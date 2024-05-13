Open House: What should be done to ensure maximum voter participation on the poll day ?

People need to vote for common good

In the intricate dance of Indian democracy, the Election Commission serves as a pillar of impartiality, ensuring fair and free elections. However, events such as the recent Chandigarh mayoral election, in which the Returning Officer intentionally invalidated and discarded eight votes, discourage people from voting. The law does not require citizens to vote, but it is an essential component of any democracy. Voting allows citizens to take part in the democratic process. They use this to elect leaders who will represent them and advocate for their interests. As per the Constitution, we are a democratic republic. India is democratic because the people govern themselves, and it is republican because the government derives its authority from the people. This means the citizens elect leaders at all levels of government, including national, state and local. This necessitates everyone to participate in the electoral process because voting is a civic duty, emphasising political participation for the common good. Increased voter turnout is critical for all institutions because it validates the actions of elected leaders. Encouraging voters to vote does not require large-scale motivational campaigns; instead, approaching them personally and explaining the importance of voting can go a long way towards increasing voter turnout.

Novin Christopher

Result of team work It is the result of team work that our SVEEP initiatives have turned out to be the second best in the state. It is our endeavour to make aware, educate and sensitise the electorate in every nook and corner of the district to get them registered and ensure their maximum participation in the world’s largest festival of democracy. The sustained campaign for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy will continue to achieve a voter turnout of over 70 per cent. — Sakshi Sawhney, Deputy Commissioner

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer has recently declared Ludhiana district as the second best in state in spreading electoral literacy.

NGOs should be roped in to spread awareness

Ludhiana district has shone in imparting education regarding voting rights among the new voters for the coming Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled to be held here on June 1. It is further suggested that local governments must organise lectures in universities and colleges to make students aware about voting rights and importance of their vote in electing the Union Government. A special campaign must be carried out at ward-level with the assistance of councillors to spread awareness among people about the importance of voting. NGOs must come forward in lending their support for the voter literacy campaign so that no single voter is left out. In each ward, in the evening, special short documentaries must be shown to the public on the importance of the electoral process. Each voter must know the credentials of the candidate to whom they are giving their vote. Some esteemed personalities must come forward for this campaign of electoral literacy.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Take SVEEP drive to doorsteps

Felicitations to the Ludhiana district administration for promoting voter education and voter literacy among the public. Other steps which may be taken in this regard are:

a) Organising nukkad nataks in busy public places to make the public aware of the value of votes; b) Conducting seminars in schools and colleges of the district. A special drive must be carried out to make the public aware of their voting rights at their door steps; c) Delegating councillors to impart electoral education in their respective wards; d) Using social media such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and X to highlight the importance and value of the vote. The local government should post small clips on social media regarding the importance of casting votes; e) Special incentive must be given to those who are campaigning for vote literacy; f) The local government must involve NSS and NCC volunteers for taking electoral awareness to the doorsteps;

g) Prizes must be awarded to those agencies who are leading the cause in spreading electoral literacy in the district.

Farzana khan

Comfortable waiting areas, ample parking

A democracy can only be successful if its stakeholders participate in the poll process with passion and enthusiasm. Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase of the parliamentary elections on June 1 and the administration is making all-out efforts to apprise the people of the process to enrol as voters and exercise their right to franchise. Ludhiana has already secured the second position in the state in terms of voter awareness activities conducted by the administration. In the wake of recent challenges and shifts in voting preferences, we should explore some effective strategies to increase the engagement and participation of citizens in the elections. The administration should run community surveys to gauge the comfort level of residents in casting their vote in person. Based on the results of these surveys, the administration can address specific concerns like safety measures, transportation, inclement weather, etc. Events like nukkad nataks, songs, folk dances, quiz contests, etc, should be organised and utilised to motivate people to cast their vote on June 1. Booth-level awareness groups need to be organised at all polling stations of the district with the help of NGOs and welfare committees of the area. Persons with disabilities (PWD), senior citizens and women must be given special attention and assistance to enable them to cast their vote without much hassle. In order to attract more voters, there is need to make polling places more accessible and inviting. Better signage, ample parking and comfortable waiting areas should be provided. Lastly, the administration should consider deploying mobile polling stations at gatherings such as farmers’mandis and fairs, making it more convenient for the people to exercise their voting rights.

RS Sembhi

Think of needs of elderly, disabled

In order to maximise voter participation on June 1, an element of far-sightedness on the part of the District Election Officer (DEO) would matter the most. For instance, Ludhiana has made provisions for toilets and even drinking water for all, including voters, staff and police on duty. Summer will be at its peak and providing drinking water is essential. This is a praiseworthy step and will encourage the voters for sure. Such arrangements must be made at all polling stations. All efforts must be made so that the maximum possible polling takes place, and that it is carried out in a peaceful manner. The administration must provide for the collection of votes from the senior citizen’s residences. This category of people must not be ignored. Likewise, the new voters must be encouraged to exercise their voting rights. Provisions must be made for the elderly and disabled to get to vote first at the polling stations. It is the responsibility of the candidates to canvass support of these two special groups of voters. This would result in greater voter participation.

Gautum Dev

Polling booths should be set up near voters

Under the ageis of the Election Commission of India, a mass awareness programme was launched throughout India to increase the voter turnout this General Election. The objective was to show the world the transparency and legitimacy of the electoral process in Indian democracy. Therefore, under the guidance of the Chief Electoral Officer, all District Election Officers took to this campaign religiously. The aim is to ensure that the voter turnout exceeds 70 per cent. Various programmes were charted to increase voter literacy through seminars, nukkad nataks and engagement with first-timers. During an evaluation carried out by the Chief Electoral Officer from April 1 to 15, Amritsar district came out first and Ludhiana second among the districts of Punjab in terms of electoral literacy. To boost voter participation, authorities should make arrangements for drinking water as temperatures are soaring, queuing lanes must be provided temporary roofs, booths should not be far from the voters. Also, volunteers must be assigned the task of supporting elders, and wheelchairs for the disabled and sick voters must be provided. First-time voters must be given some incentives to exercise their franchise, and electoral bodies should take the help of NGOs to urge voters to go out and vote.

Sukhdev Sharma

