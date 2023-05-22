Open House: What should be done to improve living standards of migrant families residing in Ludhiana?

End discrimination towards labourers

While migrant workers reside in almost all parts of the state, within Punjab, a significant proportion of their population is concentrated in Ludhiana district, and especially the city. There are reasons behind that. Ludhiana is rightly called the industrial hub of the state and houses a large number of factories, mostly small-scale, of all types. A majority of workers at these industrial units are migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, some of whom have also settled here due to a dearth of employment opportunities in their native provinces. The migrants and their families are subjected to various forms of xenophobia in the country, as also in the city. They are also denied basic rights such as proper housing facilities. Language problems, a lack of access to healthcare and education and other forms of discrimination are among the common problems faced by them. The government should provide them with adequate healthcare, education and employment opportunities.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Make migrants aware of their rights

Migrant families mostly seek refuge in inhospitable and overcrowded habitats with scarce access to health services otherwise available to all without discrimination. This is how a majority of them live and get by. They are fundamentally foreign to the society in which they work and their nomadic lifestyle makes it difficult for them to have access to all government services. They remain among society’s most vulnerable members, frequently confronted with xenophobia, poor working conditions, anxiety and are the first ones who fall prey to nature’s extremes and failed human deeds. This makes living away from homes very difficult for them. In light of these facts, the authorities concerned must ensure that all migrants and their families have effective access to social rights, as well as better housing and wages. Let us not forget that migrant labourers contribute significantly to the growth and development of the country, leave alone Ludhiana or even Punjab.

Novin Christopher

Increase their role in labour unions

Migrant workers contribute significantly to the economy of Ludhiana, while also enriching the social and cultural fabric of the district. About 3 lakh migrants live in ‘vehras’ under insanitary conditions because of the cheap accommodation facility in these localities which they can easily afford. Overcrowding, poor ventilation, insufficient amenities, contamination of drinking water and sewage overflow are some of the very common problems faced by the migrant families living in ‘vehras’ situated in the industrial areas of the city. The government should enact laws which mandate that the owners of these dwelling units to provide all basic facilities to the migrant tenants so that they lead a healthy lifestyle. The erring landlords should be punished as per the law. The MC, GLADA or Improvement Trust should construct Low Income Group (LIG) flats for migrants to live either on rent or on ownership basis as per their terms and conditions with all amenities. An audit of sewer connections of all industrial units, dairies, hospitals, laboratories, common effluent treatment plants, sewage treatment plants and drains across the city should be conducted to check the pollution levels. This should be done with the help of experts from universities. The remedial measures suggested in the audit report should be implemented immediately so that tragedies such as the recent Giaspura gas leak do not occur ever again. The open manholes of sewers should be covered immediately. The owners of buildings should install water traps (p-trap) at the sewer connection point of their buildings to stop the inflow of toxic gas, if any, to the building or house from sewer lines. The participation of migrant workers in labour unions and associations should be increased to ensure that their voice is included in the process of social dialogue. The Government of India has also announced various schemes for the welfare of unskilled and skilled migrant labourers in the country. These should be implemented in letter and spirit. Some of these schemes include Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojna, Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Scheme, One Nation One Ration Card, etc.

RS Sembhi

Provide monetary aid to workers

All the casualties in the Giaspura tragedy were people from migrant families. This singular fact should be enough to realise that these workers play a significant role in contributing to the economic growth of the industrial hub of the state and at the same time, they are the ones who have to suffer the most due to unplanned development and pollution. The living conditions of migrant families have been going from bad to worse and they need immediate assistance to improve the standard of their lives. First, they must be given token cash payment to avoid exploitation at the hands of the employer. Only if they have enough money will they be able to stand on their own feet and spend the rest of their lives in a peaceful manner. The civic body or relevant state departments should come to the rescue of these families with money or material aid.

Gautam Dev

Govt, NGOs must join hands

Ensuring adequate shelter and an appropriate living environment to human beings are basic fundamental human rights. The underprivileged individuals in lower income brackets and economically vulnerable sectors, who play a crucial role in the economic growth of industrial towns, form the backbone of these communities. Large-scale industries rely heavily on their contributions, mostly in the form of cheap labour. Their employers, therefore have a moral obligation of ensuring suitable living standards for these workers. The government should extend comprehensive support to facilitate such provisions by the employers. By partnering with NGOs private industrial sectors, the government can introduce additional housing society development programmes targeted at the underprivileged. This approach can enhance not only living conditions but also foster well-organised demographics in the city.

Chetan Verma

Compensate gas leak victims adequately

The migrant families which became the victims of the tragic gas leak incident at Giaspura on April 30 — that left 11 dead and four injured — were living in miserable conditions. To improve the lifestyle of such families, the administration should take the necessary steps immediately. The administration should provide proper compensation and basic facilities to the victims. They should also be made aware of their rights by organising intensified awareness campaigns. The residents should also acknowledge the significant role played by migrants in the city’s life and have a sense of gratitude towards their services.

Adish Sood

Provide jobs to victim families

The state government should come forward to help the victims of the Giaspura gas leak tragedy by giving the remaining family members ample employment opportunities. The NGOs must assist by paying the fees of their wards. The government should ensure the proper cleanliness of the sewerage system to prevent similar mishaps in the future. Proper inspection committees must be formed to periodically inspect the sewer lines of each ward to ensure prompt action in case of any irregularities or violations. Free accommodation and subsidies for water supply and gas supply subsidies must be provided to the effected families.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Employers must come forward to help

The April 30 incident of gas leak at Giaspura locality of the city was most unfortunate. It claimed the lives of 11 people and left four injured. The civic authorities have zeroed in on some causes of this mishap. Among them are mixing of untreated waste of chemicals emanated by industrial units, unauthorised connections to sewage system, lack of regular cleaning of sewer lines, etc. Now, a question arises about what should be done to raise the lifestyle of these people. Their health and education are the two most important things that should be prioritised first. New health centres and schools must be opened in affected areas, employment opportunities should be created for the surviving members of families and rehabilitation plans should be worked out. MLAs and other elected representatives should adopt the affected areas and contribute to raising the living standards of migrants by getting financial support from industrialists and other stakeholders.

Sukhdev Sharma

Probe into mishap must be expedited

It has been more than three weeks since the Giaspura gas leak tragedy and the authorities have not been able to point out at any concrete cause that led to the mishap. The victim families have lost their bread earners and are facing a very tough time to make both ends meet. The MC must come in to lend support to these families in these odd times. The government, in collaboration with NGOs or corporate sector, must provide them jobs and fulfil their basic requirements. They must be given a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and regular work under the MGNREGA. While there is a lot of talk and discusion about enabling migrants to vote from their workplaces these days, it is also true that their existence has today been reducted reduced to nothing but numbers that can swing elections. Political parties make efforts to woo them towards themselves but seldom do anything to objectively improve their living standards.

Farzana Khan

QUESTION

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, residential areas remained most fatal for road accidents in 2021, claiming maximum lives in that year. What should be done to save previous lives in mishaps?

Suggestions in not more than 100 words can be sent to [email protected] by Thursday (May 25).