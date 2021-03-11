Open house: What should be done to improve fire safety infrastructure in Ludhiana?

Firefighting services not proper in city

Ludhiana is developing by leaps and bounds and can now boast of many skyscrapers but alas the firefighting services are not up to the mark. The firefighters must have a lot of latest equipment needed to extinguish fires. The authorities should take this seriously and acquire ultramodern equipment for mega cities from even foreign countries.

Dr Sunil Chopra

QUESTION Defunct lifts, damaged floors, stinking toilets and insanitary conditions at the MC's multi-storey parking lot have become bane for visitors. Is such negligence on the part of civic officials acceptable in the industrial and business capital of Punjab where parking is a major problem?

Provide safety kits to industrialists

Fire defusing equipment rarely available it is horrible to note that the Smart City of Ludhiana which is known in the world as the Manchester City of industrial products is not having full machines to fuse fire. The city boosts of having many storey’s buildings where various industries are working. There have been many cases in the past of fire incidents in which huge loss of crore of rupees was reported. Even some human beings lost their precious life. The government needs to take early steps regarding defusing of fire. All industries are working for the development of country, government must come to the rescue of all industrialists by providing them a kit of safety. The earlier government do it the better it is.

JBS Nanda

Ensure all fire safety measures in place

Fires occurring in different parts of the city, resulting in loss of crores of rupees are being reported so frequently that one wonders on the performance of the Municipal Corporation. Currently, many new high risers and multi-storey buildings/houses are coming up in the town and they are equally prone to fire. Ludhiana is an industrial city in the state and is known as the Manchester of Punjab. The corporation must have all the required staff and other modern facilities to handle fire anywhere in the city. It must prescribe fire control facilities in the industrial units and newly coming multi-storeyed buildings. The final building plan needs to be approved only if they fulfil those prescribed conditions. The corporation must get its firefighting staff trained elsewhere in the country at least once a year and be provided with enough funds to buy the most modern equipment and facilities required to handle big or small fires.

Gautam Dev

No lessons learnt by govt, dept

Fires in Ludhiana town are one of major problems. Despite numerous incidents of fire, no lessons are learned by the local or state government. No preparations are made to improve the functioning of fire services. Recently, a news published in these columns about non availability of hydraulic ladder to douse fire of high rise buildings. To awaken the concerned authorities some suggestions can help to improve the fire services. NGOs, general public, political parties, and other stakeholders should put pressure on government to equip fire services with state of art equipment. Generally excuses are made by authorities about procurement of necessary. Legal remedies can be availed if demands are not met.

Sukhdev Sharma

Urgent need to upgrade fire services

There is no hydraulic ladder to douse flames in high-rise buildings, despite numerous such incidents having been reported in the past. There is an urgent need for upgrade of the fire services in the industrial capital of Punjab. Thus the administration should make effective fire services by hydraulic ladder and other advanced technologies as soon as possible.

Adish Sood

Strict check must be ensured

Government is taking huge amount of taxes from the general public and when it comes to safety, there are many weaknesses on their part. No doubt, it provides funds to the fire services for the purchase of necessary equipment but whether that funds are used for the said purpose or not is the matter of concern. It must ensure sound checking policy. Those who are doing embezzlement in funds must be strictly punished. Equipment must be checked, replaced and repaired regularly so that no problem has to be faced in future.

Ritu Priya

Upgrade city’s firefighting infra

The Fire Department of the Ludhiana MC is ill-equipped to deal with the disasters and despite the administrator’s claims to upgrade the fire-fighting infrastructure, nothing concrete has been done. Modernised and advanced fire-fighting and rescue infrastructure is necessary for the corporation. The MC Commissioner has, however, said a few days back that the process of purchase of modern equipment under the Smart City Mission has been initiated and that the fire brigade would be upgraded soon. For helping the fire brigade officials in dousing the flames in the narrow lanes of the city, more ‘Tata Yodha’ fabricated fire tenders should be purchased. Hi-tech pumping systems should be installed in these vehicles. More life detectors, combi tools, portable inflatable emergency lights, thermal imaging cameras should be added. Aluminium fire-fighting suits should be provided to firemen to handle the fire incident easily with more resistance to the high temperature. There is acute shortage of staff in the fire department and unless more workers are recruited, they won’t be able to use the equipment efficiently. The staff should not be on contractual basis as they do not know whether they will return home safely when they visit any fire spot. More fire stations are needed as the city has grown in all spheres. The firefighters continue to endanger their lives under the existing conditions and in the past many of them have sustained serious injuries & many have died. Public should keep themselves safe by installing fire safety equipment in their respective units.

RS SEMBHI

Public must cooperate with fire officials

There must be proper inspection of fire control equipment. All the equipment must be maintained regularly. Each fire station must be provided with the latest and modern equipment along with the hydraulic ladder. Proper training programmes must be organised for the employees of fire stations. Vehicles must be ready for service for 24 hours. Proper system must be there to reach in narrow and inaccessible areas. After every two kilometers of area there must be a fire dousing vehicle so that it may move immediately. Telephone numbers of fire services must be displayed at prime locations. Public must cooperate with officials who are lending their services.

Farzana Khan

Organise special training programmes

It is very common to read the news of fire eruptions in the hosiery city Ludhiana, especially in the season of summer. It is too difficult to douse the fire by fire service officials in the narrow and congested areas without having the latest equipment such as hydraulic ladder. To put timely control on fire eruption, the local government must provide latest and modern equipment along with new recruitment of employees to address the problems in time. Divide the whole city into different zones and in each zone there must be five to ten fire service vehicles which must be ready to move immediately. Special training programmes must be organised both for citizens to know what steps they may take and for officials of fire service how they can meet the challenge. Residents must cooperate with the local government in this regard.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

City lacks proper firefighting services

It is harrowing that the industrial town of Ludhiana lacks the much needed proper firefighting services. There has been many deadly incidents of dangerous fires in the city, but then also the concerned authorities never tried to improve the services to safeguard life and property. A streamlining of the fire department is the need of the hour. There is a dire need of regular employees as well, as the contractual employees are never able to give their hundred percent. Moreover, whatever infrastructure is needed to improve the services must be purchased at the earliest. The funds allocated to the department should be enhanced. I hope all these small measures will surely help the firefighting department to serve the society in a better way.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi

Equip fire dept with modern equipment

Despite major advancements in fire detection and suppression systems, fires continue to claim many lives and destroy property. This is clearly seen in disasters, where factories were gutted due to fires in Ludhiana. Unfortunately, the history of recent catastrophes shows that most of the fire loss could have been averted if suitable water and fire-safety arrangements, as well as early fire detection systems had been in place. In view of the foregoing, authorities must acknowledge that fire, when fully engulfed, is the most devastating element. To combat massive fires, the Fire Department must be equipped with modern firefighting equipment.

Novin Christopher