Open House: What should be done to contain the spread of vector-borne diseases?

Insecticide aerosol should be used

People should start wearing full-sleeved clothes to avoid mosquito bites. Household insecticide aerosol sprays should be used in homes. One has to be especially careful when going outdoors. Insect repellent cream can be applied on skin to reduce the risk of contact with the vectors of dengue and malaria. The government also needs to take some steps to avoid stagnation of water, especially in the potholes on roads. These should be filled up to avoid the accumulation of water. Frequent fogging drives of more affected areas should also be undertaken by the authorities.

Simranjeet Kaur

QUESTION Ludhiana’s air quality has turned ‘hazardous’ for the first time this season due to the rising pollution levels, causing complications for residents. What should be done to check rising pollution levels in the city? Suggestions in not more than 100 words can be sent to ludhianadesk@tribunemail.com by Friday (November 11)

Sterile insect technique as scientific solution

Apart from using the traditional preventive measures like fogging, avoiding stagnation of water, etc., the administration should also pay attention to some of the scientific techniques to tackle the spread of vector-borne diseases. Sterile insect technique is one of these methods, in which sterile males are released into an ecosystem, so that the mating of a species does not lead to a rise in its population.

Adish Sood

Ensure facilities, staff in govt hospitals

To check the spread of vector-borne diseases, maintenance of cleanliness in one’s surroundings is the first remedy. Hygienic conditions should be maintained everywhere, including at home, workplace, and especially public places. Government hospitals and mohalla clinics must be fully equipped with staff and medicines to handle patients suffering from these diseases. The general public should also be made aware of the symptoms of these diseases through different forms of media, including newspapers. The staff of local hospitals have a huge role to play for controlling the spread of these diseases.

Gautam Dev

vanquish breeding grounds of vectors

Vectors are living organisms which transmit infectious pathogens to human beings. Poor hygienic and sanitary conditions help in the proliferation of these vectors. All-out efforts must be made to maintain the cleanliness of our surroundings. This goes a long way in curtailing the spread of malaria, dengue and other viral fevers. If we are able to vanquish the very breeding ground for disease-carrying insects by such a simple step as maintaining cleanliness around us, we should perhaps ensure that instead of crying foul later when it gets too late.

Dr Sunil Chopra

City drains need to be covered

Significant measures should be taken by the Municipal Corporation to combat the worsening situation of vector-borne diseases in the city. The drains of the city should be properly covered so as to prevent them from becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which carry these diseases. Proper disposal of domestic waste can also prevent the growth of mosquitos. Fogging drives can further help with the prevention measures.

Gurleen Kaur

Officials non-serious towards issue

The major reason for the increase in the cases of vector-borne diseases is the irresponsible and non-serious attitude of government officials towards fogging activities at the grassroot-level. Fogging, if taken seriously, can prevent the spread of these diseases in an effective manner. The role and duty of citizens in maintaining cleanliness and clearing stagnant water can also not be understated.

Aftab Fateh Singh Bains

Intensive awareness drives needed

The health authorities should undertake intensive awareness drives to sensitise people to the dangers and preventions of vector-borne diseases. The government should come up with a multi-pronged strategy to tackle the situation. Residents should empty out all containers that might accumulate rainwater. Water bodies like ponds should be sprayed with kerosene oil to avoid the breeding of mosquitoes.

Sukhdev Sharma

Insecticide-resilient mosquitoes

Lack of awareness is a major concern when it comes to containing the spread of vector-borne diseases. Early malaria and dengue diagnosis and treatment can minimise sickness, prevent fatalities, and help stop transmission. Hence, awareness regarding symptoms, better treatment, and effective diagnosis is vital. Insecticides and bed nets are examples of vector management tools that have historically made noteworthy contributions to malaria-control efforts. However, these tools have recently experienced setbacks because of emergence of insecticide resilience in mosquitoes.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Use Mosquito-repellent cream on skin

Vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria are on the rise every year during winters. This is the most crucial period of the year when we need to be more alert and take precautions against these fatal viruses. Applying mosquito-repellent cream on skin can be the best method to minimise risk while outdoors. The stagnant water must also be checked as that is the place where the vectors breed. We should also dress in a way that our body is minimally exposed and there’s a lesser chance of mosquito bites.

Khushi Sharma

Dispose of containers IN proper MANNER

To prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases, the administration should make efforts to ensure that there is no water stagnation in open grounds, roofs of buildings, etc. People should clean water coolers once in a week. All types of objects that have a probability to accumulate water within them should not be kept in the open. Thus, unused or broken bottles, plastic cups, pots, tyres, etc., should be disposed of properly.

VIDUSHI JAIN

Conduct fogging in affected areas

A massive test, trace and treat campaign should be undertaken by the Health Department to check the spread of dengue & malaria in the district. These diseases can be prevented from spreading if residents sleep under the mosquito net, use insect-repellents and wear socks. Water should not be allowed to stagnate in containers such as discarded tins, tyres, empty pots and broken bottles. Fogging should be done on a priority basis by the MC.

RS Sembhi

Consult doctor upon suspicion

Prevention is better than cure. But sometimes, if the situation worsens to the extent that cure becomes a necessity, early cure becomes the prevention in this proverb. Thus, in case a person has symptoms like nausea, headache or muscle pain, it is advisable to get oneself checked by the doctor. People must also follow precautions to prevent the spread of the dreaded virus. One must keep his body covered by wearing long pants and full-sleeved clothes. Mosquito-repellent sprays or body oils should be used to prevent mosquito bites.

Khushkaran Singh

Unclean surroundings to blame for spread

In recent days, there has been a steady rise in dengue cases in the region. The main reason for the spread of dengue seems to be unclean surroundings. We should keep our surroundings clean so that the mosquitoes spreading dengue and malaria cannot breed. We should be especially vigilant about stagnant water, either fresh or dirty, as this is the best breeding place for the mosquitoes spreading this disease. The trays at the back of the refrigerators should be dried regularly. Any water in the coolers should also be dried. Mosquito coils, repellents, etc., should be used. The MC should also increase the practice of fogging in the affected areas.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Children more susceptible

Dengue and malaria are can be more dangerous for children. To reduce risks, children should be especially protected using all measures. Parents should use mosquito repellents and make tiny tots wear long-sleeved clothes. A healthy diet should also be ensured for them as they have less immunity against diseases. Hygiene is another important factor to rein in the spread of mosquitoes, so parents should make sure to keep houses clean and tidy.

Ishika Jain

Minimise chances of mosquito bites

An integrated preventive approach to dengue and malaria can help people from becoming victims of these deadly vector borne-diseases. First and foremost, we must reduce mosquito habitat by getting rid of stagnant water in our surroundings. Second, we must limit our exposure to mosquito bites by wearing full sleeves and covering our bodies fully. Everyone should be aware that mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk, hence we should keep windows and doors closed during these times to prevent them from entering enclosed spaces. The best way to avoid contracting dengue and malaria is to avoid mosquito bites.

Novin Christopher

Effective public health messages

The measures for prevention of malaria and dengue should be disseminated amongst the masses by using effective public health messages. The administration should make efforts in this direction by roping in celebrities in public health campaigns. People should be told about precautions like using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants, avoiding stagnation of water, proper disposal of organic waste, etc.

Niranjan Kaur

FOCUS ON HYGIENE AND SANITATION

Sanitation and hygiene are critical to a society and an individuals’ health. Although malaria and dengue cases are rising but these can be ceased by maintaining proper cleanliness and not letting water to stagnate. The government should arrange seminars to improve public awareness by providing education and tips so that they can protect themselves and their communities from the vectors.

Lookpreet Kaur