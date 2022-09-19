Open House: What should be done to contain the spread of H1N1 influenza?

Spreads quickly from person to person

The H1N1 influenza, also known as swine flu. It has symptoms similar to common flu. Like other virus, H1N1 is highly contagious and spreads quickly from person to person. Hand sanitisation and avoiding crowded places can help keep this rogue influenza strain at bay. The health authorities should create awareness on flu vaccine as it can reduce severity of illness and prevent hospitalisation.

Novin Christopher

Don’t share items of daily use

Everyone should cover his/her nose and mouth with a tissue when sneezing or coughing. If tissue is not available, use elbow to cover nose and mouth. Wash hands regularly with soap and water. Avoid coming in contact with the people, who are sick. Stay away from crowds. Don’t share items of daily use like cups, straws and utensils.

Vivek Shukla

Stay home if having symptoms

To prevent the spread of H1N1 influenza avoid coming in contact with sick people. Wash hands frequently. Don’t touch face and mouth. Cover nose and mouth with a tissue while sneezing or coughing. It is always better to stay home if one is sick and has swine flu symptoms. Have nutritious diet. An annual flu vaccine can build up resistance against virus.

Dr Sunil Chopra

Children, expecting women & elderly at risk

Swine flu is a respiratory disease caused by H1N1 virus. It is contagious and spreads the like seasonal flu. Swine flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, chills, weakness and body aches. Children, pregnant women and elderly are at greater risk of getting infected with disease. Anti-viral drugs and vaccines used to treat seasonal flu also work against H1N1 influenza. Wash hands regularly. Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Avoid people, who are sick. Self-isolate for seven days if infected with virus. Prompt testing can also prevent the spread of influenza.

RS Sembhi

Wash hands regularly

Washing hands regularly can protect every person from virus. Wash hands with soap and warm water for 15 to 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, alcohol-based disposable hand wipes or gel sanitisers may be used. If using gel, rub hands until dry.

Japleen Kaur Bhullar

Take precautions if using public transport

Public transport is the major cause behind spread of H1N1 influenza. So, it is important to take precautions while travelling in autos, buses and taxies. Use alcohol-based sanitiser to sanitise hands and belongings. Avoid touching face. Cover mouth and nose. Take annual flu vaccine. If not feeling well, stay home.

Shireen Sharma

Remain in isolation if symptoms appear

The symptoms of swine flu are similar to that of seasonal flu, which include fever, cough, sore throat, running nose and body aches. Everyone should wash hands regularly. Mouth and nose should be covered while coughing and sneezing. Try to remain in isolation if symptoms appear. Avoid close contact with sick people.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Consume ginger, garlic & turmeric

H1N1 influenza spreads through contaminated air. Planting trees or herbs are the best way to check this. For instance, holy basil (tulsi), neem, eucalyptus and aloevera keep the air fresh. Besides, herbal remedies can be used at home. Have ginger, garlic and turmeric to boost immunity. Everybody should take annual flu vaccine.

Lookpreet Kaur

Vaccination best way to prevent spread

Vaccination against H1N1 influenza is the best way to prevent the spread of the disease. The 2009 H1N1 vaccine is readily available. Besides, avoid going to crowded places.

Nishtha Johar

Consult doc before getting vaccinated

H1N1 vaccine can bring you on safer side. Only one vaccine dose is required for beneficiaries, who are 10 years old or above. Two vaccine doses are recommended for children, who are six months to nine years old. As vaccine protection last for six to eight months. It starts working after two weeks of getting inoculated. It is advisable to consult specialist doctor before getting vaccinated against swine flu.

Anishka Pruthi

Wear face mask when going out of home

Small steps like covering face while sneezing and contacting less people when sick, would bring a lot of difference. Students should be apprised of the swine flu symptoms and how to prevent the spread of disease. Social distancing must be followed in public places. People should also be made aware of maintaining personal hygiene. Emphasis must be laid on wearing face masks while venturing out of homes.

