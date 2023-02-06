Open House: What should be done to clean the polluted Buddha Dariya flowing through the city?

Mandate factories to install STPs

All wastewater discharges from Ludhiana are released into the Buddha Nullah, which further gets drained into the Sutlej, a tributary of the Indus. Therefore, it is important for all residents to understand that the wastewater and fecal waste that we discharge into the sewers contains elements that are toxic to humans and the ecosystem at large and are the primary source of pollution in the region. Not only do these wastewater discharges pollute the surrounding environment and the drinking water supply, they also increase the risk of disease transmission. To mitigate the pollution, the administration should mandate commercial establishments to install sewage treatment plants (STPs) and discharge their waste only after treating it.

Novin Christopher

QUESTION Another decades-old building collapsed in a densely populated area of the city recently. Though no loss of life was reported, such unsafe buildings still dot Ludhiana as the authorities turn a blind eye towards the issue despite several such incidents already having been reported in the past. What should be done to check the problem? Suggestions in not more than 100 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (February 9).

Impose heavy fines on noncomplying units

In order to reduce pollution in the Buddha Nullah, the first step that the authorities can take is to impose heavy fines and offer strict punishment on the factories and industry units that are releasing the waste into the water body and polluting the environment. Secondly, the government must take steps to spread awareness amongst residents to not throw garbage into the nullah and the Sidhwan Canal. After the pollution has been significantly reduced and the area beautified, the government should develop the tributary area into a picnic spot so that it becomes a source of income for people of the surrounding areas in the region.

Tanishka Pruthi

A 225 MLD sewage treatment plant at Jamalpur is part of the government’s project to rejuvenate the Buddha Nullah at a cost of Rs 650 crore.

Minimise water flow until project completion

The Buddha Dariya was once known for its clean water but lately, people have started calling it the ‘Buddha Nullah’ because untreated effluents, sewage, garbage and dairy waste were being dumped in this Sutlej tributary, making it polluted at a steady pace. A new 225 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) will be soon inaugurated at Jamalpur in Ludhiana to clean the effluents being discharged into the water body. The government claims that the STP will give a huge relief from the problem of choked sewers to the residents of east Ludhiana. To meet all deadlines and accomplish all associated goals, the authorities must ensure the completion of the Buddha Nullah Rejuvenation Project in the stipulated time frame and for this, official machinery must be proactive and an eminent scientist should be appointed to lead the project. The release of water into the water body should be kept to a minimum to maintain the flow and oxidation process for the degradation of biological waste as an interim measure. The complete flow of water will be more beneficial after the completion of STPs and common effluent treatment plants (CETPs). As responsible citizens, we should reduce the use of detergents and other chemicals in our daily chores. The throwing of garbage into the nullah should be strictly banned and illegal encroachments should be removed from along both sides of the water body. The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) should take strict action against the industrial units discharging their untreated effluents into the nullah.

RS Sembhi

Govt lacks willpower to censure bizmen

The polluted Buddha Dariya is among one of the most serious issues that the city and its residents face. It is a problem that impacts not just the city but also the countrymen where the Sutlej later flows. As it is oft said, the coming wars would not be fought over territory but over the control of vital resources such as water. And here we are in our country where we do have the resource but our people are suffering simply because we don’t have the instinct to maintain it in a clear and unpolluted state. What possibly could be more tragic than that? Various efforts to clean the Buddha Dariya have failed in the past. The authorities can succeed in this important mission only if they have the willpower to take strong and difficult decisions. The first step to mitigate pollution is to order closure of all channels that are polluting the water body, especially the dyeing units. The residents on the either side of the nullah should be mandatorily asked to maintain hygiene around the water body and refrain from throwing garbage into it.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Implement the law of the land

The government should impose penalties on those who throw garbage and plastic waste into the water. People should bring eco-friendly Ganpati during festivals such as the Ganesh Chaturthi. What God is pleased if what is among His greatest creations is considered a plaything and fiddled with irresponsibly? Everyone is aware with what to do to curb the pollution. The primary source of contamination are the factory and dairy units that discharge untreated waste into the Buddha Dariya. An honest industrialist and a government committed to implementing the law of the land are the only two agencies required to check rising pollution in the Buddha Dariya. And alas, both have not been achieved, and will probably not be in the coming future. One must remember that one complements the other.

