Open House: What should be done to check gender-based crime and security of the fair sex?

Learn to respect the other sex

Unfortunately, spousal violence is the highest in the district and is increasing fast. The trend is more in families having illiterate women and conservative husbands. The trend must be stopped. The women must have proper education and learn about their responsibility towards the husband and family while the latter must learn to respect the other sex. Such things need to be made a part of the syllabus of school education for both boys and girls. The success of such a programme will lie in proper check by either specially engaged staff for this purpose or by the supervisory staff of the Department of Education. Such follow-up initiatives must be taken simultaneously to stop this trend of increasing spousal violence in the district.

Gautam Dev

Empower women for prosperity

A lot of initiative have been made by the government till date to help and guide the women who fall prey to domestic violence. But somehow it seems they have failed due to the societal norms as no woman express freely about her problems and issues. This may be due to family pressure, fear of defamation and majorly fear of not being able to lead a happy life thereafter. It is duty on the part of administration and NGOs to boost enough confidence among them so they boldly demand for their rights. Free and quick justice must be insured by the judiciary.

Amarpreet Kaur

Technology can play an important role in raising awareness against sexual harassment as well as on reporting assault to the authorities concerned. istock

Hold awareness programmes

It is revealed in national survey that 12 per cent married women faced spousal violence aged 18 to 49 in a year in district. This is also reported in these columns. It is a worrisome situation and needs immediate attention. Genesis of the problem exists in trust deficit among married couples. They should first resolve these issues themselves. They should restrict their times on social networks and spare time for each other. Married women should involve their parents and in-laws in early instances of violence to address the problem. The police should setup women police stations with qualified personnel in spousal violence. They should counsel the effected families and not resort to force. These relations are very delicate and should be addressed cautiously. Married women should register complaints against spousal violence if issues are not resolved within the family. The police and civil authorities should display rights for women at prominent places in the district. People should be sensitive to the fair sex. The government should initiate awareness programmes on social and print media against the dangers of spousal violence.

Sukhdev Sharma

Make women aware of their rights

Women should pay special attention to education and should stand on their own feet so that common people and no one can persecute them. Women should be aware of the law so that they can protect their rights. The government should strictly apply rules regarding women’s safety and rights.

Arshdeep Dhanjal

Punish those violating women’s rights

Women are still victim of horrendous crimes. They constitute half of the world’s population. According to a BBC report, every five minutes a women suffers violence. Women are still victim of crimes to causes of family support, love and caring. Counting of rape victims in India is very high. Women suffer various types of violence in India like rape, murder, dowry dispute, etc. The government should punish the offenders. So that women live to individually.

Priyanka Tiwari

Ensure safety and security of women

Gender-based crime refers to the perceptions of individuals based upon their gender. Following strategies should be adopted to ensure safety and security of women. All human right and freedom for fair sex should be respected and fulfilled. Specific laws for ensuring their freedom should be implemented. Further the issue can be addressed if their access to quality education in safe environment is improved. With this their ability to become more vocal about their rights will be enhanced. Most important is their access to control the economic resources. They are victims due to their dependency in financial matters. It they play their role in economic matters, they will not become the target of gender crime.

Dr Minakshi Garg

Strict laws can deter criminals

Are we sure that this is 21st century when we as most civilised people are talking about crime against women, she is a part and parcel of our society. Are we really human beings? Where are the laws? Where is education? People who are involved and committing these heinous crimes should think about these questions themselves. There should be fast track courts to take decisions as early as possible to give justice to the victim. Criminals should be put behind bars and there should not be any bail to them. Other measures which we may take are: first of all, the government should set up crisis response centres in different areas of each and every city and village. Second, there must be separate buses or other means of public transportation reserved for women. Third, jurisdiction of the boundaries to register criminal cases should be abolished. Four, there must be special emergency numbers such as 100 at national level to deal with emergency situations of crimes against women. Sixth, negative, indecent portrayal of women in media, TV shows, and advertisement and in movies should be stopped. Girls must be trained in self-defence techniques. Above all these suggestions criminals must be given exemplary punishment.

Farzana Khan

Deploy women cops in buses

Since ages, people in India have been worshipping the female goddesses but in contrast, have been treating the women as second-class citizens and as the things of enjoyment. Millions of women worldwide are the victims of violence but only a small number of them dare to report such incidents to the competent authority, reason being the fear and social stigma. Rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, acid attacks, honour killings, dowry deaths, abduction and murder are the most prevailing types of violence against women. If a bride does not bring adequate dowry at the time of marriage or does not give birth to a male child thereafter, she is at a high risk of maltreatment in Indian society. In order to reduce the number of crimes against women, police presence must be ensured in secluded areas, especially during night time. The police should also keep a vigil over the activities of ‘romeos’ in crowded places susceptible to eve-teasing. Women constables should be deputed in buses and train coaches during night time for the safety of female passengers. Strict enforcement of existing laws to deal with the offenders is required. Women are the real architects of society and they should consider themselves as the heroines of their lives, not the victims.

