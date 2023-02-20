Open House: What should be done to ensure availability of all construction material at fair prices?

Reduce taxes on all construction material

The reduction in sand prices will undoubtedly reduce construction costs, but the cost of transportation might outweigh the benefit, given that the state government recently increased the VAT on diesel and petrol. Sand is an important component of construction material because pure and fine sand, free of clay, gives cement, the main binding material, strength and stability. The best coarse sand is usually extracted from pits two to three metre below the ground and then transported to the construction site. Given the high cost of cement, reinforced bars and bricks, the benefit of cheaper sand is destined to be diluted. Thus, if the government wishes to revive the construction industry’s dwindling fortunes, taxes on all construction material must be reduced.

Novin Christopher

Bringing down the cost of sand to Rs 5.50 per cubic feet, a reduction of almost 10 times from the open market.

Uncertainties in market hurting businesses

Prices of construction material change seasonally, owing to variables ranging from natural catastrophes to increased building activity. An increase in energy and crude oil costs is one of the primary causes of the notorious yearly price hike of these commodities. With regular monthly price rises and absence of any means to predict what the price would be the coming day, a significant uncertainty gets created in the market. The government and authorities concerned should regulate material costs so that suppliers still make profits and at the same time construction businesses and customers also benefit from the lowered costs.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Whole is greater than the sum of its parts

Reducing the cost of all construction material is not an easy task. This is because each material used for making buildings is obtained using different procedures and hence its price is subject to variations as and when there is a fluctuation in the modalities of these procedures. Each material comes under a different tax slab. It does not imply that if sand prices are reduced, other material should also get cheaper simultaneously. A more practical approach to this can be helpful in achieving the desired results. Even eating dinner for one time involves a different varieties of food at different costs. The costs of all individual foods differ and the resulting dinner cannot be always said to be cheaper if the price of only one of the components is reduced, even if significantly. The cost of nay commodity can be only be lowered by reducing inflation in the country. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

Tanishka Pruthi

regulate prices of other material too

Colonisers in particular and members of the public in general are happy with the decision of the government slashing the prices of sand. With this, construction costs will be significantly reduced. However, the government must also fix the prices of other construction material. For the purpose, the government must appoint a committee to submit a report regarding the fair prices of other items for construction and eventually fix them for the benefit of all. It should be mandated that no one can charge extra for raw material such as bricks, cement and shuttering material. If somebody is found selling at more than the fixed price, he must be pushed behind bars. Yet another alternative is that the government can open a depot for other material at prime locations of each city and town to sell to the public at fixed prices.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Open more

public outlets

To ensure accessibility for reasonably priced sand and gravel for the public, the Punjab Government inaugurated 16 public mines across seven districts of the state on February 5, bringing down the cost of sand to just Rs.5.50 per cubic feet. A total of 50 more of such mines are likely to become operational across the state in the next month. As the prices of other construction material have gone through the roof, it remains a distant dream for the poor to construct their own dwelling units. The Central Government should slash the customs duty on the import of steel and wood. This way, imports will get a boost and the prices of iron, wires, hardware material, doors, windows, girders, sheets, etc., will also come down. The brick kiln owners must be encouraged to augment the manufacture of bricks and tiles by providing cheap finance and subsidies for capital expenditure so that they are able to supply them to customers at reasonable rates. The state government should persuade corporate cement manufacturers to set up their units in Punjab as well so that cement is available at reasonable rates for the people of the state. Rates of plastic and electrical items can be similarly reduced if they too are manufactured in Punjab. Another way to lower prices of construction material is that the government opens its own sale outlets in the state, eliminating the margin of dealers.

RS Sembhi

closely monitor Procurement process

Regulating the prices of construction material, especially sand, has always been a challenge for the politicians of the day in the state. Initially, black marketing and illegal mining were the reasons behind soaring prices of sand, leading to several stagnant construction activities in the state. Now, the government initiative to regulate prices by opening public mines has been somewhat successful in slashing the prices of sand. This decision shows that government intervention is much needed to regulate the prices and availability of other construction material as well. In order to resolve the predicament, the government should make a note of the procurement process in order to ensure that fraudulent prices get avoided and a requisite quality of material is maintained. The authorities should also impose strict punishment on those indulged in deceitful actions as it must be a serious offence to fiddle with the quality and quantity of material leading to a market crisis.

Rishika Kriti

Reduce duty on construction items

To regulate and ensure the availability of all construction material at fair and genuine prices, the Ludhiana administration should take necessary steps immediately.

For this, the problem of corruption should be curbed. By lowering the duty on construction material, prices will start going down.

Adish Sood

Government’s move

to have impact

It is a commendable step by the state government to reduce the prices of sand which is main component for any kind of construction. The prices of sand have been slashed by 10 times. The government took mining of sand in their control and started providing directly to the needful without the help of middle man. The government should also proactively make available gravel, cement, bricks and iron bars at affordable rates. Construction industry have multiplier effect on the state economy. The state government should reduce tax on cement and iron bars to make it affordable for common people. Eventually other sectors of economy will get boost and grow exponentially. Provide health and life insurance protection to workers involved in construction fields. Law should be framed for the protection of all stakeholders like builders and buyers.

Sukhdev Sharma

Regulate prices of building material

Even though it is a welcome step by the government that it has taken an initiative to regulate the sand prices across the state, still there needs to be done a lot. Not only sand but all construction material such as bricks, concrete, cement, stone, pebbles etc. should be regulated and its availability to commoners be made smooth. Prices must be fixed and regular checks at building material stores should be conducted. Hoarders and corrupt officials must be made accountable and ventures pertaining to them should be seized. Alongside construction companies should find smarter ways to manage materials. By tightening the belt on construction waste and inefficiencies, construction managers can better balance the budget for materials.

Rakesh Mishra

Establish nodal agency for regulation

Every citizen is delighted with the announcement that the government has reduced the price of sand used in the construction of building homes or other establishments. The government take another decision and fix the prices of construction material also. A nodal agency should be established in each ward/ village/ town for the supply of construction to the needy. The administration conduct surprise raids to check the prices of construction material. Prices should be fixed in such a way that neither the seller nor the buyers are in loss.

Farzana Khan

Punish hoarders of building material

The hoarding and black marketing of the construction material should be banned and subject to heavy fine and strict punishment. The local authorities along with the state government should keep an eye on these kind of activities and ensure easy and reasonable flow of natural resources.

AMARPREET KAUR

move introduced transparency in system

Opening of public sand mines is indeed a commendable step by the Punjab Government. This was need of the hour. The public heaved a sigh of relief with the highly concessional prices of sand. Moreover, it has brought transparency into the system. A similar government intervention is required in sale and purchase of other construction material. Skyrocketing construction material prices need to be checked by the government. This will go a long way in restricting the flow of illegal money in the market. As a result, the prices of construction material will go down in state with this decision.

Aftab Fateh Singh Bains

QUESTION

As many as 26 villages in the district have been declared ‘drug-free’ after a pledge was taken by their residents that no one in the villages would use or peddle drugs in the future. What should be done to replicate the initiative in other villages and cities as well?