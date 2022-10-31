Open House: What should be done to check the rising pollution levels in district?

Use stubble in alternative ways

We should try to reuse and recycle crop residue so that the pollution levels go down. We can use it in factories in various ways and can make products like baskets, sacks, etc., out of it. Rather than burning it, we can also make ropes out of it and should try to make the best use of it in alternative purposes so that burning of it can be avoided.

Simarjot Kaur

Intensive campaign need of the hour

When the remaining 80 per cent of the paddy crop gets harvested in the near future in Ludhiana, farmers will wish to get their fields vacant as soon as possible to enable the sowing of the next crop, which has already got delayed due to bad weather this season. This is bound to add to the already bad state of affairs in terms of pollution. To avoid the same, farmers must be intensively educated against the practice of stubble burning. They must also be continuously educated about the ill effects of this practice on the environment. The equipment for quicker disposal of residue must be made readily available to farmers.

Gautam Dev

Use residue as animal fodder

Even as stubble burning cases are at a seven-year low, Ludhiana continues to be among the top ten most polluted cities in Punjab when over 80 per cent paddy crop is yet to be harvested. To check rising pollution levels, there is a need to make more usage of eco-friendly products and prohibiting the burning of fossil fuels. Eco-friendly resources like biogas fuel should be used. Crop residue can be used for animal feed. The administration should also make people aware about the importance of trees in tackling pollution.

Adish Sood

Introduce odd-even system for vehicles

Ludhiana is the industrial hub of Punjab. The smoke coming out as effluent from the industries must be treated before its release into the atmosphere. Similarly, industrial wastewater should also be treated before its disposal in rivers and water bodies. The odd-even system regarding usage of vehicles, which was successfully used in Delhi, can also be imposed in Ludhiana to counter intense air pollution caused by the heavy traffic jams on roads.

Khushkaran Singh

Treat effluents before disposal

Although less stubble burning cases have been reported in Ludhiana district this season, the level of pollution still remains dangerous. Every year the government makes tall claims about the steps to tackle pollution but all of that does not yield anything. The government should popularise alternative use of stubble, like using it for commercial purposes, manure, etc. Farmers must be advised to use super seeders. Chemical industries should be forced to release treated water. There should be provision for heavy economic penalties for offenders. Government should also rope in elected representatives and NGOs for this purpose.

Sukhdev Sharma

Popularise PUSA bio-decomposer

Everyone is aware of the reasons and solutions to the menace of stubble burning. However, there can be seen a lack of political will to enforce the solutions. The Punjab Government has already developed a solution in the form of PUSA bio-decomposer but its usage has not been popularised. It is the cheapest and most effective weapon for farmer to deal with the problem as it converts waste materials to manure.

Priyanka Tiwari

Plant trees to combat pollution

Pollution is the biggest threat our planet is currently facing and containing it is the need of the hour. The best and most affordable in this regard is to plant more and more trees. Plants such as aloe vera, snake plant, spider plant, areca palm etc. reduce air pollution. Apart from this, people should cut unnecessary use of vehicles and prefer public transportation. All these measures can help clean the air we inhale.

Lookpreet Kaur

Enhance green cover, reduce use of acs

We as responsible citizens of Ludhiana, have many duties to be done on our part as, including enhancing green cover, providing monetary incentives to those not burning stubble. People should be aware of the fact that not only crackers and stubble are polluting the environment, but also the use of CFC lights, air conditioners and vehicular pollution is also the reason for rising pollution levels at the same time.

VIDUSHI JAIN

Ride cycle for short distances

In order to check and control the rising pollution level in the town, there is a need to plant more trees in the city and enhance green belts. It will not only help in reducing air pollution but also lower temperature and help in reducing the effect of global warming. The authorities concerned must focus on promoting e-rickshaws, which are eco-friendly. Adopting such practices will help reduce the extent of harmful gases. Locals must be motivated to ride bicycles for commuting to short distances. The practice will be beneficial for their health and also the environment.

Vivek Shukla

Organise more awareness drives

Paddy straw burning is one of the major reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the district and it is hard to find evidence of concrete steps being taken to reduce it. Other reasons for pollution are distributed industries, firecrackers, generator-use, adulterated fuel for three-wheelers and adverse meteorological conditions, especially in winters. For the in-situ management of paddy straw, more subsidised machinery such as happy seeders, rotavators and mulchers should be provided to farmers. Officials should give special honours to farmers who do not burn stubble. The government should prepare an elaborate plan involving a massive awareness drive, engaging students and religious places to fight paddy stubble burning. Awareness camps be organised in villages to dissuade farmers from burning the crop residue. Farm experts should also be roped in the drive. The correlation between paddy harvesting and stubble burning suggests that in the coming days, the farm fire cases may go up as crop harvesting gets into full swing in the state. The Centre has bluntly denied requests by the state government to provide cash incentive to farmers to dispose of crop residue safely impacting the entire campaign in the state. Therefore, it will be difficult to stop farmers from burning stubble which is the easiest and most convenient way for them to get rid of the crop residue.

RS SEMBHI

Strict ban on crackers is a must

Air pollution is a global problem and requires an urgent solution. Stubble burning by farmers is a key source of the same in northern part of the country. To solve the issue, the government should provide money, encouragement, and machinery to farmers. The bursting of crackers during Diwali is responsible for the rise in the concentration of dust and pollutants in the air. It causes throat, nose, and eye-related problems, which can develop into adverse health issues. Therefore, a strict ban on firecrackers is a must.

TAMANPREET KAUR KHANGURA

A lethal environmental ‘timebomb’

Apart from stubble burning, there are few additional human activities that contribute to pollution. The indiscriminate use of fossil fuels and synthetic fertilisers are just a few examples. Given the package of known and projected repercussions, the toxic-chemical pollutions and carbon dioxide produced can accumulate to become a lethal environmental ‘timebomb’. As a result, we must take some proactive efforts to limit the effects of rising pollution levels. To begin, we must prohibit stubble burning and reduce emissions from fossil fuel combustion by meeting motor vehicle emission standards. Second, every industry must adhere to air pollution standards.

Novin Christopher

Residue beneficial, manage it properly

Paddy burning is a challenging issue for the Aam Aadmi Party. Stubble-burning is still going on, where combine harvesting methods are used, because they find it economically cheaper. The stubble, if managed properly, can provide immense benefits to the farmers. It would also help check air pollution. The government has a very casual approach towards the issue. They are not even taking strict action against the erring farmers. The fumes engulf the whole city every year, resulting in an alarming rise in the pollution levels. It is high time that serious action is taken. Farm experts should be roped in for advice.

Shashi Kiran

