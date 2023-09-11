Open House: What should be done to contain the spread of dengue in the district?

Remove stagnant water from surroundings

Just as conjunctivitis cases had begun to decline, dengue started spreading in Ludhiana district. Dengue fever is a painful and debilitating disease, due to which the condition of a patient can turn critical within a few days. In severe cases, it can lead to potentially fatal complications such as plasma leak, respiratory distress and organ impairment. The dreaded fever is caused by the bite of infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are often found breeding in stagnant water in and around houses. The Municipal Corporation should carry out fogging across the city to contain the spread of dengue. Residents should ensure that accumulated water is removed from their surroundings immediately to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

Novin Christopher

Use mosquito-repellent creams and Sprays

The public has to suffer every year due to the spread of diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, malaria and swine flu. The Centre as well as the local and state governments should frame and implement policies to eradicate vector-borne diseases from the country. People should keep their surroundings clean and also encourage others to adopt good hygiene practices. People should use a mosquito-repellent cream or spray and wear clothes that fully cover their arms and legs to avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes. Water in coolers should be changed at least once every week and stagnate water should be removed regularly. The government should spread awareness about vector-borne diseases, their causes, symptoms, precautions and remedies through various mass communication platforms. One should refrain from spreading rumours that may create panic among the public. Special awareness programmes should be organised in schools and colleges. The public should support and cooperate with the government and their fellow citizens to eradicate these vector-borne diseases.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Strengthen local healthcare facilities

The civic bodies should carry out fogging in affected areas and eliminate breeding sites of mosquitoes. The government should strengthen local healthcare facilities to ensure prompt diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of dengue cases. It should launch awareness campaigns about the preventions and symptoms of dengue. There is also a need for educating the public about the importance of early medical attention in dengue cases. Besides, the authorities should involve the community in cleanliness drives and mosquito control activities. They should consider temporary travel restrictions for people from highly affected areas to prevent the disease’s spread in the region.

Shruti Lamba

Multi-pronged strategy needed

The increasing number of patients suffering from vector-borne diseases in Ludhiana has become worrisome. The number of malaria and dengue cases almost doubled last month. The false corrective claims of the health authorities is like pouring salt on the wounds of a sufferer. The government should chart out a multi-pronged strategy to weed out these diseases. People should empty all their pots, coolers, old tyres and ponds and spray kerosene oil on these. They should take adequate rest, consume fluids, fresh fruits and green vegetables, wear full-sleeve clothes and long trousers and use mosquito-repellent creams. The government should make enough arrangements for the timely treatment of patients and spread awareness about the dangers and precautions regarding vector-borne diseases.

Sukhdev Sharma

Carry out fogging in all localities

Civic bodies should carry out fogging in all the areas under their jurisdiction regularly to prevent the spread of dengue. A method of killing adult mosquitos by spraying insecticides into the air, fogging is helpful in decreasing the population of mosquitoes and containing the spread of dengue. Civic bodies should also ensure proper drainage to prevent accumulation of water as stagnant water serves as breeding ground for mosquitoes. People should be educated about the importance of cleanliness in preventing vector-borne diseases. Individuals should also take preventive measures such as wearing full-sleeve clothes and using mosquito repellents.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Observe ‘Drying Day’ every Saturday

The total number of dengue cases has been increasing rapidly in the district. The common symptoms of dengue include abrupt onset of high fever, severe headache and pain in muscles, joints and behind the eyes. People should immediately consult a doctor and get their blood tested, if any of these symptoms appear. Also, patients should avoid self-medication and seek treatment strictly as per the advice of the doctor. The spread of dengue can be prevented if the residents sleep under mosquito nets, use mosquito/insect-repellents and wear clothes that fully cover one’s arms and legs. In view of the slogan, ‘Paani thehrega jahaan, machhar panpega wahan’, people should observe every Saturday as ‘Drying Day’ and empty all the discarded tins, tyres, empty pots, broken bottles, coolers, flower pots, etc to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in and around their houses. Civic bodies should carry out fogging on a priority.

