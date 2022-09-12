Open House What SHOULD be done to check road accidents snuffing out precious lives?

Awareness drives can prove effective

As per the reports published in the columns of this newspaper, rising cases of accidental deaths in Ludhiana is a cause of concern. Highest number of accidental deaths have occurred in the district, as per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. To prevent such accidents, government should make the use of speed governors compulsory and the police should keep a regular watch over speeding vehicles and challan the violators heavily. The highways should be provided with ambulances for quick transportation of any injured people and the traffic authorities should display speed limits clearly at prominent places. Moreover, the authorities should spread awareness regarding safe driving and the value of life.

Sukhdev Sharma

Poor condition of roads responsible

The worrying record of Ludhiana reporting a high number of accidental deaths can be attributed in good measure to the poor condition of roads, especially after the rainy season, the unplanned movement of the city population on the roads, the roads becoming narrower because of encroachments by street vendors and shopkeepers in different localities and above all, due to the poor check being made on these irregularities by the police. Contractors use poor quality material in the construction of roads and potholes develop during the rainy season as a result of this. The city people must be regularly educated on walking safely on the roads. There must be more sign boards on speed control in the city roads and help of police must be sought to control the speed of both the local vehicles and those coming from outside.

Gautam Dev

Strict punishment for violators needed

Ludhiana district had recorded fifth highest number of accidental deaths in the country in 2021, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. To check the rising accidents snuffing out precious lives, there is a need to spread awareness among the people about the traffic rules and road safety. Overspeeding is the main cause of the accidents in many cases. Strict punishment should be given to those who violate rules.

Adish Sood

Reckless driving major concern

For the purpose of decreasing accidental deaths in ludhiana, we should first know the reason behind it. One of the biggest reasons for accidents is reckless driving. We should engage with drivers to drive slowly. Proper training should be given to the youth in this regard. Also, the drivers must be mindful of not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. We should take these steps seriously to decrease accidents due to reckless driving.

Kalawati Devi

Wider roads need of the hour

Proper steps should be taken to control the emerging issue of increasing accidental deaths in Ludhiana, as also reported by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). Awareness camps about the rules of the road should be organised in the city. The persons caught violating the traffic rules should be reprimanded and strict action should be taken against them. Wearing helmets and seat belts should be made compulsory for commuters. Wider roads should be constructed to reduce the traffic rush. Accidental deaths may also occur due to dangling wires. Proper consideration should be given to fix up these wires to protect the lives of people.

Gurleen Kaur

Drug menace responsible

The government should be strict to stop drug usage, which is the leading cause for deaths caused by accidental injuries. The traffic police should be alert and fine should be imposed on people driving while intoxicated and the government should make the dividers on the highway high and strong and care should be taken that no person crosses the dividers from the wrong side.

Bhawna

Use of Seat belt, helmet must be taken seriously

The government should take concrete steps for controlling the scenario of rising road mishaps. The traffic police on duty should be strict. A single person found breaking the traffic signals, crossing the speed limits or not wearing helmet or seat belt should be reprimanded. His license should be cancelled and he should be fined heavily. Drunken driving should be completely prohibited. Surprise checking must be done. The government should reconstruct broken roads and dividers as soon as possible. Proper signals should be placed on roads. Damaged traffic lights should also be repaired sooner to avoid a mess leading to road mishaps.

Simranjeet Kaur

Red light jumpers should be fined heavily

One of the major reasons for road mishaps in Ludhiana is the tendency of a large number of people to jump the red light. Because of them, eventually everyone gets late to their destination. Therefore, the people who jump the traffic light must be fined heavily and their licenses withheld.

Kritika Bahubal

It’s Better late than never

Roads seem pretty safe but when we read figures, road accidents are one of the leading reason of deaths across the world. Following traffic rules can help curb accidents. More subway should be constructed and speedometers be installed, overspeeding should be avoided and heavy penalties must be imposed on those violating the traffic rules.

