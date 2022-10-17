Open house: What should be done to ensure proper crop residue management?

Encourage farmers to recycle crop residue

Stubble burning is one method of disposing of agricultural remnants that remain in the field after harvesting. Furthermore, many farmers feel that stubble burning aids in the management of herbicide-resistant weeds and the removal of pests. However, many of them are unaware that stubble burning, which discharges hazardous chemicals into the atmosphere, has a negative impact on the environment. Considering dangers associated with crop residue burning, authorities have taken many steps to control this menace, yet the threat persists. To combat stubble burning, farmers should be encouraged to recycle crop residue, which has the ability to return a significant amount of plant nutrients to the soil.

Novin Christopher

QUESTION At least 653 illegal colonies have been officially confirmed in Ludhiana district. As hundreds of gullible investors keep falling prey to the trap of unauthorised developers, what should be done to check mushrooming illegal and unplanned growth? Suggestions in not more than 70 words can be sent to ludhiana.feedback@gmail.com by Thursday (October 20)

Nothing in the world is waste

Nothing in this world is waste. Some of the residues are processed and used in construction applications, such as the use of rice husk ash in cement mixes. Banana peels and sugarcane waste are being utilised in the paper industry, while husk and bagasse ash are utilised for mushroom cultivation. The crop residues are gonna be our perfect find for our compost, where every other house is having a compost pit, composting the crop residues will be helpful for the soil and even for the environment.

Vivek Shukla

Use machines to manage stubble

Leaving crop residue in the field as mulch benefits the crop to a great extent. Direct drilling in the surface mulched residue can save time and also conserve nutrients in the soil. In addition, surface retention of crop residue helps in shielding the fertile soil surface against wind and water erosion. Machines like zero tillage and happy seeders can be used to manage the crop residue. Happy seeder is useful in the combine harvested rice fields for planting the next crop on time and the zero tillage can be used in standing stubbles of rice which are harvested by combines.

VIDUSHI JAIN

Make farmers aware of no-till mgmt

Burning crop residue is dangerous for human beings, animals as well as environment and is big issue to work on. Due to rise in spread of awareness on stubble burning, the number of fire incidents have dropped from 76,590(in previous year) to 2,446(in current year). For further improvement in reducing this number, the government can make farmers aware about no-till management which is very famous practice in the US. It is based on leaving the crop residue on field and sowing new crops directly into the untilled soil. Benefit of this method is to preserve high yields and achieve better soil properties as it cools out soil surface as it increases the soil moisture and limits the evaporation.

Tanishka Pruthi

Give Rs 2,500/acre incentive to farmers

With the government lacking to fulfil the demand of agricultural machinery by the farmers, the hope of getting cleaner air this winter is deceived yet again. Over the demand of 32,100 machines, only 7,300 stubble management machines have been provided by the authorities. The availability of machines should be enhanced especially in the hotspot areas of the state. The proposal of compensation of Rs 2,500 per acre for the farmers should be materialised at the earliest. The government should focus on providing machines to a larger circle of famers so that they are not forced to burn the paddy straw.

Aftab Fateh Singh Bains

Govt must sensitise, incentivise farmers

Stubble burning not only pollutes the air beyond repair but also decreases the fertility of the soil. The intense heat produced by burning of the crop residue is responsible for the loss of moisture and microbes present in the soil which are important for its organic quality.To check this menace fast, the government should not only sensitise but also incentivise farmers adequately.

Dr. Sunil Chopra

Crop residue is source of nutrients

Crop residues are not only source of nutrients for succeeding crops and agricultural productivity but also for improved soil, water and air quality. Improved residue management and reduced tillage practices should be encouraged because of their beneficial role in reducing soil degradation and increasing soil productivity.

Simarjot Kaur

Use smog detection, monitoring system

In coming couple of weeks, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi will be severely affected by air and smog pollution which is caused by heavy traffic, high temperature, burning of stubble, industrial and other consumer product emissions. Subtle burning is considered as a major contributor among these. The state government must compensate to farmers equivalent the cost of getting their fields ready to sow the next crop. We should use smog detection and monitoring system similar to the system which is being used by China.

Dr. Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Distribute residue mgmt machines

Farmers’ discussions with the government on compensation for stubble burning have not yielded desired results and therefore the stubble burning cases are likely to see marked increase in the next two weeks when the harvesting of paddy crop will pick up.This will adversely affect the air quality index(AQI) of the state.The government should prepare an elaborate plan involving a massive awareness drive,distribution of crop residue management machines and engaging students and religious places to fight paddy stubble burning. Massive awareness camps be organised in villages across the state to dissuade farmers from burning the crop residue.Farm experts should also be roped in and people should be told about the farmers who have not been burning the residue and still getting a good yield.

R.S.SEMBHI

Contributing to global warming

Crop residue burning has become a major environmental problem causing health issues as well as contributing to global warming. The alarming rise in air pollution caused by crop residue burning in Delhi and other northern states in recent years, especially after 2015, suggests that the issues is not yet under control. We can take effective sustainable techniques like composting, biochar production and mechanisation to curtail the issue while retaining the nutrients present in the crop residue in the soil.

