OPEN HOUSE: What should be done to ensure full vaccination of eligible persons?

The best possible way to control the spread of coronavirus is through herd immunity. Herd immunity can be reached when enough people have been vaccinated against the disease. So, it becomes more important that a majority of the population is vaccinated against the Covid-19. It is therefore necessary that the administration runs awareness campaigns explaining the benefits of taking the vaccine.

Novin Christopher

Ensure unbiased availability of vaccine

It is commonly seen that even after three years of coronavirus, we are still facing the shortage of vaccine. Private hospitals are administering vaccine at a higher price. As a result, needy persons are unable to avail of the benefits of free vaccination. It is also seen that some people take help of their sources to get the vaccine where it is available free of cost at camps. The government must ensure unbiased availability of vaccine. This service must be available till 9 pm and it should be extended to weekends.

Ritu Priya

Vaccine hesitancy must be removed

It is true that the expansion of the vaccination drive is the need of the hour. Those who are ready to get themselves vaccinated should be administered the dose irrespective of their age and profession. We need to understand that vaccination and following Covid guidelines are the only solution to contain the virus. Hesitancy among people to get themselves vaccinated should be removed and maximum number of people should be vaccinated at the earliest. Special camps for vaccination can be organised by the government and NGOs. Private institutions can go in for voluntary vaccination process. Summing up, we can say not a single stone should be left unturned to make the vaccination process a success.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Start doorstep vax campaign

The government should start a campaign of vaccination at doorstep. For this purpose, the government must divide Ludhiana city into four zones and this job must be given to four municipal zones. Those who are eligible to vote must be administered vaccine on a priority basis. Later, the vaccine must be provided to children. The local government must demand more doses from the Centre. If the number of beneficiaries is more than the doses available, then the priority should be given to comorbid persons. People must avoid moving unnecessarily on roads.

Farzana Khan

Reward vaccinated people

The administration should take necessary steps for complete vaccination of eligible persons. The administration should speed up the vaccination drive by recruiting more health workers. Door-to-door vaccination drive should be initiated. The administration should reward vaccinated people in some manner so that non-vaccinated people also come forward for vaccination. Such steps will give boost to vaccination campaign.

Adish Sood

Print booklets on importance of jabs

We must tell everyone that only vaccination can check the spread of Covid and reduce the number of fatalities. Fully vaccinated people usually don’t need hospitalisation even if they get infected. The authorities should print booklets highlighting the importance of vaccination and following Covid-appropriate behaviour and distribute these among the masses for free. School books should also include a chapter on “Covid-19 and its prevention” for the perusal of students.

Dr Sunil Chopra

Advertise vax camps vigorously

Vaccines offer protection against coronavirus. The pandemic is far from over and the vaccines are our best bet of staying safe. The target of vaccination fixed by the government looks a bit stretched given the current rate of vaccination. To achieve the goal, all government departments should be involved in the drive. The priority of the government should be to administer precautionary doses of the vaccine to health staff, frontline workers and senior citizens. Vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group should be another priority. Vaccination centres should be increased to boost the daily vaccination capacity. There must be a campaign to counter vaccine hesitancy. Companies/large industrial units should be allowed to organise vaccination for workers. Vaccination camps need to be advertised vigorously through signboards at important locations, TV, radio, etc. NGOs and other social organisations should come forward and help the government spread awareness about the benefits of vaccination.

RS Sembhi

Impose fine on those not getting jab

All-out efforts must be made to save people from Covid. Vaccination is the only remedy only to the Covid-19 crisis. The first step is to cover 100 per cent eligible population with vaccination. It is provided free of cost by the government and everyone must come forward to avail of is benefits. Secondly, people, particularly those who are not getting themselves vaccinated, must be educated about the advantages of getting jabbed against Covid. Meetings of small groups of such people must be arranged under the supervision of well-qualified doctors so that these people get convinced to get themselves jabbed. The administration should also think of imposing a fine on people got coming forward for vaccination. These steps look too harsh, but may help in saving people from the pandemic.

Gautam Dev

Vaccination will protect you, family

Getting vaccinated against Covid will not only protect you but also your family and community. It will protect others who are not vaccinated such as children. Vaccines lower the risk of spreading virus and also prevent serious illness and death. All steps have been taken to ensure that the vaccines are safe and effective. Vaccinated people can resume activities with proper precautions. Like all vaccines, Covid-19 vaccines go through a rigorous and multi-stage testing process. These trials are specifically designed to identify any safety concerns.

Anu Joshi

Make people aware of full vax benefits

Reports suggest that 80 per cent of people who died due to Covid in Ludhiana were either unvaccinated or missed the second dose. However, 24 per cent casualties were of those who were vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people needed less hospitalisation. The Health Department of Punjab should make people aware of the benefits of full vaccination. The government should rope in elected representatives and religious leaders to convince people of the efficacy and safety of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Sukhdev Sharma

Elders must get precautionary dose

The Covid pandemic hit almost each one of us in one way or the other. Several people lost their near and dear ones to Covid. To prevent deaths and severe illness, everyone should get themselves vaccinated with both does. Elders over 60 must get their precautionary dose.

Vikas Sharma

Prevention best cure for Covid

Prevention is the best cure for Covid. People should be encouraged to get themselves vaccinated. Students should also be enlightened about its importance by the school authorities.

Krish Kalra

Inform people about camps

To prevent deaths and serious illness from Covid, the government must ensure that people above the age of 15 should be fully vaccinated. Campaigns must be organised and people must be told about vaccination camps.

Bani Kaur

