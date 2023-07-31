Open House: What should be done to check the spread of a possible epidemic & ensure supply of clean drinking water?

Monitor quality of water regularly

The authorities concerned should take steps to ensure supply of clean water throughout the monsoon. They should monitor the quality of water regularly to identify contamination and pollution at source. The government also should invest in improving the infrastructure to ensure that untreated sewage does not pollute the water sources. The administration should work with communities to promote good hygiene habits and consumption of safe drinking water through awareness campaigns. Taking these precautions will help in preventing waterborne infections.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Keep a check on mosquito breeding

It is important to keep breeding of mosquitoes in check during the monsoon season. People living in flood-affected areas should be educated about waterborne diseases, including common signs and symptoms as well as treatment modalities. Regular screening camps should be organised in the affected areas. The government should make an extra effort to provide mosquito nets, repellents and clean drinking water to the residents.

Harmanjot Kaur

Carry out fogging across the city

Waterborne diseases continue to be a major public health concern after heavy rainfall. Downpours not only cause disasters like floods but also water-related illnesses. As water starts accumulating at many places, it turns into a breeding ground for mosquitoes that transmit malaria and dengue. Also, potable water usually becomes contaminated in some areas where drinking water pipes and sewerage run concurrently, resulting in adverse health effects such as gastrointestinal. Also, many of these waterborne disease have high morbidity and mortality rates. To prevent the outbreak of these diseases, we should prevent stagnation of water and fogging should be done in all the areas of the city to control mosquito populations. The authorities should also provide safe drinking water to the residents.

Novin Christopher

Need for intensive testing campaign

There is a great risk of an outbreak of waterborne diseases like jaundice, diarrhoea, cholera, dengue, malaria, hepatitis-A and typhoid during the rainy season. The Health Department should undertake a massive 'test, trace and treat' campaign to check the spread of dengue & malaria in the district. The spread of these diseases can be prevented if residents sleep under mosquito nets, use insect-repellents ad wear socks and shoes while going out. Water should not be allowed to stagnate in containers such as discarded tins, tyres, empty pots and broken bottles. The MC should also carry out fogging on priority.

RS Sembhi

Maintain gap between water pipes & sewers

During the monsoon, contaminated water sometimes gets mixed with potable water, leading to the outbreak of diseases and illnesses like diarrhea, cholera, Guinea worm disease, typhoid and dysentery. It is the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation to supply safe water for consumption. The civic body officials should make sure that there are no leakages in the supply of water and proper drainage should be developed for both sewage and rainwater. Moreover, there should be adequate distance between sewers and pipes for potable water. Size of these pipes should be more than 10 to 15 inches and these should be well below the ground to avoid damage due to pressure of heavy vehicles. Telephone companies and other facility providers should not be granted permission to dig roads repeatedly as it sometimes leads to disconnection of water supply or leakages.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Afforestation, proper garbage disposal

Many states are experiencing floods during the ongoing monsoon. The problem has likely been caused due to unplanned human activities as well as poor waste management. People living near water bodies often throw trash into them, polluting the water. When it rains, the water level increases and leads to floods in these areas. To address this issue, the government should promote and support people who are creating roads from plastic or trash. Deforestation is another problem that contributes to floods. Planting trees can help in preventing floods by facilitating absorption of rainwater through the soil.

Shaheen Sharif

Separate drainage for rainwater

It is one of the fundamental rights of human beings to have access to clean water. There is a need to curb all sources of water pollution, including household chemicals and cleaning agents. The Municipal Corporation should lay down sewers and potable water pipes at some distance so that in case of a leakage, sewage does not get mixed with water supplied to the households. A separate system for drainage of rainwater should be developed. People should also avoid throwing trash into drains and sewerage. Also, the department concerned should collect and examine samples of drinking water every month in each ward.

Farzana Khan

Boil water before drinking

The frequent rainfall during the monsoon is leading to the spread of various diseases. Even many of my known people are suffering from skin infections. In order to prevent epidemic, we should begin from our home and then analyse our localities. In educational institutions, one should keep a check on the number of absent students who are suffering from diseases. People should be made aware about the risk of consuming contaminated water and told to boil water before drinking.

Sahleen Kaur

Equip hospitals with staff, medicines

Reports of people suffering from a number of diseases due to water contamination and other waterborne diseases have started coming in the city after the recent rains. Such patients should be provided timely treatment to save their lives. All the government hospitals, private dispensaries and Mohalla clinics should have at least one doctor, required nurses and other staff, besides adequate stock of necessary medicines. All the dispensaries should have facilities for treating indoor patients and be open twice a day, in the morning as well as in the afternoon.

Gautam Dev

Test water regularly, promote purifiers

Swift action is imperative to prevent a potential epidemic and ensure clean drinking water after rains and during the monsoon season. The authorities should conduct tests on water regularly to identify sources of contamination and promote water purifiers. People should at least boil water before drinking, in the absence of a purifier. The government and administration should launch campaigns to promote public hygiene and distribute water purification tablets. The authorities should prioritise repair and cleaning of water supply system and prepare medical facilities for the potential outbreak of waterborne diseases. The government should also invest in the maintenance of drainage and wastewater treatment plants to prevent water contamination.

Ananya Dhand

Distribute free medicines

The administration should take all the necessary steps to prevent outbreak of diseases and ensure supply of safe drinking water for the residents. Asha workers should be deployed to undertake a door-to-door survey of patients suffering from waterborne diseases. The prevention of waterborne diseases is dependent on access to safe water, sanitation in public places and basic hygiene practices. Thus, one should cook their food well, keep it covered and eat it while it is hot. The administration should distribute free antibiotics in areas that may witness such outbreaks of diseases. The administration should make a strategy to for the periodic cleaning of water reservoirs, pools and tanks.

Adish Sood

Take preventive steps in advance

Incessant rain and waterlogging have created a havoc in Ludhiana. However, it is worth noting that the problem of waterlogging in the city is predominantly a human error. This is not the first time when such a situation has developed. Water mixed with sewage now poses a threat to human lives as it may lead to a number of diseases like dengue, conjunctivitis, skin diseases, malaria, etc. The MC authorities should earmark the affected areas, make arrangements for food and shelter and provide clean drinking water to the residents. The health authorities should survey the area for possible outbreak of diseases and provide necessary treatment to all the patient. The authorities can also collaborate with religious groups and NGOs to spread awareness about these waterborne diseases. Also, preventive measures like cleaning Buddha Nullah and other drainage passages across the district needs to be taken to avoid these problems in the future. Rising above their political affiliations, all members of political parties should engage in welfare activities and help people, especially during such crisis.

Sukhdev Sharma

