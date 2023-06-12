Open House: What should be done to check hardships being faced by common man to exchange currency?

Teams should visit people's workplace

People are again finding it difficult to visit banks in order to get the Rs 2,000 currency notes changed into smaller denominations. They have to leave their offices and visit the banks for the purpose. Government must devise a proper system so that people do not face any problem while exchanging the notes. There should be a provision for the people to exchange the notes at their workplace. Special teams from banks must be formed for the purpose of visiting offices and helping people exchange or deposit their Rs 2,000 currency notes. The government must supply notes of smaller denominations to employers at each establishment so that the staff working there are easily able to exchange the currency notes.

Farzana Khan

Govt not receiving right guidance

The Government of India has notified that Rs 2,000 notes be deposited in banks by September 30 and fortunately, the poor rarely possess these currency notes. So they are free of the onerous task of depositing cash in banks. This time there are even no long queues outside the banks for the purpose of exchanging notes. This has saved the poor from going through the trouble, but the other people having these notes will have to face inconvenience in depositing the cash in the banks. They may also have to face the Income Tax Department as they'll have to explain the source of that much cash in hand. The government's decision has worried the general masses about its repeated indecisive behaviour. Perhaps, the government is not receiving right guidance from its advisors.

Gautam Dev

RBI must extend time limit to exchange notes

The RBI needs to review its decision-making regarding circulation and printing of currency notes. This action clarifies the thought process of the RBI that the Rs 2,000 currency notes was just to support the government's decision of demonetisation and to befool the common man. The RBI must provide set guidelines to commercial banks on how to deal with the decision that is likely to create a panic situation. It should direct the banks on how to deal with fraud practices. The Government needs to stop the common masses from selling Rs 2,000 notes and accepting less value in exchange. The RBI also needs to extend the time limit set to exchange the currency notes.

Miyush Trehan

Shopkeepers must exchange notes

This is the second attempt to demonetise the Indian currency, particularly the Rs 2,000 note. Common man is facing inconvenience and has to waste his/her precious time by standing in long queues to get the currency notes converted. The government must direct shopkeepers and other sellers to convert Rs 2,000 note for the people. The government must supply currency notes with other denominations to these sellers for the purpose. The other way to overcome the problem of conversion is that mobile vans from banks must visit every zone of the city and allow the residents of the zone or area to get their notes converted. Some banks or post offices or other establishments where notes are converted must remain open even after 5 pm to make it easier for the people to get their currency exchanged.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Encourage digital transactions

There are numerous approaches to alleviate the difficulties that the average man is experiencing as a result of the ban on the Rs 2,000 currency notes in the country. The first possible approach is to encourage digital transactions. To boost digital transactions, the government has established many programmes, such as the BHIM app, UPI, and Aadhaar Pay2. Another approach is to raise people's financial literacy. People who are financially literate can better comprehend on how to use digital transactions and other financial services.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Financial help should be provided to poor

The government should take measures to alleviate the difficulties faced by the common people due to the sudden demonetisation of Rs 2,000 currency notes. It should provide support to those struggling to exchange their notes and streamline the process. Many poor and low-paid workers are skipping work to queue up at banks to exchange the notes, which is causing them financial hardship. By providing assistance and ensuring a smooth process, the government can help to mitigate the difficulties faced by the common man.

Kamaldeep Kaur

Withdrawal not impacting common man

The language of the question itself speaks of prejudice in the matter towards the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes. In fact, it is a welcome step and must be appreciated. There is a high possibility of increase in income tax returns and tax collection with this step. The fact is that the Rs 2,000 note was never a favourite among the common man. Only businessmen, industrialists, bureaucrats, politicians had these notes. It is only these people that are sending their workers to the banks to exchange the currency. According to the statistics, the acceptability of this note was almost nil for the past 3-4 years. Otherwise too, there are not much queues in the banks. Currency notes amounting to Rs 60,000 crore have already been exchanged and deposited in the banks in the first 10 days. There is still enough time left for people to deposit or exchange the notes. The government should put an expiry date on the currency notes of Rs 100 and above so that hoarding is discouraged. People opposing this move of the government is only for the sake of opposition.

Bhushan Lal Malik