RS Sembhi

Shun prevalent patriarchal system

As per the National Crime Record Bureau, 79 per cent of the women population in the country felt unsafe, insecure and directly under threat of harassment. In Ludhiana, women aged between 18 to 49 years face spousal crime. We must listen, understand and become aware of situations and choices of the people and their various cultures around us to understand their thinking and attitude towards women. Give equal respect to women whether it is home, workplace, restaurant or public place. Men and women should work hard to disintegrate the earlier patriarchal system of the society. One must respect the opinion given by women at any platform in the society. In different localities CCTVs must be installed and the strength of women beat offices and PCRs should be increased to control the crime against women. There must be some emergency numbers which must be displayed at different places in the city to lodge the complaint by women. Above all we must make the public aware and teach our children honesty, civility, gratitude and empathy that our society lacks immensely.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Women, Speak up for your rights

Women need to break their silence in civilised society. It is really shocking that 12 per cent of married woman face sexual harassment. It is shameful that woman are treated like animals. Woman have given birth to us and mothers play a major role in upbringing of a child. Woman has made supreme sacrifice to nourish us, has done everything for us. Keeping in view of the supreme sacrifices, we cannot pay her our debt. The state of woman is the same all over the world. The most dangerous part of her personality she always keeps her mouth shut, and suffers atrocities she should become self-sufficient and stand on her legs.

JBS Nanda

Domestic violence must be reported

Being a positive bystander can help prevent domestic violence. Bystander intervention may appear challenging, but it does not have to be. Small actions can have a significant effect. For example, if someone makes a sexist or domestic violence joke, refusing to laugh might make you a positive bystander. If that person does not obtain the desired reaction, it may hint that they need to adjust their conduct or that their joke isn’t particularly humorous. Another alternative is to address the ‘joke’ directly by explaining why it is inappropriate to make such a joke. Domestic violence must be reported and condemned. We must abolish victim blaming so more people come forward and share their stories.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Stereotype mentality should be changed

There should be a strict censorship on songs/movies and advertisements, who prefer to portrait ‘Female’ just as an ‘object of lust’ - just to glamorise their products. Such a sick stereotype mentality must be changed with the thought which Guru Nanak Sahib advocated a long ago that ‘So kyun manda akhie jit jamme rajan’ (female who gave birth to kings should not be criticised). Such a change shall bring positive results.

Gagandeep Singh Panaich

Empower women to end spousal violence

Rise in spousal violence is a heinous violation of human rights. The victim often suffers from low self-esteem, shame, and a sense of being trapped in a situation from which there is no way out. The violence against women has a significant impact on women’s physical, mental, and sexual health. Many times, a woman’s dependence, low self-esteem, and fear of leaving force her to endure the cruelty, and as a result, the act goes unreported. If society is serious about ending this cruelty to women, it should work towards women’s empowerment, improve education, and enact stricter laws against domestic violence and women’s security. Based on the foregoing, a woman’s hands will be strengthened in the face of male partners’ bargaining power.

Novin Christopher

Awareness camps should be conducted

Almost 12 per cent of married women aged between 18 and 49 years faced spousal violence in the district during the past two years, a national survey has revealed. To check gender-based crime and ensure safety and security of the fair sex, the awareness campaign should be conducted by the administration. There should be strict legal action against those who cause gender-based crime and also who encouraged such activities.

Adish Sood

Counselling, moral support can help

Majority of the women undergo acute physical, mental and emotional torture at the hands of their spouses every now and then. Woman as an individual, a wife and a mother, most of the times, due to the fear of societal declination, continues to face the torture till the things turn for the worse. In case of such situations, the victim should have the guts to say no to such a relationship once and for all. Moreover, stringent laws should be framed so that the violator is not able to save his skin in any manner. The public should not turn a blind eye, rather assist and encourage such women who do not come to the forefront to fight their situation boldly. Both government and non-governmental organisations need to spread more and more awareness on the issue so that the victim should come forward for her own emancipation and for others. Counselling too can go a long way in fighting the menace of spousal violence and enhancing understanding and respect for each other’s relation as a partner and an individual.

Aftab Fateh Singh Bains