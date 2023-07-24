Open House: What should be done to check the issue of waterlogging in future?

MC must get drains cleaned regularly

Monsoons, without a doubt, provide some relief from the sweltering heat, but they also throw the lives of many residents into disarray. Even this year it was observed that in areas where the drainage was inadequate to handle the heavy rainfall, living conditions of the local residents changed for the worse. The Municipal Corporation is well aware of the year-round phenomenon of water stagnation during the monsoon. Yet, the MC officials neglected the pre-monsoon routine and failed to make proper arrangements and clean the drainage. It is common knowledge that stagnant water serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which can lead to the spread of vector-borne diseases. Thus, the MC should ensure that the sewers and storm drainage system are cleaned regularly to avoid waterlogging.

Novin Christopher

QUESTION After incessant rains, complaints about water contamination and water-borne diseases have started pouring in from different parts of the city and the district. What should be done to check the spread of a possible epidemic and ensure clean drinking water to the residents? Suggestions in not more than 100 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (July 27).

Govt, citizens should share responsibility

The government should build proper drainage and ensure that the drains are cleaned regularly. Meanwhile, people should also ensure proper maintenance of drainage from their houses. We cannot blame the government alone for the entire situation. Also, sanitation is an important aspect for address the problem of waterlogging in the future. Thus, citizens should not dump garbage in the open or drains.

Shine Rawal

A road inundated at Shivaji Nagar in Ludhiana. File photo

Precautionary steps ahead of monsoon

Inundated areas and flood situation in the state have arisen not only due to a natural calamity, but due to the failure of the government and the administration. The situation would not have been so bad if due attention was paid before the monsoon for the maintenance of dams, removal of slit, repair of drainage and sewerage. The government, administration and officers swing into action only when a flood-like situation has already arisen. But these officers and the Municipal Corporation did not take the necessary precautions before the arrival of the monsoon. It's always the people who have to suffer because of the failure and faulty actions of the government and administration. Timely action may prevent such situations in the future and thereby prevent huge losses caused to the public.

Arshdeep Singh Gill

A worker cleans the Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana. File photo

Need to improve infrastructure

The floods in Punjab have highlighted our inability to develop a proper infrastructure even after 75 years of Independence. The same was witnessed in our smart city, Ludhiana. The outskirts of the city were immersed in water as several nullahs, including Buddha Nullah, overflowed, leaving people in a despair. These incidents should encourage us to re-evaluate and come up with something better. We should install better underground sewage systems with bigger pipes (wherever required) and repair the pre-existing ones. Open nullahs should be covered so that the rainwater doesn't get mixed and also to reduce the risk of the outbreak of diseases.

Jasmeen Kaur

State should learn from Chandigarh

Considering that there will be more unprecedented rainfall in the coming years owing to global warming, the government needs to prepare in advance. It should be made mandatory for cities to have storm water sewerage, which discharges rainwater. At present, only 10 per cent of the cities have storm water drainage. In Punjab, most areas have poor sewage systems and as mud and silt in rainwater clog the sewers, floodwater enters roads and houses. The state should study the Chandigarh model, where the entire rainwater gets discharged in two to three hours. It is just a matter of proper planning and if the authorities are serious, they too can do it here. 'Prevention is better than cure.' When the government can spend crores of rupees on relief and rescue, they should first spend it on building a proper drainage and never let such a situation of waterlogging occur again.

Manya Sharma

Need to remove excess silt from sources

Several actions can be taken to alleviate the issue of waterlogging in Ludhiana and help mitigate the impact of floods in Punjab. Ludhiana's existing drainage system should be expanded and drains should be cleaned regularly. Excess silt should be removed from water sources and new storm water drains should be constructed. The civic body should ensure proper maintenance of drains to prevent clogging and overflow. Additionally, efforts should be made to spread awareness among citizens about proper garbage disposal and the importance of keeping the environment clean. Besides avoiding dumping trash in drains, residents should also be encouraged to report instances of waterlogging or clogged drains to the appropriate authorities.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Promote rainwater harvesting

