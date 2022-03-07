OPEN HOUSE: What should be done to check gross violations of building laws

Fix accountability, check corruption & political interference to stem menace

OPEN HOUSE: What should be done to check gross violations of building laws

A commercial establishment under construction in violation of the building laws in Ludhiana. - File photo

Rise in cost of land aggravated issue

There is no dearth of rules that control construction, but in Ludhiana, there are many examples of how building regulations are flouted with impunity. The primary reasons for such unbridled construction activities are steep rise in the cost of land and the political clout of the land mafia. It is also not unheard of that some illegal constructions go on uninterrupted right under the nose of the MC authorities. Keeping in view that illegal constructions can have adverse consequences on the environment, transportation services and well-being of the people, the flaws in construction rules should be rectified and offenders penalised.

Novin Christopher

Officials hand in glove with developers

It is bitter truth that the unscrupulous developers continue to build illegal structures and all this goes on under the nose of the administration with impunity. This proves that some corrupt officials are hand in glove with these developers. Otherwise, how can such illegal structures be raised? What is more surprising is that there is no complaint against such buildings. Even if someone complained, no concrete action has been taken against erring developer till date. These builders use substandard material for construction, which puts life of the people to risk. Are we waiting for a tragedy like the one in Gurugram? So, the need of the hour is that the administration should wake up from its deep slumber and take necessary action at the earliest so that the mushrooming of illegal structures can be checked.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Inspect all areas to find illegal structures

To check the menace of illegal constructions, the administration should inspect all areas of the city regularly and take strict legal action taken against violators of building laws. A survey should be conducted by the Municipal Corporation to find illegal structures in the city.

Adish Sood

Many laws to check building violations

Mushrooming of illegal constructions is possible only with the consent of corrupt officials and politicians. There are various laws, which if implemented properly can check such violations. Illegal constructions must be brought into the notice of an independent third party, having no political influences such as court. Harsh punishment must be awarded to culprits indulging in illegal constructions in the city.

Ritu Priya

Allow construction with permission only

No shopkeeper should be allowed to extend his establishment beyond a permissible limit under the rules of the Municipal Corporation. No building or construction of shops should be allowed without the permission of competent authority. People should cooperate with the administration to curb the problem of illegal construction.

Farzana Khan

Complaints fall on deaf ears

Illegal structures, especially commercial buildings can be spotted in various colonies of the city, which are under the jurisdiction of LIT, MC and GLADA. In blatant violation of the building bylaws, several residential buildings have been partly or fully converted into commercial establishments without obtaining CLU certificates or getting building plans approved. Many buildings don’t have parking space, which leads to traffic chaos. Many parts of the city have been witnessing traffic snarls due to illegal constructions. The complaints lodged with the civic body generally fall on deaf ears as no action is taken due to political interference or corruption. The Local Government Department should take cognizance of illegal building activities and initiate a high-level probe so that guilty officials could be brought to books. Town planners should keep a tab on buildings constructed in violation of the bylaws. Officials of the civic body, who overstay at one post, must be shifted elsewhere for the smooth functioning of the MC.

RS Sembhi

Transparency in working of MC

Mushrooming of illegal buildings has spoiled the whole landscape of Ludhiana. This has happened with the connivance of the authorities concerned. If there is transparency in the functioning of the Municipal Corporation and officials are held accountable, no one can dare violate building laws in the industrial town. Exemplary punishment should be given to violators.

Dr Sunil Chopra

