Open House : What should be done to curb cybercrimes & save citizens from falling prey to fraudsters?

The Ludhiana police have busted two fake international call centres along RK Road and Pakhowal Road during the last few months. The accused allegedly duped foreigners by posing as technical service providers, employed dubious means like stalking, threats, fake profiling, etc and extorted money by blackmail. The Ludhiana Police Commissionerate has since launched a 24x7 cybercrime help desk for citizens as timely reporting of cyber frauds is of utmost importance. The help-desk will help the victims in lodging their complaints with the national cybercrime reporting portal, which can immediately block their accounts to prevent transactions by fraudsters. Users should keep different user ID and password combinations for various accounts, use anti-virus software and firewalls and avoid visiting suspicious websites. Users should be careful with the information they post online, keep social media accounts private, store back-up of important data in another secure location and avoid clicking on a link of unknown origin.

RS Sembhi

Users should not get misled by greed

In this modern era when cybercrime is at its peak, thousands of online users fall prey to online frauds. As the proverb says, 'Self-help is the best help'. Many people, including well-educated individuals', who fall victim to online frauds get misled in their greed for money and other things. It is necessary to be aware of one's surroundings and report miscreants or cybercriminals that we may encounter.

Shaheen Sharif

Unified, secure system for sensitive info

The rapid technological growth, aided by the Internet, has undoubtedly provided easy access to the world, but it has also made users vulnerable to cybercrimes. Today, hackers can be found all over the world, ready to fleece the unsuspecting user of his hard-earned money at the first opportunity. Cybercriminals always choose the easy way out to earn money and target wealthy people. As catching cybercriminals is difficult, the number of digital crimes has increased globally. One of the most effective ways to deter criminals and protect sensitive information is to employ inscrutable security that uses a unified system of software and hardware to authenticate any information accessed via the Internet. Also, people should use strong passwords and change them on a regular basis.

Novin Christopher

collaborate with

tech companies

The authorities should adopt a multifaceted strategy to tackle cybercrimes and safeguard vulnerable individuals. They should spread awareness through educational initiatives, encourage robust cybersecurity practices, collaborate with tech companies to bolster platform safety and establish specialised cyber investigation units. Also, it is essential to update cyber laws regularly and prosecute offenders swiftly to curb cybercrimes.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Stringent regulations for online businesses

The law enforcement agencies should strengthen efforts to curb cybercrimes. The governments should invest in cybersecurity training and resources for businesses and individuals and organise awareness campaigns to educate the public about common methods of online frauds. There is also a need for greater coordination between international agencies. The authorities should encourage citizens to promptly report suspicious activities, implement stricter regulations for call centres and online businesses and foster collaboration between technology companies and law enforcement to tackle emerging cyber threats. The use of multi-factor authentication and secure online transactions should also be promoted.

Shruti Lamba

cybersecurity training for individuals must

In today's interconnected world where cybercrimes pose a significant threat to individuals and organisations, it has become necessary to impart cybersecurity training to individuals and businesses to enhance their ability to identify and prevent cyberattacks. The government should enforce stringent cyber laws and implement appropriate legislations with severe penalties to deter future cybercriminals from engaging in illegal activities. Critical systems such as power grids and financial institutions must be protected against cyberattacks. Besides, the government should encourage adoption of stronger authentication methods like two-factor authentication, educate citizens about fraud attempts and how to report them as it can reduce the success rate of spam attacks. The government shout also provide resources, counselling and assistance to victims of cybercrimes to facilitate recovery and prevent future victimisation.

Sofia Khan

Use strong passwords, 2-factor authentication

It has become a necessity to educate people about the dangers of cybercrime and how to protect themselves. Awareness campaigns should be organised on cybersecurity to teach people how to identify and avoid scams and encourage them to use strong passwords and two-factor authentication. Companies should also develop more advanced cybersecurity technologies and protocols to prevent data breach and cybercrimes. Meanwhile, the government should ensure that law enforcement agencies have necessary resources and expertise to investigate and prosecute cybercriminals.

