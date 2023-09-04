 Open House : What should be done to improve govt schools’ infra & ensure safety of students and staff? : The Tribune India

Regular safety audits, timely repair work must mustensure occupants’ safety

Members of an NDRF team engaged in a rescue operation at the government school in Baddowal, where a teacher died after a portion of the building collapsed recently. - File photo



Conduct safety audit of school buildings

The authorities need to conduct safety audits of public school buildings on a priority. A female teacher was killed while three of her colleagues were injured after the roof of a staffroom at a Government Senior Secondary School in Baddowal collapsed recently. What would have happened if the roof of a classroom had collapsed while students were sitting inside? Structural engineers perform safety assessments for most buildings as they have the requisite knowledge and experience. However, in Punjab, principals of government schools are assigned the duty to flag issues regarding the structure and safety of school buildings. This illustrates that the Punjab Government has not developed a proper policy regarding safety audits of school infrastructure. In order to ensure the safety of students and staff in public school buildings, especially in rural areas where classes are often held in dilapidated buildings, the government must conduct safety audits regularly.

Novin Christopher

Allow firms, NGOs to chip in to improve infra

There are about 25,000 government schools in 22 districts of the state. Of these, a large number of schools, especially primary schools, lack the required number of classrooms, toilets, libraries, water coolers, furniture, playgrounds, computers, etc. The buildings of several schools are in a dilapidated condition and need immediate renovation. Although the state emerged as the best-ranked state in the PIE index (Performance, Infrastructure and Equity) in 2020-21, the situation on the ground isn’t promising. A scheme to ensure the upkeep of government schools across the state was approved in January, but no headway could be made in this direction, perhaps due to the paucity of funds. Besides, schools should be treated as community institutions rather than government entities. The government should allow and incentivise private individuals, corporate houses and NGOs to help in developing infrastructure of government schools.

RS Sembhi

Evacuate ‘unfit’ structures

The Education Department should allocate a separate budget for the infrastructure of schools in each district. Buildings and Roads (B&R), electrical and hygiene and sanitation officials should inspect school buildings at regular intervals. Ensuring strict compliance of their directives, repairs and renovation work based on the recommendations of these inspection committees, should be undertaken promptly. Any building deemed unfit for occupants should be evacuated and alternative arrangements should be made to conduct classes. Contractors should display building details indicating the structure’s lifespan. Also, there is a need to allocate a higher share of the budget to the B&R Department and appointment of an administrative officer for each school or cluster to oversee operational needs.

Col Amar Jeet Singh (Retd)

Grade buildings, mandate mention

The school management should conduct proper assessment of buildings for cracks, water leakages, etc and submit report to the Education Department. Fire extinguishers should be installed on the premises and both students and staff should be trained to use them in case a fire breaks out. Sarpanchs, councillors and administrative officers should regularly inspect schools in their areas to assess safety standards and raise demand for appropriate funds for repair and maintenance. The government should impose heavy fine on principals, local representatives and officers concerned for negligence in this regard. The condition of school buildings should be graded by appropriate authorities and the school management should be mandated to mention these grades on school’s pamphlets and other marketing material. Low-graded schools should be given appropriate time period for improving their infrastructure, after which these should be shut down.

Taranpreet Kaur

Ensure adequate funds for repair work

The government should allocate a significant portion of its budget to improve the infrastructure of schools and ensure that the existing structures are well-maintained. Teachers as well as the non-teaching staff should be imparted training in safety protocols to ensure that they can respond effectively in case of an emergency. Regular safety audits should be conducted to identify potential hazards and the authorities should ensure that corrective measures are promptly taken to avert mishaps.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Regular Inspections, timely measures

A female teacher was buried alive under the debris while three of her colleagues sustained injuries when the roof of a staffroom collapsed at a government school in Baddowal recently. The mishap illustrates the urgent need to provide better infrastructure at public schools in order to ensure the safety of students and staff. The administration should regularly inspect schools to check the infrastructure of government schools and take necessary steps to improve it.

Adish Sood

Edu Dept should engage building engineers

The Department of Education should engage qualified building engineers to check the condition of schools’ infrastructure and provide them travel facilitiesor grant so that they could inspect the buildings. The appointed engineers must visit the schools and prepare a report about the present condition of every school building and required repairs to be undertaken before the new session or the reopening of schools.

Gautam Dev

Need for well-planned, spacious buildings

The recent demise of a schoolteacher following the collapse of the roof of a staffroom at a government school came as a shock to residents of the state. The government should take immediate steps to improve the infrastructure of public schools. Buildings should be planned well to ensure they are spacious and safe for occupants. There should be proper ventilation in classrooms and hygienic washroom facilities as these basic amenities can impact the performance of both students and teachers.

Mehar Sandhu

Need to hold govt accountable

The government should be held accountable for the lack of basic infrastructure and facilities at government schools. Citizens should question the government over the neglect of school infrastructure and remind it of the poll promises. Besides, there is a need for proper checks and balances to ensure that funds allocated for government schools are utilised properly. The government should also ensure that basic facilities are provided at all government schools as proper environment is shown to improve students’ performance and learning outcomes.

Sahleen Kaur

Local Representatives should visit premises

The government should appoint inspection teams to monitor the condition of school buildings in various areas. Local MLAs should visit the campus of all government schools in their constituencies periodically to assess the condition of classrooms and other infrastructure. In case anyone notices any crack or other signs that their school building or any of its portion is ‘unsafe’, they should immediately report it to the local sarpanch, councillor or MLA so that timely steps can be taken to avert mishaps. The B&R Department should send its teams to check the buildings of schools and take necessary steps if they notice any problem.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Don’t take safety concerns lightly

The government should provide adequate funds for the construction of school buildings and ensure good-quality material is used and skilled workers are hired. Once operational, buildings of every school should be inspected annually. If the inspecting officials flag issues in the school building or infrastructure, it should not be taken lightly. Renovation work should be undertaken immediately and the entry of students and staff should be prohibited completely when it is underway.

Komalpreet Kaur

Repair damaged portions at earliest

The recent incident of roof collapse at a Baddowal school, in which a female teacher died while three teachers were injured, has raised serious concerns over the safety of students and staff in government schools. The government must improve the existing infrastructure and regularly monitor school buildings to ensure the safety of occupants. Also, schools should have adequate space for students and should be equipped with the basic amenities. Damaged portions of buildings, including leaking roofs and cracks on walls should be repaired at the earliest as good infrastructure is vital to ensure safety of students and staff.

Kanu Rai

QUESTION

There is no let-up in the spread of the dreaded dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease occurring in tropical and subtropical areas, in Ludhiana district. What should be done to check the spread of this life-threatening ailment?

Suggestions in not more than 100 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (September 7).

