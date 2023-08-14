Open House: What should be done to check the spread of conjunctivitis amid rising humidity in the monsoon?

Stay hydrated, wash hands frequently

Viral infections are known to thrive and spread during rains due to the increased moisture in the air. The humid weather promotes the growth of bacteria and viruses, contributing to the rise in highly contagious eye infections. Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, causes irritation and inflammation of the conjunctiva, which covers the white part of the eyeball. The infection generally occurs during the rainy season. When a person has pink eye, the blood vessels in his conjunctiva become inflamed, causing his eye to turn pink or red. It is extremely contagious and spreads through contact with the infected person's eye secretions, hand shake and hugs. Schoolchildren are extremely vulnerable to infections as they have frequent physical contact with other children. Therefore, any child suffering from pink eye should skip school to avoid spreading the infection. One should frequently wash hands, avoid sharing towels and stay hydrated to keep conjunctivitis at bay.

Novin Christopher

Keep your surroundings clean

People should maintain good hygiene by washing their hands frequently, keeping their surroundings clean and dry to discourage the growth of viruses, and avoid touching their eyes. Individuals should avoid contact with infected individuals as well as their personal items. One should use clean napkins and towels and avoid sharing them with others. People with symptoms like redness, itching or discharge from their eyes should consult a doctor at the earliest and wear protective eyewear.

Shruti Lamba

Doctors tell children about precautions to prevent the spread of eye flu at Jodhan village near Ahmedgarh. File Photo

Avoid self-medication, contact lenses

After heavy rainfall that resulted in widespread waterlogging in Ludhiana, there has been a spurt in conjunctivitis cases in the district. Although such cases are reported every year during the monsoon, the number seems to be much higher this year. Conjunctivitis is highly contagious and usually spreads through direct contact with an infected person's eye fluids. A majority of the pink eye patients are school-going kids, from whom the infection may spread to their family members. The symptoms of the disease include redness and itching in the eyes, blurry vision and discharge of sticky fluid or pus from the eyes. To curb the spread of the disease, people should wash their hands frequently, use a new towel or tissue each time they wipe their eyes or face. Besides, infected individuals should avoid self-medication, not wear contact lenses until the infection is completely gone and wear goggles while heading out. They should also change their bedsheets and pillow covers every day. Pink eye can also be a symptom of measles and may damage cornea, retina or optic nerve of the patient in severe cases. Thus, the patients should keep in touch with their ophthalmologists and act as per the their advice.

RS Sembhi

Infected people should not go to public places

Eye flu has become very common in Ludhiana in the recent days, with almost every third person catching the infection. Anyone who is suffering from eye flu must consult an eye specialist and only use medicines prescribed by the doctor. Also, one should wash hands regularly and use a clean and wet tissue to gently clean your eye if it starts itching. Infected patients should not go to any public places like malls until and refrain from touching their eyes repeatedly. They should not see the sun with naked eyes and avoid flash lights.

Farzana Khan

Stock of eye drops at all Mohalla clinics

The sudden spread of conjunctivitis cases must be curbed at the earliest. As it is a highly contagious disease, patients should consult a doctor immediately and the government should also ensure that every patient can get proper treatment. All the local dispensaries and Mohalla clinics should have adequate stock of the prescribed eye drops. Infected patients are advised to put a drop of rose water in their eyes twice or price in a day to reduce redness.

Gautam Dev

Sunglasses must to prevent spread

The recent spread of conjunctivitis has become worrisome as a large number of eye flu patients are visiting various hospitals. The viral infection is usually quite prevalent in the monsoon due to the hot and humid weather conditions. People of all age groups from young children to the elderly have fallen victims to the eye infection. Everyone should take this infection seriously as it is highly contagious. Patients should wear sunglasses, wash their hands and eyes frequently, avoid touching their eyes, drink adequate water to stay hydrated, use prescribed antibiotic and lubricant eye drops and undergo treatment under trained eye care professionals. All government hospitals should start awareness programmes about the methods of spread as well as precautions to contain the spread of conjunctivitis. The government should make adequate stock of commonly prescribed medicines available at all the healthcare facilities. As schoolchildren are more prone to the infection, teachers should aware students about eye flu and exhort them to follow all the necessary precautions.