Ishita Aggarwal

coordinate with private players, int’l agencies

A comprehensive approach is necessary to effectively combat cybercrime and safeguard susceptible citizens. Firstly, it is crucial to raise awareness through extensive campaigns and educational programmes, empowering individuals with the knowledge about common scams and safe online practices. Strengthening collaboration between various government agencies and private sector is crucial for sharing information, tracking down criminals and prosecuting them effectively. Implementing robust cybersecurity measures and updating software and devices regularly can help thwart potential cyberattacks. Also, fostering international cooperation and agreements among nations can facilitate the authorities in preventing and combating cross-border cybercrimes. The government should set up dedicated cybercrime helplines and encourage citizens to promptly report such incidents to ensure swift action and support for victims. Moreover, to curb banking frauds, financial institutions should adopt stringent security measures, such as multi-factor authentication and real-time transaction monitoring.

Ekamnoor Singh

Organise seminars

to educate students

The cases of cyberattacks grew by 24.3 per cent in India last year. Such an incident of fake call centre was also reported in Ludhiana recently. In order to prevent such crimes, various seminars should be conducted in schools and colleges to educate students about cyberthreats. The government should enforce strict laws to punish cybercriminals and create awareness among the general public with the help of media and other resources.

Ojasvi Bhardwaj

Never share personal info with strangers

Hackers across the globe are earning money by blocking and stealing data from various devices. The threat of cybercriminals is looming large over not only individuals and businesses, but also nations. One should take all possible precautions while using the Internet. Some of the basic tips include: “Never open suspicions documents and don't give out personal information, including details of your bank accounts and credit and debit cards, to people you don't know. Use strong passwords, a firewall to protect your computer and purchase and install authentic antivirus software in your computer. Always keep a backup of your data to prevent it from virus attacks and make sure that your computer is configured securely. Review bank and credit card statements regularly. Don't respond to email messages that may ask for personal information and avoid using offers such as free download software.”

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Install identification apps, report fake calls

As technology is advancing by the day, its negative impacts are also becoming more prominent. There is a need to spread awareness among masses through news channels, articles and online media to protect citizens from fake calls and online frauds. People should be educated to not share their passwords and bank credentials without proper confirmation. If someone gets a fake call, they should immediately inform the police. Users should install caller identification applications on their mobile phones. Also, there should be severe penalty for such culprits.

Sahleen Kaur

Never share OTP, click on suspicious links

Operators of a fake international call centre, which was busted by the Ludhiana Police recently, used to make an average of $10,000 per night through their fraudulent tricks. The administration should immediately take necessary steps to curb cybercrimes. There is an urgent need to create awareness among people about necessary precautions to prevent cybercrimes through various media like the newspaper, radio, television, posters, online webinar, etc. Also, users need to be educated about the threat of cybercrime so that they do not share their OTP with anyone, use strong passwords, update security software, intelligently manage social media settings and never click on suspicious links.

Adish Sood

Dedicated personnel for cybercrimes

Cybercrimes like the one that was recently reported in Ludhiana must be controlled to save the public from such miscreants. The local police should also be given responsibility to keep a check on such crimes. A separate mobile number should be provided to report cybercrimes and it should be widely publicised through the city's local newspapers and social media platforms. Besides, there is also a need for dedicated police personnel who are trained to handle such cases who can attend to the complaints received on the dedicated cybercrime helpline. The culprits should be severely punished to create fear among other cybercriminals. Adequate arrangements should also be made at the main police station in the city to allow people to file cybercrime complaints in person.

Gautam Dev

Beware of unidentified callers, fake messages

Incidents of hackers siphoning money from bank accounts of other users by using illegal means have become quite common. To prevent such online frauds, one should avoid responding to unidentified calls and fake messages. If any person demands OTP or any other information related to your bank account, you should immediately report the incident. One must regularly check his/her account and also make other family members aware about the illegal activities and tricks employed by hackers and such online fraudsters. Lectures and session should also be organised in schools and colleges to equip students with the necessary training to protect themselves from various cybercrimes, including online extortion attempts.

Farzana Khan

Banks should redress complaints on time

Online crime often include selling personal data and invading banking accounts of the victims. These criminals use various methods to allure innocent people, thus a multipronged strategy is needed to tackle this kind of crime. The government should alert its relevant agencies to ensure safety of personnel data and sensitise police about seriousness of complaints made by people regarding cybercrimes. Banks should increase security measures to safeguard the accounts of their customers. Although banks have an ombudsman to redress the plaints of their customers, they don't work effectively. The time-bound redressal of complaints should be made mandatory for all banks. There is also a need to break the nexus between offenders and influential enforcement agencies and politicians. The government should create awareness among the public about ways and means usually practised by cybercriminals, including the threat of sharing personal data like OTP with unknown people. It should further make cybercrimes a criminal offence and severely punish the offenders.

Sukhdev Sharma

