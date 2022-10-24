Open house: What should be done to check mushrooming illegal colonies and unplanned growth?

Take action against offenders

As gullible investors keep falling prey to the trap of unauthorised developers, the administrative authorities should conduct an inspection of all areas by using proper strategies so that strict legal action can be taken against the offenders who are responsible for the mushrooming of illegal colonies. The Municipal Corporation should conduct a comprehensive survey of all colonies. There is also a need to abolish corruption in order to curb the menace of illegal colonies.

Adish Sood

QUESTION Even as stubble burning cases are at a seven-year low, Ludhiana continues to be among the top ten most polluted cities in Punjab when over 80 per cent paddy crop is yet to be harvested. What should be done to check the rising pollution levels? Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to ludhiana.feedback@gmail.com by Thursday (October 27)

Book unauthorised developers

The problem of illegal colonies is a matter of grave concern in the city. People should verify the credentials and layout plans of colonies under the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA). FIRs must be registered against unauthorised developers in the district. The government authorities should take punitive measures against those fleecing gullible residents under the grab of offering cheaper plots and flats in the colonies. Colonies which lack statutory sanction should also be declared illegal.

Lookpreet Kaur

Ensure public properties are not occupied

Today there are at least 653 illegal colonies in Ludhiana district. Of these, 148 have been declared completely illegal and the status of 407 is under consideration. Illegal colonies are a menace not just in Ludhiana but in fact in every major city of the state and country. Strict legal action should be taken against offenders to teach them a lesson. In addition, the civic body should also ensure that no one occupies or encroaches upon public property.

Navleen Kaur

Conduct comprehensive survey of colonies

The menace of illegal colonies can only be controlled if initially we have an idea of the problem. For that, the authorities must first conduct comprehensive surveys of colonies to identify the illegal colonies. Then they should try to find out the reasons behind the same. The sources of illegal documents must be known and strict action must be taken against all forms of forgery. However, do the authorities even have any honest officials who can accomplish this task?

Chandni Shah

proper inspection strategy needed

The mushrooming of illegal colonies is not a problem that is unique to Ludhiana. In fact, unauthorised colonies are a menace in cities across the country. The consequences of this are drastic. The administrative authorities should come up with a proper strategy to inspect all areas. Based on that, strict legal action must be taken against the offenders.

Aditi Tiwari

Deny facilities to violators

To tackle the issue of illegal colonies, the authorities have to take some hard decisions. They should deny all basic amenities to any person who engages in buying illegal land for his house. Facilities like potable water and sewage systems should be cut off in such areas. Moreover, the land mafia which trap unknown persons and earn huge profits from them illegally should also be punished strictly. Any potential buyers should use GLADA website to get real information before taking any decision.

Priyanka Tiwari

Demolish illegal colonies

The presence of illegal colonies leads to city floods during monsoon, unregulated growth in the area and the avoidable menace of traffic jams. All of this constitutes a huge loss to public and private properties. Illegal colonies on the outskirts of the city hurt other development projects as well. Such illegal colonies should therefore be demolished and strict action should be taken against all the offenders.

Vidhya Purohit

Publicise lists of approved colonies

The Municipal Corporation should ensure that only the colonies approved by it are allowed to sell the plots for house constructions. The list of approved colonies must be widely publicised through social media for the prior knowledge of buyers. Illegal colonies must be located by the MC and the construction work being undertaken there must be stopped. The help of the local police should be sought whenever needed. The general public must also be educated that if they build houses in these colonies, they shall not only be fined but their properties will also be seized.

Gautam Dev

Offenders enjoy political patronage

More often than not, the developers engaged in the business of illegal colonies enjoy patronage from some political leaders and no action is thus taken against them. This needs to change if we are to have any discussion on this issue. A special team should be constituted to conduct a surveillance on the construction of these colonies. This team should have a retired judge on its panel. A phone number must be displayed at prime places of the city to which the construction of illegal colonies can be reported by residents.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Enact legislations on the issue

One of the major problems in the country is that we already have some of the best legislations in the world, but when it comes to their enactment, we fare poorly. The same is the case with the laws pertaining to illegal colonies. The government should therefore focus not just on bringing better laws on the matter but also ensure the enactment of various provisions. Money-minded developers should be penalised and people should be vigilant before investing their hard-earned money. Legal papers and property documents must be checked thoroughly.

