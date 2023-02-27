Open House: What should be done to make villages and cities drug-free in Ludhiana district?

Drug addiction a menace to society

Drug addiction is a menace to society because it hurts the individual. And man, being the social animal that he is, cannot exist in such complete isolation that his actions do not affect others. An addict, no matter how isolated he is, will harm his family, society, and, ultimately, the nation. Therefore, we must fight our common enemy collectively by refraining from using drugs. Even though many villagers in Punjab have pledged not to use drugs, some drug addicts may still be in the quagmire — either wanting to get out but not being able to, or worse still, in denial. This necessitates breaking the supply chain, as addicts will be forced to quit for good if the drug is not available. The message to an addict should be to balance his life by saying no to drugs. This would be the most excellent pursuit.

Novin Christopher

Harsh, hard steps need of the hour

Collective actions should be taken to make not only Punjab a drug free state but to the whole nation. