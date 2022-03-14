Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Spread the word about importance of vax

There are umpteen reasons as to why 100 per cent coverage of the eligible population for vaccination is not attained. However, the main reason why the pace of vaccination has hobbled is that the health authorities could not implement the inoculation drive properly. Hence, to increase the pace of vaccination, the authorities must reinforce the message that vaccination is the most potent weapon to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. It is important to focus on amplifying positive and accurate information about vaccine and building people’s resilience to inadequate information.

Novin Christopher

Need for proper planning

There must be a proper planning for vaccination. Firstly, the government should cover one age group that is above 60 years. When the group is vaccinated completely, it should cover the second group aged between 45 and 60 years. Likewise, other groups should be covered. Vaccination must be given to members of each family like the pulse polio drive. The campaign must be organised at street and doorstep levels.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Eligible people must get jabbed

It is true that the pace of Covid -19 has slowed down and it has made the people lax. This is the reason that almost 25 per cent eligible people have not yet got their second dose. I am of the opinion that they must get themselves vaccinated so that we can achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination. The coverage of children between 15 and 17 is also 40 per cent. But the reason for this seems to be that the children are administered Covaxin, which is not recognised by a majority of the countries. Hence, the children who wish to move abroad want to get themselves vaccinated with Covishield which is a recognised vaccine across the world. I am sure if the government will change the vaccine for children or at least get recognition for Covaxin, more number of children will get themselves vaccinated.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Involve all govt depts in drive

The pandemic is yet far from over and vaccines are our best bet for staying safe. The target set by the government is unrealistic given the current rate of vaccination. Experts say that full vaccination coverage would take a long time. There is a need to scale up the vaccination campaign by getting all government departments involved in the drive. Companies and large scale industrial units should be allowed to organise vaccination camps for their workers. Vaccination camps need to be advertised vigorously through hoardings at important locations, TV, radio, etc. Vaccination centres should be increased to boost the daily vaccination capacity. There must be a campaign to tackle vaccine hesitancy among people. The government’s scheme to conduct home inoculations should be implemented in letter and in spirit. Legal hurdles in getting the supply of foreign-made vaccines such as ‘Moderna’, ‘Johnson & Johnson’ ‘Pfizer’,etc, should be removed by the government to enable those Indian citizens who prefer such vaccines to get inoculated.

RS Sembhi

Door-to door vaccination needed

With a considerable fall in fresh Covid cases in the country, all of us have heaved a sigh of relief. But neither the public should become complacent nor the government decrease the pace of the vaccination campaign. To vaccinate one and all, including children, the authorities should augment their efforts and ideally start door-to-door vaccination. It is high time we try intranasal Covid vaccines for children. These will help in overcoming potential hurdles. Use of such vaccines in mass campaign would minimise the cost of the administration as it can do away with syringes and needles.

Sunil Chopra

Strengthen vax supply

Vaccination rate is not so good in Ludhiana. Many people are worried about after-effects of vaccination which restrict them to get inoculated. Parents are worried about the life of their wards. Moreover, supply of vaccine is also poor. It’s hardly available at government centres and private hospitals are charging huge amounts of money for the same. Hence, regular supply must be ensured, free camps must be organised by the government authorities and attitude of reluctant people must be changed by spreading awareness.

Ritu Priya

Spread awareness through social media

With the gradual retreat in fresh cases and deaths due to Covid, the pace of vaccination has also slowed down considerably. While almost 25 per cent eligible persons have not yet turned up for their second dose, the coverage of children between 15 and 17 years is also mere 40 per cent so far. To ensure 100 per cent coverage of the eligible population for vaccination, the administration should create awareness among citizens about the vaccination through social media and newspapers. We should not forget dangers of the dreaded virus. Kanpur IIT has already warned about the fourth wave of coronavirus. Hence, there is a need to boost vaccination campaign.

Adish Sood

