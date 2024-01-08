Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?

Award people for generosity

We often hear news regarding the state’s dubious politicians and their nexus with gangsters. However, a few politicians such as Ludhiana Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora are working for the welfare of people, and doing their bit to improve the health infrastructure of the state. Arora’s decision to revamp three government hospitals is a good example for philanthropists and leaders across the state to come to the rescue of the crumbling government infrastructure. To encourage more acts of charity, the government can take a few steps such as instituting awards to motivate more people, providing concessional loans and other logistical aid, making social audit of funds of these institutions, encouraging people and religious institutions to donate. Also, social welfare groups should come forward to revamp neglected areas, government departments concerned should extend help to ensure greater efficiency. All these measures have the potential to encourage other politicians and philanthropists to follow the path shown by MP Arora.

Sukhdev sharma

Philanthrophy can accelerate innovation

MP Sanjeev Arora has undertaken the responsibility of overhauling the health infrastructure at three hospitals in Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur and Sangrur. The project would entail revamping of civil works and upgradation of health facilities. This act of philanthropy is commendable and must be followed by others in the region. Philanthropy is an act of altruism, wherein people donate money, time etc, towards worthy causes. Philanthropy can support institutions that could be facing financial crisis. Philanthropists should work towards large scale social, economic and environmental challenges that confront society. They can help reform public institutions and accelerate innovation. Philanthropists can help poor people access government benefits and services. The accountability of the government can also be strengthened with the support of philanthropists.

RS Sembhi

Local govt should pool money

MP Arora’s decision to adopt civil hospitals for maintenance and revamp of infrastructure is praiseworthy. Other philanthropists of the region must come forward and work for such noble causes. NGOs can extend support by donating money and helping in the smooth functioning of these hospitals. Local governments should create special bank accounts to pool money so that it may be allocated to hospitals. A team must be constituted to look after the functioning and requirements, including medicines, bed facilities and other infrastructural needs of hospitals. These demands can be brought to the notice of the head of the local government by a special team and funds can be disbursed. This will help ensure no patient returns home without treatment.

Farzana Khan

Provide tax incentives to philanthropists

Philanthropists have been valuable partners of governments around the world since time immemorial. To encourage philanthropists to take over public welfare projects that the government has failed to deliver, tax incentives should be provided to them. Also, a platform can be created that connects philanthropists with public welfare projects that are in need of funding. Finally, it is important to raise awareness about the benefits of philanthropy and how it can help boost public welfare. By raising awareness, more people may be inspired to become philanthropists, and contribute to public welfare projects.

Tamanpreet kaur khangura

Charity SHould be mandatory

It is no secret that civil hospitals in the state lie neglected and the government is not keen on improving the infrastructure or other facilities. It is a great initiative that Mr Arora has taken by adopting three hospitals for revamping. Local governments must direct industrialists to adopt government dispensaries or civil hospitals under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme. It should be made mandatory for all industrialist to donate.

DR Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Govt should engage with potential aiders

The fact that Ludhiana Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora has taken up the Herculean task of improving the state’s failing medical services is truly commendable. The adage ‘Better late than never’ applies here, because a majority of the government-run hospitals were in a dire need of modernisation since a long time. The government must recognise that, in addition to face-lifting and upgrading non-functional lifts, hospitals require well-trained doctors and support staff. It is no secret that the state faces a severe shortage of government doctors, resulting in patients not receiving timely treatment. It has also been reported that the average wait to see a specialist doctor is two to three days. Hygiene and cleanliness, which are the foundations of medical services, must be prioritised. The healthcare system cannot function properly unless it is financially solvent. It is here that charity aids health care missions in meeting their objectives. To raise funds for hospitals, the government must engage with potential donors by offering them incentives. The government should appeal to the people to support philanthropic efforts as it would help the needy.

Novin Christopher

Work to resolve traffic chaos

The revamping and upgrading of three district hospitals by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora is a great initiative for the welfare of the state. There are many philanthropists in Ludhiana who can play a major role in fast-tracking projects that lie pending due to a lack of funds. The city is in need of automatic traffic lights on roundabouts and busy roads. During the peak traffic hours, there is neither a provision of traffic lights nor is there the provision of traffic police personnel. Due to this failure of the administration, there is rampant violation of traffic rules. It would be great if some philanthropist took the lead to work towards the noble cause.

Vikas Dogra

AIM to serve humanity: Arora

O ur aim is to serve humanity at large by helping the government to upgrade and revamp the public delivery system. Those, who can afford, should come forward to fund the government services, especially in the fields of health and education, which would help the society at large. —Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP

QUESTION

In what appears to be vehicular population explosion, a whopping 79,000 new vehicles were registered in Ludhiana during 2023. It was almost 65 per cent more than 48,000 new vehicles registered here in 2021 and around 12 per cent increase over 70,000 new vehicle registrations made in the state’s biggest and largest district headquarters, in terms of area and population, in 2022. What should be done to control the rising vehicular population?

