing fee without explanation must be de-recognised and heavy fines slapped on them. A strict vigil by the department alone can keep the trend of increasing fees under check.

Gautam Dev

Private schools pseudo centres of learning

The presence of a nexus among politicians, owners of private schools and the so-called panelists of the task force is responsible for the mess of fleecing by educational institutions. The continuous neglect of government schools due to shortage of funds, coupled with corrupt practices and wrong policies directed towards vote-bank politics of successive governments, has led to the mushrooming of private teaching ‘shops’, which have become the most lucrative business opportunities these days. Both teachers and parents are exploited with impunity at these centres. The activities of these pseudo centres of learning are guided by the avaricious instinct of amassing wealth, rather than working for the welfare of students. It is high time the government makes a law to control, regulate, supervise and exercise financial audit of these institutes and ensure that education ceases to be a business. The officers entrusted with this job must be strictly warned against conniving with owners. A message in bold letters, that education is not a business, should be mandatorily displayed on the walls of schools.

Ram Paul Chani

Politician-educator nexus to blame

Private schools have these days become notorious for the fleecing of parents of students by repeatedly hiking academic and other fees. Print and electronic media are these days flooded with news stories of fraudulent transactions by privately-run schools in the state. They lure parents in the name of modern and smart education methodologies. They also force parents to buy complete sets of books, stationery and school uniforms from particular vendors. This shows their vested interest, which is to just keep making money. They arrange so-called education tours at exorbitant rates. The tragedy is that this kind of information is already in the public domain. The Education Department knows about the state of affairs. And yet, little has been done to address the issue. The government constitutes committees every year but in vain. Fleecing remains rampant and is still going on. In many cases, we see that private schools are governed and managed by the kin of those in power. Here lies the root cause of the problem. It can be solved only if the government gives the decision-maker’s role to someone who is not to profit in any manner from the business education has today become. It should constitute a committee under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner of concerned district for addressing fleecing issues. The standards of government schools should be improved, all teaching posts must be filled in a time-bound manner and the nexus between politicians and private schools managements broken. The role of civil society and press is also important to fight this menace. All these steps collectively have potential to defeat the nefarious designs of fleecing in private education the state.

Sukhdev Sharma

Launch helpline number to hear plaints

Every year before the start of the academic session, the government forms panels to check fleecing by private and aided schools. And yet the menace of fleecing continues to hurt many. The administration should take all necessary steps to discourage violators. Secret inspections should be conducted regarding this matter. There should also be a helpline number to hear complaints about unethical practices by private and aided schools.

Adish Sood

Punish violators strictly

During the days of admission, private schools direct parents to purchase uniforms and other material from the respective schools where the student is getting admission. The practice continues despite the efforts of the government. To stop it, the government must identify a nodal region from where students might purchase the study material. The region must function under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of that area. A committee must visit different schools during admission days and have the records of fees and other funds being charged by institutes. If any schools are found guilty, they must be stopped from enrolling new students. The government must display a complaint number in front of each school for parents to lodge complaints if any atrocity is being faced by them during admission days. An official from the government must keep a tab on the activities related to admission and take necessary action, if required.

Farzana Khan

Expenses should be explained to parents

A committee of government authorities must be formed in order to keep a check on the activities that constitute fleecing. Parents must be vigilant and vocal to raise their voice against such illegal practices, instead of running under them. A legal receipt for the payment of justified fees must be issued to every parent and they must in no conditions pay any money without a clear explanation of expenses. The school must have no rights to make students purchase books and uniform from particular shopkeepers.

Amarpreet Kaur

