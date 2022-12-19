Open House: What should be done to curb rising pollution levels and make air cleaner in the city?

Opt for alternative energy solutions

The onus for the city’s deteriorating air quality is entirely on us, the citizens. We continue to contaminate the air paying no heed to the fact that air pollution is caused by solid and liquid particles and certain gases suspended in the air, which come from car and truck emissions, factories and even stubble burning. Breathing polluted air can be hazardous to health. Long-term exposure to polluted air causes heart and lung diseases, cancer and other health problems. That is why it is important that we move away from fossil fuels and opt for alternative energy solutions such as solar energy, in order to make the air safe to breathe.

Novin Christopher

Moral duty of citizens to tackle pollution

Ensuring a pollution-free environment and making air safe for breathing must be considered the moral responsibility of the citizens of Ludhiana. Keeping environmental protection in mind, several steps can be taken: plantation drives must be held vigorously to end the menace of air pollution, the use of bicycles must be encouraged to reduce pollution levels (this will also have a positive impact on the health of the people) and the stubble burning should be completely banned. Lastly, as children are the future of our country, special campaigns must be held at the school and college levels to educate children about the measures to combat air pollution and making the city’s air clean, healthy and free from toxins.

Swati Garg

Introduce odd-even formula for vehicles

With the number of vehicles rising with each passing day in the city, I think the odd-even formula should be strictly implemented to reduce the number of vehicles on the road at a given time. The rule would also reduce the menace of traffic jams in the city. Among the vehicles that emit pollutants, the most are released by the old vehicles. Therefore, these vehicles should be banned or their owners challaned. Although the question has been asked about suggestions to tackle air pollution, I would also like to add here that the city’s Sidhwan Canal is also in a very bad shape because it has become a garbage dumpsite. The authorities should impose strict restrictions and ban the practice of throwing garbage into the canal. Also, more trees should be planted along the canal.

Arpan Sandhu

Farmers must adopt crop rotation

The air quality index is frequently in the ‘very poor’ category in Ludhiana. Exposure to polluted air leads to various health problems like asthma and lung diseases. The government should impose a complete ban on the burning of crop residue. Farmers must adopt the practice of crop rotation. Besides, awareness drives should also be intensified and more and more farmers should be educated about the ill-effects of burning their stubble. At the domestic level, we should segregate our wet and dry waste. We should adopt the eco-friendly practice of carpooling instead of using our own vehicles every time we are out of our homes. More importantly, the government should make it mandatory for everyone to use public transport at least two or three days in a week. There should be strict action against the industrialists who pollute the environment by releasing untreated industrial effluents into the air or water. Everybody’s cooperation is required to strengthen the available measures for environmental protection.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Encourage use of public transport

In the coming couple of weeks, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi will be severely affected by air and smog pollution caused by heavy traffic, low temperatures, burning of stubble and emissions from industrial units. The industrialists should invest more on the equipment which can effectively treat the effluents released from their factories. The authorities should impose a carbon tax on owners of all private vehicles that run on fossil fuels. There must be a ban on purchasing more than two vehicles in a household. The government should incentivise the use of public transport. The use of battery-operated vehicles should be encouraged and people should use vehicles which use gasoline as fuel instead of diesel or petrol.

Farzana Khan

Intensify awareness drives on pollution

Air pollution refers to the degradation of air quality caused by the discharge of toxic gases, smoke and dust into the air. The recent increase in air pollution has been a major source of concern. Recent studies have found that climate change mitigation and air quality improvement might deliver more health benefits throughout our lifetime than previously estimated, perhaps averting millions of deaths and hospitalisations. Whenever feasible, one should use public transport, bicycle or walk to decrease vehicular emissions. Taking public transportation reduces road congestion as well as air pollution. The essential steps should be taken to put a stop on the practice of stubble burning. Awareness drives can help spread education about the adverse effects of air pollution and help in curbing it.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Incentivise use of public transport

Every year, increased air pollution is witnessed on Diwali even if a ban on the burning of crackers is imposed. The pollution levels further rise as farmers burn stubble in their fields because it is a cheap and quick method to dispose of the stubble before sowing the next crop. The authorities, NGOs and other campaign organisers should adopt a dual approach. Along with emphasising on the ill-effects of pollution, they should also make the public aware about the good effects of cleaner environment on people’s health. Concepts like green Diwali, use of paper and cloth bags, etc., should be popularised by these entities. The citizens and industrialists who indulge in eco-friendly initiatives must be rewarded and incentivised.

Amarpreet Kaur

Shift to electric bikes, promote carpooling

Shifting to electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles and promoting carpooling can significantly reduce air pollution. In order to reduce the carbon footprint, environmentally responsible and resource-efficient structures should be built. Producing and consuming clean energy is crucial to reducing air pollution levels. The consumption of energy should be reduced by adopting responsible habits and using more efficient devices.

