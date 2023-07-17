Open House: What should be done to ensure safety & security of residents, especially senior citizens?

Elders must avoid going out alone

Whether it is the triple murder in New Janakpuri or the triple murder of a family in Noorpur village, several incidents of elder abuse have been reported in a very short period of time. The brutal nature of crimes against elders is committed because they are considered more vulnerable, lonely and unable to defend themselves. It is shocking to note that the perpetrator is often a family member or a neighbour who had a trusted relationship with the victim. It is no secret that as a senior grows older, he or she may restrict or control contact with other family members and friends, thereby, increasing isolation and vulnerability. This necessitates elders to use dead locks on all doors and avoid going out alone. The police, on their part must keep an eye on elders who are alone at home and increase night patrolling.

Novin Christopher

Launch helpline no. for senior citizens

A specific helpline number should be set up for senior citizens, especially those who live alone and have no young members staying with them. In case of emergency, they can contact on the number and get immediate help. Proper awareness drives should be arranged across the city so that people are told to stay alert. In these drives, the public should be guided about how to tackle such situations in critical times and how can they be of help to someone who becomes a victim in their localities. As the saying goes, "every drops counts", similarly, with the effort of every individual, this issue too can be solved.

Kashvi Gambhir

Install CCTV cameras at key locations

Ludhiana has witnessed a sharp rise in the cases of heinous crime in the past few months. Many cases even go unreported. Hardly a day goes by when there is no incident of murder, theft or loot reported in the city. The Ludhiana police should focus on controlling such crime-related activities to instil a sense of security and safety in the minds of the residents. CCTV cameras should be installed at all key locations across the city to identify the criminals. The CCTV control room should remain extra-vigilant and keep a tab over suspicious persons and vehicles. The Commissionerate of Police should maintain a strict vigil over the activities of the cops in the district to dissuade them from being colluded with the criminals to make a quick buck. Security guards must be appointed in each and every colony. The "mohalla committees" should hold regular meetings to evolve strategies for the security of the residents of the colonies with the help of police officials. People in the neighbourhoods must remain in touch with each other and discuss the precautions or actions to be taken over such matters. The police must be informed immediately if one notices any suspicious person likely to commit a crime in their respective area.

RS Sembhi

Introduce alarm system across city

The news of two triple murders in Ludhiana shocked the residents of the city. Crime starts with the ever increasing needs of human beings. We altogether can reduce the crime rate or help to reduce it just by taking precautions in our daily life. We must refrain from passing comments and must speak politely with others. Awareness drives must be held and the residents must be taught basic moral values. One must respect the sentiments of others and must avoid getting into trifles. People should use heavy duty locks at their homes. Local governments should install CCTVs at prime locations and there should be adequate lighting in every area of the city. An alarm system should be introduced if possible. Police teams should be deputed for patrolling in sensitive areas at night. There must be "mohalla committees" to check suspicious activities in their surroundings by any suspicious person.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Residents must assist police to reduce crime

Some precautions must be seriously taken to lower crime rate in the city. Parents must teach their children the consequences of criminal actions such as theft, burglary, murder among others. Schools and colleges must organise seminars for residents regarding criminal prevention. CCTVs must be installed at prime and sensitive locations across the city. There must be regular police patrolling in city areas, especially at nights. People should take care of the sentiments of the others and behave in a cordial manner. Ladies should avoid wearing expensive jewellery at public places or in other common gatherings. The residents must support and assist the local government and police to minimise the crime rate in the city.

Farzana Khan

Govt should use data analytics tools

Data analytics tools should be used by the government and police to discover crime hotspots, patterns and trends. In high-crime regions, police presence as well as the establishment of dedicated police stations or community policing projects should be increased. To effectively combat crime, law enforcement organisations should be supplied with adequate funding, training and equipment. CCTV cameras should be installed and maintained strategically across the city, particularly in public areas, markets, residential areas and near schools. This can inhibit criminal activities and aid in the identification of criminals.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Give harsh punishment to criminals

To curb criminal activities in the city, CCTV cameras must be installed at different locations in the city as it would help identify suspicious individuals. Senior citizens should avoid visiting public places alone. Police patrolling should be increased and people should avoid visiting odd and lonely places alone. The police should fast-track investigations to nab criminals. Instead of dealing in cash, people should use digital mode of payment to avoid snatchings. People should also avoid wearing jewellery when going outside. Harsh punishments should be given to anyone who commits a crime. This will instil fear among criminals.

Adish Sood

Police patrolling should be increased

The increasing crime rate in the city is a worrisome situation. The police deserve appreciation as they cracked the murder mystery. There are several reasons that such murders take place. Unemployment and making easy and quick money, among others are obvious reasons that people commit crimes. A multi-pronged strategy is needed to address the menace. The police should increase patrolling in sensitive areas, make installation of CCTVs in locations where elderly people live alone must be mandatory. Municipal authorities must spread awareness among people about their duties towards society. Even the residents should install CCTV cameras at their homes as this will create a sense of security and also deter criminals from committing crimes at their residences. The government should offer enough employment opportunities to the youth to keep them from taking up crime. The offenders should be punished severely. Parents should teach their wards moral duties and keep a check on their activities.

Sukhdev Sharma

Awareness drives must be held in city

As the first step, there is a need to identify houses with senior citizens. Details should be sought of the senior citizens and whether they are living alone or have family members staying with them. At night, the police must patrol city areas, especially the ones where senior citizens are live alone. Police patrolling must be done to spot attackers and suspicious individuals wandering around. The culprits once arrested must be severely punished. Even the residents must conduct routine checks in their localities at nights. Also, programmes and drives must be organised for senior citizens to spread awareness about criminal prevention among them. These steps will certainly help in controlling criminal cases.

Gautam Dev