Sukhdev Sharma

Refrain from rubbing your eyes

Rising humidity levels after incessant rains can contribute to the spread of conjunctivitis, which is a contagious viral disease. It is important to follow good hygiene practices help prevent the spread of conjunctivitis. Also, people should avoid touching and rubbing their eyes as this can worsen the condition or spread the infection to your other eye too. One should wash his/her hands with soap and water frequently, especially after touching someone with conjunctivitis or their personal items. Use a clean and wet cloth or fresh cotton ball to gently clean any discharge from around your eyes. Avoid sharing personal items such as makeup, eye drops, towels, bedding, contact lenses and containers. Maintain a clean environment, change pillow covers regularly and avoid sharing towels and washcloths.

Prabhnoorjit Singh

Admn should take steps to curb spread

Rising humidity levels following incessant rainfall in the region has led to a sudden rise in the cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as eye flu. The administration should conduct awareness campaigns and take all the necessary steps immediately to check the spread of the contagious disease. People should also avoid touching their eyes and not use any personal items of an infected patient, who should wear sunglasses to prevent the spread of the infection. They should also wash their hands frequently and use clean towels.

Adish Sood

Take extra measures to protect newborns

The rise in the level of humidity due to frequent rainfall leads to the spread of viral diseases like conjunctivitis. The Health Department should conduct surveys to keep track of the spread of the contagious infection. It should also take special measures to prevent the spread of eye flu among newborn babies as neonatal conjunctivitis can even lead to permanent loss of eyesight. Everyone should follow the prescribed hygiene habits and maintain distance from infected individuals to avoid catching the pink eye infection.

Sahleen Kaur

Don't touch your eyes with unwashed hands

People should avoid touching their eyes with unwashed hands, use hand sanitizers and clean & disinfect their surroundings regularly to prevent the spread of eye flu. One should also avoid sharing their personal items like towels and pillows and use handkerchiefs or tissues to cover their mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing. They should further avoid close contact with infected individuals and seek medical advice if any of the symptoms like redness or itching in eyes appear.

Ishita Aggarwal

Consult doctor if symptoms appear

Due to heavy rains and floods, the cases of conjunctivitis infection, commonly known as eye flu, are at their peak. As its rapid spread has become a cause for concern in many states of the country, one must take all possible precautions to prevent further spread of the disease. It is said that 'self-care is the best care'. To avoid the infection, people should frequently wash their hands, avoid touching their eyes and maintain distance from people, who have symptoms of the infection. Besides, people should seek immediate medical held if the symptoms appear.

Kanu Rai

Maintain distance from infected individuals

The number of conjunctivitis cases has increased due to frequent rains in the region. People should maintain distance, especially from infected persons, as it is a contagious disease. Infected individuals should stay at home and wear sunglasses if they have to go out into a public place. People should also keep their surroundings clean to help prevent the spread, which is not just the government's responsibility. In view of the ongoing rainy season, which often leads to the spread of such contagious diseases, people should also avoid eating junk food and maintain proper hygiene.

Shaheen Sharif

Avoid sharing towels even within family

A large number of people in Ludhiana have caught eye flu infection. Everyone should take necessary precautions: wash hands frequently, avoid using wet towels, cover mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing and do not share handkerchiefs and towels even with one's family members. People should also avoid close contact with infected individuals and avoid touching nose and mouth while having eye flu.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Awareness campaigns to educate masses

It was recently reported that AIIMS, Delhi, was witnessing more than 100 conjunctivitis cases every day. The outbreak of conjunctivitis, commonly known as eye flu, has become a major cause for concern. Awareness campaigns should be launched to educate people to practice good hygiene habits, avoid touching eyes with unwashed hands and promptly seek medical attention if any symptoms arise. Most importantly, the person suffering from the viral disease should avoid all social contact, unless he/she is fully recovered to avoid further spread of the infection.

Tanishka Sudan

Clean, well-ventilated surroundings

Awareness campaigns should be launched to inform the public about the disease's transmission through direct contact and contaminated surfaces. There is also a need to promote good hygiene habits like washing hands frequently and refraining from touching one's eyes as these practices can aid in lowering the transmission rate. Local health authorities should set up rapid response teams to identify infected individuals for prompt treatment and prevention. Maintaining clean and well-ventilated surroundings can also help in mitigating the effects of rising humidity.

Guransh