RS Sembhi

Examine water bodies, localities regularly

Vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya, swine flu and malaria often spread in September and October amid changing weather conditions. The elderly and other vulnerable groups usually have a tough time during this period. The Municipal Corporation should carry out fogging not only in each area of the city, but also in its periphery areas. The government should instruct officials to regularly examine water bodies and localities to keep a check on stagnant water that serves as breeding ground for mosquitoes. The public should also cooperate with the authorities and take responsibility to prevent mosquito breeding in their houses and surroundings. The government should recognise individuals and NGOs spreading awareness among masses to prevent dengue.

Farzana Khan

Keep houses clean, avoid self-medication

While the government must take necessary measures to prevent the spread of dengue, the common public should also keep their houses and offices clean. It is a must to prevent waterlogging in order to avoid the spread of dengue cases in the area. Water containers in kitchen and elsewhere should be covered and cleaned regularly and waste should be disposed of properly. One should refrain from wearing half-sleeve shirts and shorts, especially during the outbreak of dengue and malaria. Besides, one must consult a doctor before taking any medication in case any symptoms appear.

Rakesh Mishra

Avoid storing water for long duration

One is at a high risk of vector-borne diseases during the monsoon, thus people should remain vigilant and take all possible precautions against dengue. According to the data collected through surveys, urban areas are at a greater risk of dengue outbreak than rural areas. The government should undertake awareness campaigns to educate the public while residents should follow good hygiene practices and prevent stagnation of water in their surroundings. People should avoid storing water for long durations and use anti-larvae spray in case they need to store water during the monsoon.

Gurkirat Kaur

Frequent fumigation near open drains

As mosquitoes breed on stagnant water, open drains and clogged sewers significantly increase the risk of the outbreak of dengue in an area. Besides ensuring proper drainage and cleaning sewers regularly, the civic body should carry out fumigation frequently around open drains and water bodies. Residents should avoid sprinkling water on grass, washing vehicles and veranda floors in the early morning hours and after 3 pm to 4 pm. They should sleep in mosquito nets and use mosquito-repellent creams or sprays. One should take extra caution during two hours after sunrise and before sunset. The administration should hold special awareness camps in vulnerable areas and distribute mosquito-repellent creams to people belonging to the economically weaker sections.

Taranpreet Kaur

Intensify awareness drives, engage citizens

The government should intensify its awareness campaigns to inform masses about dengue symptoms and precautions. Simple steps like eliminating stagnant water sources, using mosquito nets and wearing full-sleeve clothes can go a long way in preventing the spread of the dreaded disease. Local officials should inspect areas that are prone to waterlogging and take preventive steps to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. MLAs and councillors should visit streets in their area to identify vulnerable spots and take necessary action to prevent stagnation of water in the area. The government should also impose fine on people, who dump garbage in the open. Sewage treatment plants should not be set up near public places like parks, hospitals, schools and playgrounds. Additionally, the government should provide adequate funds and strengthen healthcare infrastructure to handle an increasing number of dengue cases in case of an outbreak. The local administration, NGOs and community leaders should collaborate to mobilise resources and engage citizens in cleanliness drives to eliminate potential breeding spots for mosquitoes.

Komalpreet Kaur

Utilise larvivorous fish, crustacean

People should wear full-sleeve shirts and long trousers to reduce the risk of mosquito bites and avoid using heavily scented soaps and perfumes. Everyone should make it a priority to remove stagnant water from coolers, pots, buckets and tanks. Besides these traditional precautions, the administration should also consider using biological methods like sterile insect technique. The technique is aimed at reducing the population of target insects by releasing a number of sterilised male insects. Using larvivorous fish and crustacean are other biological techniques that can be considered to reduce mosquito populations and prevent the spread of diseases like dengue and malaria.

Adish Sood

Frequently Change water in coolers

The breeding of mosquitoes needs to be prevented to curb the spread of dengue in the district. The Municipal Corporation should carry out fogging in all areas of the city, especially areas that are prone to waterlogging or have open drains. People should be educated on ways to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in their houses and offices. Everyone should change water in their coolers at least once every week. All hospitals and Mohalla clinics should be equipped with adequate staff, medicines and wards to treat dengue patients.

Gautam Dev