Priyamvada Singh Panwar

Take healthy diet to boost immunity

Symptoms of swine flu are nasal secretions, chills and fever. To avoid this disease get inoculated with flu vaccination. Wash hands frequently with soap and clean water. Don’t go to any public place if experiencing flu symptoms. Avoid large crowds. Take a healthy diet that is rich with vitamin C to boost immunity. Also have healthy drinks like fruit juice and warm water to stay hydrated.

Nisha Verma

Health Dept must increase testing

To avert the spread of H1N1 influenza, maintain social distancing at public places, wear face mask and wash hands regularly. Keep all surfaces that one touches clean. Have nutritious diet. The Health Department increase testing of people for the swine flu to prevent the community spread of the disease.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Wash, sanitise hands multiple times

Wash or sanitise hands multiple times during the day. Minimise contact with sick people. Stay indoors and avoid social activities. Prompt treatment should be taken in case of visible symptoms. Wear face mask when going to crowded places. Take a balanced diet to build the immune system. Self-isolate in case of sickness.

Shelly Rawla

Treatment as per Central guidelines

Swine flu should be treated as per guidelines issued from time to time by the Centre. Eat spinach, broccoli and mushrooms to increase immunity. Don’t drop face mask as the disease is spreading.

Tanvi Aggarwal

Organise seminars to create awareness

Schools and hospitals must organise seminars to create awareness among people about swine flu and precautions to be taken to prevent its spreading. Also, colleges should organise ‘nukad nataks’ to highlight symptoms of the disease and steps to keep it at bay.

Priyanshu

Screen passengers at airports

The government should adopt pandemic monitoring measures at airports, sea ports and inland ports across the country. All passengers, especially those coming from the pandemic affected areas, must be screened. Medical personnel must wear face masks, gloves and protective clothing when at work.

Chesta Cherry

Skip cold drink and ice cream

Avoid crowded places like bus stands, malls and railway stations. Consume high-protein food. Skip cold drinks and ice cream. Wash hands regularly with soap and water. If one has flu-like symptoms, seek medical advice immediately and stay home. Check body temperature regularly.

Pradeep Kumar

Drink lots of water

To avoid swine flu, we must take some precautions such as washing hands with water or sanitising with alcohol-based sanitisers. One must cover mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing. Stay at home if you are sick. Eat a balanced diet, which should include vegetables, fruits and whole grain items. Take low fat dairy products, fish and beans. One must drink lots of water. Exercise regularly and take more rest.

Farzana Khan

Ensure availability of medicines at hospitals

To control the situation before it gets worse, people must be careful about their health. Even in case of minor fever, one must contact doctor. Cover nose and mouth with handkerchief or tissue while sneezing or coughing. Hands must be washed or sanitised at regular intervals. One can take a pocket sanitiser while going out of home. The government should ensure availability of oxygen cylinders and medicines.

Simranjeet Kaur

Increase testing, tracing of patients

H1N1 influenza is cause of concern and a challenge for the health authorities. To contain the spread of swine flu, the Health Department should make people aware of the disease. The department should increase testing for the disease and trace contacts of patients. People should follow guidelines of the health authorities like wearing face mask, washing hands properly, maintaining social distance, avoid touching nose and eyes and using alcohol-based sanitisers for hands. The government should make arrangements for vaccinating people against flu.

Sukhdev Sharma

Don’t hesitate to take medical advice

All hospitals and rural dispensaries must be have medical supplies and adequate staff to handle patients. The public must also be educated about swine flu and measures to keep safe from the disease. Persons having symptoms must not hesitate to visit hospital or take medical advice.

Gautam Dev

If having cough or cold, wear face mask

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. If soap is not available, use hand sanitiser. Don’t touch eyes, nose or mouth. If one has cough or cold wear face mask. Avoid going to crowded places. Take proper rest. Maintain social distance from others at public places. Eat proper diet. Drink plenty of water. If anyone has swine flu symptoms, consult doctor and take medicine immediately.

Angel Kapoor

QUESTION

While the government is basking in the glory of newly opened Aam Aadmi Clinics, rural dispensaries are crying for attention and have not received medicines for the past five months. Should the rural healthcare be compromised at the cost of new clinics, which are mostly in the urban areas?

Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to ludhiana.feedback@gmail.com by Thursday (September 22)