The incessant rainfall leading to waterlogging wreaked a havoc in many parts of our country. Ludhiana, being a developing city, with many ongoing projects, suffered a great deal. Waterlogging has become a problem to an extent that it has become synonymous with monsoon and rain. Concrete structures don't leave enough space for water to seep into the ground. Drains should be maintained properly and inspected regularly. Awareness must be created amongst people, especially the youth of our country, to not to litter trash on the roads as it eventually flows into the drains and blocks them. Roads should be constructed in such a way that the water flows into the drains instead of flooding the roads. Moreover, roads should be levelled to avoid accumulation of excess water. Rainwater harvesting should be promoted as it is an ingenious method for storing rainwater and using it for various purposes, including recharging the level of groundwater, which is otherwise not possible in the 'concrete jungles' of today.

Samaira Talwar

Install more storm water drains

Heavy rain that lashed the city in the last few days was enough to expose the tall claims of the civic body regarding its preparedness for the monsoon as most of the city areas were flooded and sewers overflowed. Open manholes and caved-in roads could have led to mishaps. About 80% of the rainwater systems were non-functional. No new storm drains were installed and the existing ones were not repaired. Even the construction work on roads was not completed before the onset of the monsoon. People should question the MLAs and the councillors in this regard and hold the representatives accountable. The Mayor and the MC Commissioner should pull up the non-performing officials. The flood control room should be kept operational 24x7 to address the grievances of the public.

RS Sembhi

Hold contractors and leaders accountable

People should not throw garbage or any other material on roads as it may clog the drains while the government should impose fine on violators to discourage the practice. The municipal corporations should repair broken pipes and lay down water pipes under a pre-planned system, taking into consideration design, slope, drainage and potential growth of population in the future. The authorities concerned should ensure proper sewage system as well as roadside drains. The contractors should be held accountable in case of any problem within the stipulated time. Also, the councillor and MLA must be held responsible if the area persistently faces the problem of water accumulation every year.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Clean water bodies, remove encroachments

Waterlogging in Ludhiana has become an annual problem. Following incessant rainfall, Buddha Nullah overflowed and flooded the adjoining areas, damaging houses and other infrastructure. The government should clean water bodies like Buddha Nullah annually and remove encroachments and illegal structure from their banks. Moreover, proper systems should be in place to drain rainwater efficiently. People can't run away from their responsibilities either. All the stakeholders should help each during such natural calamities. The municipal corporation authorities should make regular audit of drainage passages mandatory while the government should depute NDRF teams to provide quick relief to people in the affected areas. Negligence by concerned officials in performing their duties should be considered as a criminal offence and culprits should be punished severely.

Sukhdev Sharma

Prohibit digging of roads without permit

Waterlogging is a common problem which happens every year during the monsoon season, yet there is no proper drainage in the city so far. The local government should construct roads only after laying pipes that are big enough to ensure smooth flow of rainwater. Nobody should be allowed to dig roads without prior permission. Each household and business establishment in the area should be provided connection for sewage, water, phone and electricity by charging them the requisite cost before carpeting roads and then the violators should be punished for digging roads without prior approval. People should refrain from throwing waste materials on roads. They should lend their support to the local government to curb such problems. Low-lying areas should be filled and carpeted to prevent the accumulation of water. MC officials and the contractor should also be held responsible.

Farzana Khan

Need for more sewage outlets in the city

Heavy rainfall in the past couple of weeks has led to the problem of waterlogging in many areas. There is need to construct a novel drainage and more sewage outlets in the city to tackle the problem. The authorities should ensure that the sewers are cleaned regularly and drains are covered meticulously.

Yashika Thakur

Provide Regular wages to workers

Residents claimed that the level of the accumulated water reached up to 5 feet after Buddha Nullah overflowed, inundating areas in the vicinity. The government should take requisite steps to safeguard the lives of the residents and ensure that there is a proper drainage. The drains in each part of the city should be cleaned twice in six months. Besides, workers should be provided regular wages so that they would do their would in a more responsible manner.

Kanishika Puri