Arshdeep Kaur

Take strict action against violators

After the end of the paddy harvest season, the air quality index (AQI) reading of Ludhiana has improved but it still remains between the 160 to 200, which is considered ‘unhealthy.’ Exposure to such air can lead to various respiratory problems and other complications for residents, especially children, the elderly and those already suffering from respiratory or cardiac diseases. The administration must run effective public awareness campaigns to inform residents that in order to live a secure and healthy life, they must adopt those practices that cause lesser air pollution. The use of CNG and electric vehicles should be encouraged by the government. The rules and regulations of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) should be strictly followed to reduce emissions from factory units and industries. The MC and the NHAI should ensure that the contractors splinter water to prevent dust from mixing in the air, near the construction sites. The PPCB should keep a close watch on industrial units to stop them from discharging untreated effluents. Only strict enforcement of environment-related laws can ensure the sustainence of life on the planet. The authorities must act tough against the violating industrialists and other offenders.

RS Sembhi

Use eco-friendly vehicles to commute

The main cause of rising pollution in the city is increasing traffic. More the number of vehicles on the road, more effluent gases will emit from them which further makes air toxic and difficult to breathe. Many vehicles in Ludhiana are without pollution check certificates which move in the city to spread harmful gases in the air. Authorities should take strict action such vehicle users polluting the city. Further, due to rise in technology, the Central Government should set a time limit to change the vehicle from petrol or diesel to electric as electric vehicles are more eco-friendly. Moreover, a policy of discarding old cars should be formed so that excessive harmful gases from old vehicles should be avoided. Only forming policies is not the sole solution but proper implementation of the same is very important.

Tanishka Pruthi

Use bicycles for short distance travel

Ludhiana is an industrial hub of the state, where chimney smoke and a large number of vehicles are polluting the air regularly. Clamping both, we can fulfil our motive. To minimise the number of vehicles, we should adopt bicycle culture or go on foot to the distances at hand as much as possible. The educational institutions should also spread awareness among the grownups for their improved future.

Gurpreet Kaur

Cooperation of all stakeholders a must

In the race to keep moving, we have failed to think about what survival actually means. The rising pollution can never be checked unless and until the government as well as non-governmental organisation join hands to fight it tooth and nail. The role of the civil society at this point of time too becomes very crucial. Rather than engaging in blame game, it is high time that each and every individual realises his or her responsibility to preserve the degrading environment and work towards its healthy resurrection. If farmers have to put an end to stubble burning, the factory owners too cannot run from their social and moral responsibility of ensuring a clean pollution-free environment for all.

Aftab Fateh Singh Bains

Ban non-recyclable products

To curb pollution and make the air clean and safe for breathing, the administration should take necessary steps immediately. There should be strict prohibition on the non-biodegradable products. The crop residue should not be burnt to cause air pollution. The people should grow more and more trees. We must ban fossil fuel to save our planet. Use of biogas should be encouraged. One day in a week, say no to fuel vehicles and use bicycles or walking should be preferred. Industrial waste should not be thrown in water bodies. By adopting above methods, we can easily make the air quality better.

Adish Sood

Impose heavy fines on polluters

It is most unfortunate that the fast increasing level of pollution proving fatal for the people living in the area. The sad repots of rational groups in Ludhiana engaged to eradicate pollution have given a very dismal picture. The tragic part is that all vital things do not last long and get polluted in a few days. Scientists say the day is not far when we will not be able to walk in Ludhiana without a breathing calendar. There is no denying the fact that toxic gases in air has reached optimum level. To decrease pollution in industrial city, some drastic steps need to be taken like heavy fine should be imposed on the culprit, industrial units producing smoke immediately stopped. Genuine awareness ought to be created in the public. Choosing a pair of faux lungs for finding a result is not a genuine approach as these cannot be compared with human limbs.

JBS Nanda

Plant saplings in surrounding areas

It has been reported several times in this newspaper about the poor air quality in Ludhiana city. It is also evident from the use of faux lungs in the town to deal with air pollution. To deal with air pollution, multi-pronged strategy is required. The government should increase the forest area in and around Ludhiana city, people should also grow trees in open spaces around their homes voluntarily. All industrial campuses should spare adequate area for tree plantation, brick kilns work should be shifted away from city area, encourage CNG-fitted public transport and auto-rickshaws, people should use e-vehicles instead of petrol or diesel. Besides, the government should encourage the usage of electric vehicles by way of providing incentive on purchase of these vehicles. This all will help in increasing clean air.

Sukhdev Sharma