Naunidh Kaur

Take alternative solutions

The stubble burning is a major environmental hazard. It causes a lot of air pollution which affects the people alot. Other factors include mechanical harvesting, which leaves 1-2 ft tall stubble which takes over one month to decompose on its own, however farmers do not have sufficient time as they need the soil prepared for the next crop. But alternate solution to this problem is spraying an enzyme, which decomposes the stubble into useful fertiliser, improves the soil, avoids air pollution and prevents carbon dioxide emissions. We should take examples from environmental-friendly countries like Switzerland, Malta, Japan, Neitherlands, etc.

Krishma Arora

Penalise farmers for violating govt orders

There has been an alarming rise in stubble burning every year. A report published in The Tribune says the incidents of stubble burning have increased to 275 from 225 during September 25 to October 2 last year. The government should convince the farmers scientifically that how this practice damaging environment and health of themselves. Their future generations will be impacted. The government should make an agency to purchase all crop residues. Provide highly subsidised state of art machinery for stubble management. The government penalise farmers who violate the guidelines.

Sukhdev Sharma

Govt should take strict measures

Stubble burning is a major environmental hazard. Open stubble burning emits a large amount of toxic pollutants in the atmosphere which contains harmful gases like methane, carbon monoxide, etc. We can take the example of eco-friendly countries like Switzerland and Finland which instead of burning the stubble use it in making cattle feed, compost manure, roofing in rural areas, biomass energy, mushroom cultivation, bioethanol and industrial production, etc. The government should take some strict measures to stop the burning of stubble.

Aditi tiwari

Use crop residue to increase production

We should utilise crop residue as a valuable resource to increase production while also improving soil quality and sustainability. Agricultural crop wastes and their correct management can also help society cope with growing greenhouse gas emissions from the use of fossil fuels. Crop leftovers have long been used in the field, either by leaving them in the open field or incorporating them with ploughing or other field activities. This improves the soil by providing organic manure, reducing soil erosion and weeds, boosting the activity of microorganisms in the soil, and improving water holding capacity.

TAMANPREET KAUR KHANGURA

Spread awareness among farmers

In a few weeks, millions in India will breathe much more polluted air as farmers across northern India burn stubble to clear fields for the winter wheat sowing season. According to farmers stubble burning is the most convenient, cheap and pragmatic solution to get rid of it. Machines which are used for management of stubble are quite costly for farmers. In order to encourage farmers to use these machines, the government must provide subsidies on these machines. Spread awareness among farmers about the harmful effects of stubble burning.

Jasmine Kaur

Use crop residue for animal feed

Stubble burning is a major environmental hazard. Despite tall claims and wide publicity, the menace continues unabated. To ensure proper crop residue management, there should be need to create awareness among farmers. Crop residue should be used for animal feed. The method of disposal and burning is not the only way to deal with crop residue. Instead of treating it as a waste byproduct, post-harvest crop material can be an important part of sustainability of agricultural land.

Adish Sood

Set up bio gas plant in each dist

Farmers must be provided with farm machinery for in-situ cultivation, which would help to increase soil fertility. Awareness regarding the bad effects of stubble burning should be communicated. Biogas plants that run on stubble should be set up in each district. Farmers must be shown field demonstrations carried out by the agricultural department which shows that there is an increase in yield if stubble is incorporated in the field for three-four years. Stubble should be used for mulching by vegetable growers. Stubble should be collected and used to prepare various biodegradable products.

Khushkaran Singh

Convert crop residue into compost

To ensure proper management of crop residue, we should convert it into compost with the help of earthworms (vermi compost) or by burying it in ground which would also fertile the soil.

Siya Malhotra

Make farmer-friendly policies

Stubble burning is a serious issue. It is not only related to our environment but also to our future generations. The government and political parties can play an important role in resolving the issue by way of spreading awareness among farmers about the bad effects of stubble burning. The government should make farmer-friendly policies to make rid of it forever.

Arshdeep kaur

Provide funds to farmers

Stubble burning emits a large amount of toxic pollutants in the atmosphere containing harmful gases like methane, carbon monoxide, carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which causes global warming, loss of soil flora and fauna, health hazards to humans, animals and birds, etc. The government should provide funds to farmers for using technologies such as happy seeder, super seeder, smart seeder and mulcher. Besides, camps should be organised at school and college level to guide the students and then to the farmers on paddy straw management.

LOOKPREET KAUR

Most farmers in debt trap

As we know the air pollution is increasing in the state so the cases of stubble burning. Farmers are helpless to burn the remains of paddy as the cost of cultivation after removing remains of paddy is very high. Hence, the state government instead of fixing fine and penalty must compensate equivalent the amount or cost of getting ready their fields for next crop. Farmers are already bearing loss and majority of them are in debt trap. Agricultural universities and government must devise a policy to organise orientation programmes for farmers to know which crop will give more return.

Farzana Khan

#Environment #farm fires #Pollution #stubble burning