Shruti Saggar

Suspend licence of offenders

There are many causes behind the menace of road tragedies for a smart city like Ludhiana but here I would mention one of the main reasons as well as its solution. I believe that disobeying the traffic rules is a huge reason behind the accidental deaths. The authorities should take measures to correct it by punishing the violators and should even take some legal action. Imposing hefty fines and suspending driving licence for a specific time can be done by the police.

Manpreet kaur

CCTV cameras must be installed AT traffic lights

The main reason for road accidents is that people jump traffic lights. To reduce accidents in Ludhiana city, the police administration should install CCTV cameras at traffic signals. They could help us to track the number plates of vehicles that jump the red light. The traffic police can then e-challan these vehicle owners. This is an effective technique which is already being used in big cities like Delhi, Chandigarh etc. The industrial city should also implement this idea soon.

Nisha verma

Frequent digging of roads MAJOR FACTOR

Road digging is usually done in the city for laying/ repair of the telephone wires or water pipes. These roads after being dug up are not properly closed causing crevices in the road. These disturbances then cause road blocks, traffic jams and accidents as a result. Under construction overbridges are another reason. The projects must be completed in record time to minimize the difficulty caused to commuters.

Chesta Cherry

Follow traffic rules strictly

Schools and colleges need to make an act about traffic rules so that students and all the people know about the traffic rules. If anyone doesn't follow the traffic rules, they should be punished.

Gagandeep Kaur

Make separate lanes for two-wheelers

It is unfortunate that Ludhiana is ranked number one in the fatality rate in road accidents as per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB)-2021 data. With the help of the local government, the numbers can be decreased by adopting simple measures and precautions. Those below the age of 18 years should not be allowed to drice. There must be separate lanes for scooter riders, cyclists and other slow moving vehicles. There must be a provision of a first aid clinic or a mobile ambulance with the facility of doctor and other medical equipment to give timely help. The vehicle of the drunk driver should be compounded. There must be one lecture once in a week about traffic rules in each and every college and school.

Farzana Khan

Remain Vigilant While Driving

The people should focus on the road and their driving rather than mobile phones and never exceed the speed limit. There are signs on the roads displaying the speed limit and that must be respected. There are some mischievous people on the road, you need to avoid and ignore them rather than getting involved.

Vivek Shukla

Confiscate licences of traffic violators

The district has recorded fifth highest accidents in the country in 2021. Nearly, 60 per cent of accidents happen due to drunken driving. It is illegal to drink and drive. There should be proper test at each and every national highway, especially at night. Violators should be fined and their licenses be confiscated. Always remember while driving that some is waiting for you at home.

Jassserat Kaur

Authorities can’t be solely blamed

When any accident occurs we usually blame and curse the authorities for the bad spate and designs of roads, encroachments, lack of bridges and underpasses and so on. However, can the drivers/owners of vehicles absolve themselves of driving dangerously at a high speed, often in an intoxicated state, cutting lanes and taking shortcuts, overtaking from the wrong side, chatting on the mobile and/or without wearing a helmet or seat belt and allowing their minor children to drive? Implementing traffic rules and designing commuter friendly and long lasting roads should be a priority of the state.

Dr Ashwani Kumar Malhotra

Youngsters drive rashly on roads

I guess the broken roads and stray animals are causing more accidents in the city. Especially when all of us came to know about the new animals' infection, instead of vaccinating or treating them well, they are just abandoning them. Moreover, youngsters drive in a rash manner leading to accidents.

Jasleen Kaur

Stray animals to blame for mishaps

I think stray animals are a major reason for road accidents. The government must take action for in this regard otherwise it will be harmful for both humans and animal life.

Jasmeen Kaur

Obey traffic rules, avoid distractions

The government should pay attention to the road because condition of roads in Ludhiana is very bad. People should drive safely on roads. Motorists should not cross speed limits and vow never to drink and drive. They must wear helmets on two-wheeler drivers and fasten seat belts in cars. Obey traffic rules, don’t use mobile phones while driving. Respect jump traffic signals and get your car serviced regularly.