Tisha

Rapid industrialisation, urbanisation to blame

A large number of rivers are contaminated in the country. These include the Sutlej that passes through our region. The primary reasons for pollution are the same everywhere: the discharge of untreated sewage from cities/towns and industrial effluents in their respective catchments, issues with the operation and maintenance of effluent treatment facilities, a lack of dilution, and other non-point causes. Rapid urbanisation and industrialisation have exacerbated the situation already seemingly out of hand. The government should guarantee the treatment of sewage and effluents according to the necessary standards before their discharge into water bodies to mitigate pollution.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Install CCTVs around buddha Dariya

The first measure to check pollution in the Buddha Nullah is to shut all units that are polluting it, mainly the dyeing factories. To catch them, CCTVs must be installed to keep an eye on who is throwing waste and untreated effluent into the water body. NGOs must come forward to create awareness on the issue and the contract for crucial work must be given to an eligible candidate. There should not be any political hindrance on the issue and the associated action taken to censure the industrialists. The corporate sector and the government must come together to clean the Buddha Dariya.

Farzana Khan

Penalise those dumping sewage into rivers

The plan to construct sewage treatment plants and common effluent treatment plants to clean water bodies polluting river Sutlej in Ludhiana and Jalandhar has been delayed. The deadline for installation of some of these plants under the state government’s action to clean river Sutlej was December 2020. After the release of toxic effluents into the Sutlej by industries in Ludhiana and Jalandhar as well as sewage from both cities, the pollution level in the Sutlej has risen steeply beyond the spot where Buddha Nullah joins it, turning the river water filthy, which even appears visibly polluted. The sewage should not be dumped directly into the rivers. To remove the organic matter from it in the form of manure, it should first be handled at the sewage treatment plant. To save aquatic life, the use of excess fertilisers and pesticides should be prevented. It is necessary to minimise the use of synthetic detergents or use biodegradable detergents. Dead human and animal bodies should not be taken into the rivers.

Krishma Arora

Plant saplings on the banks of dariya

It is deplorable that condition of pollution in Buddha Nullah has not been improving as per standards set by the Punjab Pollution Control Board. Although a sewage treatment of 225 MLD capacity has been installed at Jamalpur, it is not sufficient to deal with hazards of pollutants present in the said nullah. More and more industries should install their own wastage/ pollutants treatment facilities. Offenders should be punished severely. Make people aware about the dangers of pollution in Budha Nullah. MC authorities should plant trees on the banks of nullah along the walking tracks. Treated water should be used for irrigation of crops and seasonal vegetables. It has potential to generate income for further improvement of Budha Nullah. Will power of government is must for this development and creations. All stakeholders like environmentalists, municipal authorities, pressure groups and members of civil society can play a definite role to make Budha Nullah clean and sustainable.

Sukhdev Sharma

Use dredging machine to clean water bed

A new 225 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) has been established at Jamalpur to clean the effluents being discharged into the Buddha Nullah. To clean the Sutlej tributary, a dredging machine should be used. One thing that must keep in mind is that industrial waste should not be thrown into the water bodies.

Adish Sood

Step up vigilance to nab polluters

Increasing pollution in river Sutlej is a matter of concern. The water can be less polluted if we build industries away from the water bodies. The waste which is released into the water should not be released and those industry should be banned because they can cause great harm to the water organisms as well as to the humans. The factory owners must pay penalty if they do not stop polluting water. It can help in reducing the harm to the river. Cameras should be installed for monitoring the unwanted activities around river Sutlej. Penalties should be imposed on those who are found throwing waste in the river. The government should provide facilities to treat the water pollutants.

Charanjeet Kaur

Ensure project is completed on time

The team visited 15 MLD common effluent treatment plant set up on Bahadur Ke Road to treat the effluents generated from the dyeing cluster of Bahadur Ke Road. The Central team also inspected the upcoming 40 MLD CETP and 50 MLD CETP for focal point and tajpur road dyeing clusters. Later, the team visited the sewage treatment plant located at Jamalpur which is being upgraded to increase the treatment capacity. The team directed the authorities concerned to adhere to timeline and complete the project at the earliest so that the problem of untreated sewage should be resolved in Buddha Nullah. The officials directed the municipal corporation to sincerely work towards this direction and ensure early completion of the projects.

Aditi Tiwari

Intensify awareness drives, romp in NGOs

Both personal and public efforts needed to resolve the issue. Efforts both personal and public can go a long way in cleaning the Sutlej tributary. There should be regular monitoring of effluents being dumped into the tributary. Strict action should be taken against the defaulters who discharge the sewage directly into the water. Moreover, the dead animal and human bodies should not be thrown into the rivers. Biodiversity and afforestation can assist a lot in replenishing the area around the tributary. Above all, public awareness is the need of the hour. No administration can function on its own unless and until the public around the tributary is awakened. So the people around should be taught the lesson of cleanliness, sanitation and hygiene in order to bring about a healthy change.

Aftab Fateh Singh Bains