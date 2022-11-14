Open House: What should be done to check rising pollution levels in the city?

Stay away from polluting activities

Air pollution is defined as an uninhibited release of harmful contaminants or substances, as a result of any human activity that causes immediate and long-term degradation of the environment. Minimalist examples include burning of paddy straw, industries emitting carbon monoxide, and the irresponsible act of burning garbage in the open. Unfortunately, until people are made aware about the deadly consequences of air pollution, this threat cannot be avoided. Following that, the administration must conduct a public awareness campaign to inform people that in order to live a more secure and enlightened life, they must keep a safe distance from polluting activities.

Novin Christopher

Promote electric vehicles/e-rickshaws

As we know that the air pollution is increasing day by day. In our city, Ludhiana, the air quality is very poor. Air pollution creates breating problems, trigger asthma, reduce lung function, etc. Those vehicles which are polluting the environment must be banned. Auto-rickshaw and other mode of transportation must be replaced with electric vehicles such as e- rickshaws. Similarly, people should use public transportation system to commute from one to another place. Each factory must follow the rules and regulations of NGT board. Farmers must be educated not to burn their stubble as it is one of the major contributors of air pollution. The government must give an alternative of stubble burning or must compensate farmers for the same. We all must work for the protection of our environment.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Increase green cover, ban crackers

To keep a check on pollution, the government must stop stubble burning, increase green cover,regulate construction activities, ban firecrackers, introduce odd/even scheme for vehicles in the city, besides raising awareness among people on the issue.

Ravi Kaler

Avoid burning crop stubble, leaves

Among several types of pollution in India, air pollution is considered to be the most dangerous even than tobacco. The biggest cause of air pollution is vehicles, industrial emissions, thermal power plants, construction dust, waste burning and millions of poor households which are bound to use cheap and dirty fuels such as wood and cow dung for cooking. Above all we all must co-operate the government to curb the problem of air pollution by planting more and more trees in our surroundings.

Farzana Khan

Need to take long-term steps

There are numerous reasons behind declining AQI as emissions from vehicles and industries, festival crackers, open burning of garbage and stubble. To curb air pollution, government officials should take legal actions against the violators who do not follow the norms set by the PPCB and National Green Tribunal. To stop stubble burning the government should first find suitable alternative which could be easily adoptable by all the farmers. The trees should be planted in vacant areas and along roadside or wherever it’s possible.The residents should follow the rules made by the government.

Shubhpreet Kaur

Maintain green cover along roadsides

The Air Quality Index of Ludhiana is deteriorating with each passing day. The Municipal Corporation must assign duties to each councillor to ensure that carpeting of roads is done on time and green cover is maintained on the roadsides. Nobody should be allowed to burn garbage in the open, which is a common sight throughout the city. Every residential area should have a park and sweeping should be undertaken during night hours by automated machines. Water should be sprinkled at regular intervals wherever higher levels of pollution are recorded on a real-time basis. Locals should cooperate with the civic bodies to implement policies which will help in lowering pollution.

Vivek Shukla

Industrial units in residential areas

The level of air quality in Ludhiana is going down regularly. We should not blame a single factor for it. The number of vehicles registered in the city are increasing regularly. An effective public transport system is need of the hour, which will not only decrease pressure on roads, but also help in reducing pollution. Though the majority of industrial units have been shifted outside the city, still many small firms are operating illegally from residential areas. Even air conditioners and refrigerators emit chlorofluorocarbons ( which are very dangerous for the Ozone layer. It is high time that something concrete should be done to curb air pollution, else the day is not far, when we all may have to carry oxygen containers to breathe fresh air.

Vidushi jain

Don’t throw factory waste in water bodies

The administration should take steps to check rising pollution levels in Ludhiana. There should be strict prohibiton on the use of non-biodegradable products. The crop residue should not be burnt to cause air pollution. The people should grow more and more trees, use eco-frequently biodegradable jute and bamboo bags, etc. Everyone should follow the principle of reduce, reuse and recycle. The compositing technique should be followed. These steps will help in reducing dump waste as well as generate employment. Energy conservation is one of the most important things you can do to reduce your carbon footprint. The technique of rain water harvesting and solar system should be followed. The industrial waste should not thrown into water bodies.

Adish Sood

Public transport system need of hour

It is really pathetic that the air quality in Ludhiana goes on decreasing with each passing day. We cannot blame a single factor for it. A multiple number of factors are at work. First is the increasing traffic in Ludhiana. There has been a manifold increase in the number of vehicles registered in the city. More harm is done to the environment by the diesel vehicles. An effective public transport system is the need of the hour, which will not only decrease the pressure of vehicles on roads, but also help in reducing pollution. Secondly is the increase in number of factories in the city. Though majority of the factories have been shifted outside the city, but there are many small firms running their businesses illegally from the heart of the city. The increasing population is already a national issue. The use of air conditioners and refrigerators is on the rise. These ACs and refrigerators emit chloroflourocarbon ( CFC ) which is very dangerous for the ozone layer. So, all these factors work together to deteriorate the air quality in Ludhiana. It is high time that something concrete should be done to curb the air pollution, otherwise the day is not far when we all may have to carry our own oxygen cylinders to breathe in fresh air.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Use bicycles to check pollution in city

Ludhiana is figured among the top most polluted cities in the state. The upsurge in pollution and declining AQI has taken a toll on young and old alike. The most convenient way to check pollution levels is by reducing spread of harmful gases. One should avoid any kind of burning activities, wear masks and take the initiative of using bicycles or walking to school. After all, we all need to join hands to make Ludhiana a better place to breathe!

