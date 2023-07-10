Open House: What should be done to deter youth from taking to crime to make a quick buck?

Youth should be given employment

The greatest strength of any nation is its youth. And the future of a nation lies in the hands of its posterity. Yet, we hear heartbreaking stories of youth taking up crime. Poverty and unemployment are probably the main reasons why today's youth join gangs of robbers in search of quick buck. Unfortunately, the rush of youth joining gangs has peaked, with almost everyone waiting to join one. If these gangs of robbers are not apprehended quickly, a large number of young people may join them. The youth should be offered jobs to stop them from taking up crime. The, authorities must implement a development programme to strengthen and empower the youth in order to prevent them from becoming criminals.

Novin Christopher

Implement community outreach initiatives

To deter youth from engaging in criminal activities for quick financial gains, a multi-faceted approach is necessary. First, educational institutions should focus on promoting values like integrity and ethics, and financial literacy through comprehensive programmes. Secondly, community outreach initiatives should be implemented, providing mentorship, skill-building, and entrepreneurship opportunities to empower the youth. Additionally, law enforcement agencies must collaborate with local communities to identify and address underlying issues such as unemployment, poverty, and lack of social support systems. Furthermore, media campaigns should highlight success stories of individuals who have overcome challenges through lawful means. By combining preventive measures, social support, and positive role models, we can inspire and guide the youth towards a path of legality and prosperity.

Loveish

Make education affordable for all

One of the major reasons of increasing crime rate in India is poverty and unemployment. Many a times, children from poverty-stricken families hear their parents complaining "we don't have enough". This agitation leads their children to temptations, leading them to adopt unfair means. Instead of highlighting such problems in front of the youth of the family, they should be guided in the right direction to solve the problems. Education costs which are touching great heights must be reduced so that youth of each strata can avail of it. Emphasis must be laid on the quality of education, instead of quantity and competition. Job opportunities with job security and guaranteed payments should be open for all. Any indecency observed in such matters, especially on the side of higher authorities, must be immediately taken into account.

Ria Talwar

Conduct mentorship programmes

We should focus on giving constructive alternatives to dissuade young people from turning to crime for quick cash. This involves expanding educational possibilities, vocational training, and mentorship programmes to prepare them for respectable employment. It is also critical to involve youngsters in community activities, promote entrepreneurship, and handle substance abuse issues.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Provide value-based education

Despite stringent laws, the youth are taking up crime. A change in the education system is the need of the hour. The youth should be given value-based education and taught about moral values, which may help them to stay away from crime. After all, a well educated and well employed youth does not indulge in criminal activities so easily. Teaching youth about morals and ethics at home too will prevent them from taking up crimes.

Arshdeep Singh Gill

Punish criminals severely

To deter youth from taking to crime in order to make a quick buck, the administration should take necessary steps immediately. There is a need to create awareness among the youth about moral values and norms through media, school seminars, rallies, public speeches etc. Instead of dealing in cash, people should use digital mode of payment. People should also avoid wearing jewellery items when going outside. Harsh punishment should be given to criminals.

Adish Sood

Parents should show wards the right path

We may get rid of such crimes by engaging youngsters in different jobs and occupations. The government must give employment to the youth and support them financially. Students at every school and college of the country should be taught subjects based on ethics and values. It is also the prime responsibility of the parents to spare some time to spend in the company of their wards. They must advise them to follow the right path at every point of life. Every citizen must play his/her role to show youngsters the right path.

Farzana Khan

Youth should take up work, studies

It is painful to see that a good number of youngsters is getting engaged in criminal activities. Criminal mindset among youngsters is dangerous for society and the nation. Everyone must guide and assist their children to not get involved in crimes. Orientation of the youth is a must. They must be involved in some assignments, games or work. Our education system must be such that the students and youngsters indulge themselves some good work. The government, society and NGOs must come forward to guide the youth and put them on the right path to become good citizens.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Encourage youth to take up sports

While the number of cases of murder, rape, dacoity, abduction murder, attempt to murder, robbery etc. are continuously rising, the incidents of theft and snatching of cars, motorcycles, mobile phones etc. have become very common. If the governments does not come up with a way to deal with the growing cases of crime, a productive future will not exist. The approach of the police and the administration towards the gravity of the situation has been lackadaisical. Emphasis should be laid on good science, primary prevention and early intervention with substantial investment in community mobilisation strategies to reduce youth crime and promote positive youth development. A majority of unemployed and frustrated youth fall prey to drugs and later get involved in drug peddling and other crimes to make a quick buck. Municipal councillors, sarpanches and politicians must work in tandem to help prevent youth from taking up crime. Parents, teachers and community leaders also have a big role to play in counselling the youth. The youth should be encouraged to take up sports and other creative activities.

RS Sembhi

Youth should help police curb crimes

The youth must be taught to be honest in life and to not associate themselves with such activities. For this, arrangements must be made that the youth in schools and colleges receive this type of pious education at a young age. The youth, at an early age, do not need much money and therefore, they must not get themselves associated with such activities. Rather, they should help both the public and police to curb such instances. The youth of today must receive this type of education so that they become good citizens.

Gautam Dev

Break nexus between offenders and police

There are many possible reasons behind youth taking up crime. People nowadays are full of vengeance, which is one reason behind crimes occurring in the state or nation. Some are drug addicts and take up crime due to the effect. Others have dreams of living a luxurious life. People, especially youth, these days want a lavish lifestyle, but are not willing to work to earn. Students should be taught moral science and values right from fifth grade. They should be taught about the difference between good and bad. Parents should guide their children well, while the government should provide them employment opportunities. Awareness programmes should be held to help youth deter from crimes. The nexus between the offenders and the police should be broken. Anyone involved in such nexus or crimes should be severely punished.

Sukhdev Sharma