Sneha Pal

Speedometers must be installed in city

There may be so many causes for road accidents. We can save precious lives by taking due care and diligence. Some of the very important suggestions are as listed below. Speedometers must be installed on prime roads in particular and other areas in general. There must be a flashlight when the speed of the vehicle is high. There must be an alert in the form of a siren or hooter which gives a signal to traffic police and the driver. At each traffic chowk there must be an iron bar just similar to the bars at toll plazas where toll tax is collected. When a red light signal is on this bar it should block the traffic behind it. Those drivers who attend phone calls or eat something or are busy in talking or watching movies should be strictly punished.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Authorities should implement e-challan

The major reason behind increasing traffic violations is that the rules and regulations are not imposed in a proper manner. The rules only exist on paper due to some corrupt officials. The government should implement

e-challan which means no cash with harsher penalties, which helps in reducing the corruption and also the accidents rates.

PRIYANSHU

Distracted driving another major cause

Distracted driving is a major cause of road accidents. The government should allocate funds to the traffic police so that they can monitor speed by installing cameras at all key roads. Heavy fine should be imposed on whosoever crosses the speed limit. There shouldn't be any leniency for rich and influential people. Rules are rules and should be followed by each and every individual.

Japneet Kaur

Educate everyone about safe driving

Number of accidents have also increased because of the poor traffic system and improper management of roads. There are no maintained footpaths or zebra crossings and no one to check on the traffic which concludes that maintenance of roads is very important and having a traffic instructor can smoothen the situation. There should be proper checking upon licenses as youngsters these days are driving before a certain age. Proper seminars and practicals should be held to educate everyone about road driving.

Omleen Kaur Chhabra

Underage driving should be checked

Underage drivers not only put their own lives at risk but also that of others on the road. Traffic rules should be adhered to and underage driving should be checked by parents. Teenage drivers do a greater proportion of their driving in risky conditions. There is a clear need for serious intervention targeting underage driving. Various government programmes need to move beyond awareness education to a combination of strong graduated driver licencing programmes and police enforcement.

Japleen Kaur

Install Automatic traffic lights in city

The district recorded the highest number of road accident deaths in 2021, the maximum deaths having been caused by two-wheeler accidents. There can be several reasons for this state of affairs. To bring the rising graph of road accidents to a low level, various measures will have to be adopted. First of all, it should be ensured that traffic rules are strictly followed by the commuters. Automatic traffic lights be installed at all busy crossings and some traffic officials should be there to ensure that the commuters do not jump the traffic lights. Rash driving and drunken driving should be prohibited. The mobile phones or ear phones should not be used. Helmets and

seat-belts must be used while driving. A safe distance must be maintained while driving and vehicle's health must be checked regularly. Intensive road repairs, wherever necessary, should be carried out and the encroachments on the roads should be removed to make the traffic smooth and safe. The road traffic officials should be well trained. Lane discipline must be maintained and commuters should be extra careful during bad weather. The violators of the traffic guidelines should be given strict punishments besides imposing fines.

RS SEMBHI

Stiff penalty for drunk driving

The district is bursting at its seams due to the old roads,

ill-planned roundabouts and constructed and maintained roads. Being the 'Vehicle Capital of Punjab' it has more than 16 lakh vehicles. To decrease the incidence of accidents, the traffic police must be more vigilant and there is need of installation of more traffic lights particularly at the sensitive points, which are prone to mishaps. There is also urgent need to inculcate amongst drivers the significance of traffic rules as they take them casually. The drunk drivers should be heavily fined.

Sunil Chopra

A silent epidemic on the rise

The number of people killed in vehicle accidents in the Ludhiana District has climbed drastically. The majority of those killed in traffic accidents are drivers and passengers of automobile vehicles. Human error, poor road conditions, or vehicle-related variables such as rough driving, over speeding, and driving under the influence of alcohol could be the primary causes of any accident or crash. However, a combination of these factors can also result in an accident. Despite the fact that sophisticated technology and artificial intelligence have the ability to eliminate human error, it is the individual's obligation to respect their own life and take adequate measures. To arrest rising road fatalities, authorities should strictly enforce traffic regulations while also educating the public about road safety.

Novin Christopher