Nidhi

Constitute special task force

The state government must come up with a comprehensive action plan to stop the growth of illegal colonies. It should establish a special task force to monitor the development of unauthorised colonies and ensure that those responsible do not get away with it easily. A phone number or email address must be provided at prominent locations of the city so that people can report the building of illegal colonies easily at the number/email ID.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Clarify laws for general public

People keep falling prey to the trap of unauthorised developers because the laws that govern and regulate this domain are not common knowledge. Thus, efforts should be made to clarify these laws to the common masses. Illegal constructions or unauthorised development activities should be checked at an early stage instead of when it gets too late. Gullible investors who spend their hard earned money are under the constant fear of losing their property. The government should ensure it does not come to that.

Khushkaran Singh

Illegal colonies stall urban growth

The development of unauthorized colonies, where the government exchequer is siphoned off, affects urban development. These have an impact on the city’s drainage system, the drinking water system and traffic problem also becomes serious. On the top of that, there is a tangible adverse effect on the environment as well. Therefore, the government must mark the boundaries of every city so that no unauthorised colony can be built within it. Only then can the basic needs of every citizen be fulfilled.

Arshdeep Kaur Dhanjal

Authorities afraid to take firm action

Slums and illegal colonies are a major problem in India. In India, 5.41 per cent of the population lives in the slums according to the 2011 census. Similarly, illegal colonies, which hamper the growth of a city, are also a menace. The government has confirmed the existence of 653 illegal colonies in the district. Various scams have been unearthed in the construction of illegal colonies but the authorities seem afraid to take firm action against the defaulters. In fact, the law on such pursuits is well in place, but it is the implementation that is found wanting. Therefore, in order to curb the menace, authorities must constitute a special task force to keep a check on the construction of illegal colonies and ensure that the guilty do not go scot-free.

Krishma Arora

Officers hand in glove with offenders

Despite the ill effects, the menace of illegal colonies continues year after year with impunity under the nose of the local administration. This proves that some of the corrupt officers of the administration are hand in glove with these developers. Stringent action must be initiated against these developers as well as the officers fooling the buyers. The buyers also need to be vigilant while investing their money in properties. They must check the credentials of the companies and the legality of the colonies with the government.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Buyers also need to be vigilant

The officers of enforcement agencies should check the credentials of the companies that deal in providing properties to people and also check the legality of colonies in the city. The constructions at any suspect sites should be immediately stopped. People also should be alert while dealing with realtors. The growth of unauthorised colonies has become the bane of urban planning and has resulted in a grave situation. To tackle the problem, GLADA should take strict legal punitive action against the developers of illegal colonies.

Vidushi Jain

Colonisers must submit detailed plans

All colonisers should be required to be registered with the government and should provide the plans of their respective colonies. Their plans should include proper parking, wide streets, roads, sewerage, trees, space for market and other facilities. These plans should be displayed at the prominent places of proposed sites and uploaded at the government authority websites. The politicians should also desist from supporting notorious developers.

Sukhdev Sharma

Constitute fast track courts

The concerned officers should be vigilant about the construction of illegal colonies. The buyers who are mostly fooled are illiterate as well as ignorant, and are mostly migrants. The authorities should tighten the noose around the developers and impose toughest penalties on them so that they do not exploit the ignorance of such buyers. Fast track courts should be constituted to settle disputes between buyers and builders.

Vivek Shukla

Situation has reached Alarming level

The prevailing scenario of the proliferation of illegal and unlicensed colonies in and around Ludhiana has now reached an alarming situation. Inhabitants of these colonies face harassment in the absence of basic amenities such as drinking water supply, sewerage, street lights and sanitation. The unscrupulous developers enjoy the patronage of political leaders. Money collected from such colonisers is shared at several levels and that is the reason why those in the controlling bodies maintain a silence.

RS Sembhi

Damage to property, loss of life

Our district has experienced catastrophic urban flooding, uncontrolled expansion, traffic congestion, and drainage system shortages, as well as irreversible damage to public and private property and loss of life as a result of unlawful constructions and illegal colonies. To eliminate the menace, there is a dire need to take strict action against unauthorised developers. The political patronage enjoyed by developers also needs to go.

Novin Christopher