Nivedita Rana

Follow no-till farming method

The main cause of rising pollution in Ludhiana is stubble burning due to which the AQI has touched 408 in Punjab. The state government should create awareness among the farming community about the bad effects of burning stubble. The government should suggest the farmers that instead of burning their crop residue they should follow no-till management technique that is leaving the crop residue in the field and sowing new crops directly into untilled soil which further helps in providing high yield and achieve better quality of soil which further increases soil moisture and limits evaporation.

TANISHKA PRUTHI

Check vehicular and industrial pollution

The air quality index(AQI) of Ludhiana touched 318 last week, which is considered ‘hazardous’ and this has led to major rise in respiratory problems and other complications to the residents, especially children, aged and those suffering from respiratory and cardiac problems. The government has failed to find a solution to stop farmers from stubble burning which is the major cause of pollution these days.The Centre has bluntly denied requests made by the state government to provide cash incentive to farmers to dispose of crop residue safely thereby impacting the entire campaign in the state.Therefore, it will be difficult to stop farmers from burning stubble which is the easiest and most convenient way for them to get rid of the crop residue. The stubble management machines supplied to farmers have not been found to be giving good results. Besides stubble burning,the vehicular and industrial pollution should also be checked. A large number of construction projects going on in different parts of the city also add to the pollution as the dust keeps on troubling the residents.The MC and NHAI should ensure that the contractors sprinkle water to stop the dust from mixing in the air to cause pollution.

RS SEMBHI

Provide incentives to farmers

The alarming spike in air pollution nowadays requires an immediate solution. Ludhiana’s recent air quality index is unhealthy for residents. The government should provide some incentives to farmers in managing the crop residue in fields. Also, firecrackers should be banned in the city.

Lookpreet Kaur

Vehicles, industry adding fuel to fire

Severe AQI is playing havoc with our lives especially with children and elderly people. Asthmatics and those suffering from other chronic obstructive diseases can’t breathe properly in this low quality air. The pollution caused by stubble burning, vehicles and local industries is adding fuel to the fire.Not only farmers but everyone should rise to the occasion and start behaving sensibly.

Dr Sunil Chopra

Plant saplings in city

Wherever feasible, one should use bus, bike, or walk on foot to decrease the pollution emitted by motor cars. Travel by public transport decreases both traffic congestion and pollution level. We can also reduce travel by combining errands. Avoid burning rubbish, leaves, and other items as well. The primary cause of the current rise in dust and pollution level in India is the burning of firecrackers during Diwali. Hence, a complete ban on fireworks is necessary. And finally, plant saplings in the city.

TAMANPREET KAUR KHANGURA

Encourge use of CNG vehicles

Proper measure should be taken by the Ludhiana Municipal Coorporation to combat the rising issue of severe pollution.Use of public transport should be promoted. People should be encouraged to use CNG vehicle. Odd and even rule in which vehicle with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit on even dates should be applied in city to control the pollution. Seminar should be organised in the outskirts of Ludhiana villages to prevent the burning of paddy straw. There is need to foster the plantation to control the rising issue of poor air quality.

Gurleen Kaur

Bury stubble in fields for soil fertility

Burning of stubble in fields in a big way in the district has added to poor air pollution index. An increasing number of farm fires are being reported in the newspapers every day. However, the farmers are convinced that the farm fires add to the pollution of the atmosphere which is injurious to all living beings. The government educate farmers and must tell them the bad effects of stubble burning. There are many other ways recommended for the disposal of the stubble but the farmers are not using them fully. Therefore, a strong awareness campaign should be launched in the district to convince the farmers not to burn the stubble in fields but to bury it therein to increase soil fertility and thereby increase crop production.

Gautam Dev

Rope in elected representatives

Due to farm fires the AQI level has touched a new high in city. The government should provide alternative of stubble burning like use of stubble collection for commercial purposes, stubble cutter to make manure,advise for supper seeders. Offenders should be punished. Daily roads and streets cleaned with vacuum cleaners. Spray water on surfaces and plants. Industrial pollution is also big contributor in air pollution. Strict government guidelines can easily contain spread of pollution. Chemical industries should be forced to release treated water. There should be provision for heavy economic penalties for offenders. The government should also rope in elected representatives and NGOs for this good cause.

Sukhdev Sharma

Use cycles for short distance

To tackle the situation, the government must ban the bursting of crackers. People should prefer cycles or walk by foot to cover short distance rather than moving on four wheelers. One must plant at least one tree in a month for maintaining the oxygen level. Rather than burning the trash, one should prefer it to bury down. Consider using gas logs instead of wood. An individual should use public transport rather than the personal if he is alone to travel.

Simranjeet Kaur

The bioremediation of 5 lakh metric tonne (LMT) of legacy waste has started at the cost of Rs 27.17 crore. Ludhiana has currently over 25 LMT legacy waste piled up since several years. If the cost of 5 LMT is taken into account, the bioremediation of the entire stock of legacy waste will cost over Rs 136 crore. Who is responsible for piling up of so much waste and what should be done to check such piling up in future?

