Open House: What should be done to improve sorry state of affairs in government schools?

Encourage youth to become educators

A teacher is called a nation builders because through this noble service of educating a children, he strengthens them to the point where they can contribute to the building of a strong nation. But how can a nation prosper if there aren’t enough teachers to meet the needs of its students? The problem of teacher shortage in government schools is real, widespread and increasing. It can have serious consequences and impede the development of the nation. Government teachers have long been underpaid in comparison to employees with similar education in other professions. This factor, combined with a lack of comprehensive policy, has resulted in a severe teacher shortage. The government should launch a campaign to encourage new generation to enter this noble profession. Furthermore, teacher salaries should be raised.

Novin Christopher

Set up mgmt panel to look into issue

To mitigate the problem of staff shortage, the government should form a management committee to look into the problem. The shortage has also increased the burden on the present staff. It is high time that this issue was addressed effectively because the future of the nation depends on the state of elementary education. A quick and apt campaign should be run for the appointment of staff. Hiring camps should be run and duties should be assigned to government staff in to make the appointments. Similarly, other employees such as sweepers should also be appointed on an urgent basis as they also play an important role in education, as learning is not possible on a dirty premises.

Tanishka Pruthi

Education must to check unemployment

To improve the prevailing condition of government schools, the vacant positions of teaching and non-teaching staff should be filled through a proper selection procedure. It will help to improve the level of education being imparted in the schools. For the maintenance of cleanliness and other activities in schools, it is important to appoint related employees as well. These steps will not only increase enrolment of students in government schools but also help in checking the rising unemployment figures.

Shubhpreet Kaur

Appoint class IV staff on regular basis

A perusal of last year’s results for classes X and XII of PSEB-affiliated schools shows that the number of students of government schools who made it to the merit list was much less as compared to pupils from private schools. It can be said that the shortage of staff at government schools was the major reason behind the poor performance of students. The acute crunch of Class IV employees is also taking a toll on the functioning of these schools. Though 90 per cent of the sanctioned posts are lying vacant, the sanctioned strength has not been revised in spite of the fact that the number of students in government schools has increased after the pandemic. The MLAs of the district should raise the issue of shortage of teachers and class IV employees in the schools with the Education Minister. Till the regular appointments of class IV employees in the schools, some persons should be appointed on ad hoc basis.

RS SEMBHI

Increase allocation for education

More funds are needed to ensure the imparting of quality education in government schools. The governments should give adequate funding to construct infrastructure, recruit well-trained instructors, supply contemporary teaching material and maintain a safe and pleasant learning environment. Pupils should be in a setting that is supportive and inclusive for their well-being. The governments should invest in mental health services, social-emotional learning programmes and extracurricular activities to ensure that kids have the skills and the support necessary to succeed in life.

TAMANPREET KAUR KHANGURA

Improve infra in schools

The thin strength of students in the government schools of Ludhiana has been reported in various surveys conducted by some NGOs and agencies. To improve and retain the strength of students, there is a dire need to improve the infrastructure and standard of teaching through the recruitment of new teachers. Proper training of teachers through orientation courses must be arranged. Transport facilities must also be provided to students of remote areas. Learning must be effective, inclusive and practical. Proper follow-up must be taken if a student is not turning up to school. Some recreational games should also be in place for students.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Make education a priority in governance

There is no doubt that the solution to make elementary learning better lies in making appointments to the vacant posts of teachers and other staff. But mismanagement of resources and misplaced priorities of successive governments has left the exchequer too vulnerable to let the authorities do the needful. Education is an engine of growth and can meet the aspirations of the masses by lifting them out of the morose of misery and poverty. It is, therefore, high time that the government rectifies and shifts its priorities to education and health and does the needful. If there is a financial crunch, the government should appoint teachers on lower salaries, with the promise to upgrade them when the fiscal health of the state improves. Given the level of unemployment, there will be many genuine takers for the scheme allowing an opportunity to the poor and the needy to realise their dreams.

Ram Paul Chani

Maintenance of hygiene equally important

There should be more recruitment of teachers as soon as possible to tackle the problem of deteriorating standards of elementary education. The appointments of sweepers and watchmen should also be done on a mission mode. Maintenance of cleanliness and hygiene should be of paramount importance in every school and for that sweepers need to be appointed on a regular basis.

Adish Sood

Government must have realistic approach

A shocking report appeared in these columns about shortage of teachers in the district. We came to learn 39 schools are without any teacher, 150 schools with one teacher, 1,700 posts are vacant and all 992 primary schools are operating without sweepers and watchmen. This is against the claims of the government. The government boasts of having the best education system in the country, but how it is possible without teachers? The government approach should be realistic. Make annual need-based plan for regular recruitment of teachers, non-teaching staff, sweepers and watchmen. Infuse in them discipline and dedication. They should be held responsible for overall development and safety of students. Non-educational duties should be avoided at all costs. They should prove to be ideal guru, as they are now getting handsome salary.

Sukhdev Sharma

Teachers should be given regular pay

The government should make necessary efforts to improve the image of government schools. The sorry state of schools is preventing students from getting quality education. The vacant posts of teachers must be filled at the earliest. The teachers should be provided with an adequate and regular pay so that they can do their work in a better way. Besides this, there should be a well-maintained structure of government schools and the authorities concerned must make a monthly or weekly visit to ensure the proper functioning of the schools. In this way, the state of schools can be improved.

Lookpreet Kaur

competent teachers must be hired

Ample opportunities of employment in teaching must be given to youngsters. The government should assure regular posting of teachers in schools where seats are vacant. Students clearing the teaching eligibility tests must be assured with a suitable job in government and private schools and local authorities should work in collaboration with the Central Government in this regard.

AMARPREET KAUR

Staff should be recruited immediately

The recent statistical revelation about scant staff in schools is shocking. The government is making fervent efforts to increase the admission ratio in government schools but increased enrollment is not enough. Admitting students without teachers is nothing less than a mockery of the education system. Rather than laying stress on admissions, the government should primarily arrange the staff for those who are already enrolled and then think in terms of making fresh admissions.

Aftab Fateh Singh Bains

Fill vacant posts as early as possible

It is indeed very sad that many schools in the district are working without teachers. Education is a very important component of life and these children are suffering due to poor education. The newly elected AAP party in the state is boasting for providing better education, but many posts of teachers are lying vacant. Children are the future of the nation and their education must not be allowed to suffer. Further, norms must be fixed for providing the required number of teachers dependent upon the number of total students in the class/school and these must be provided there.

Gautam Dev

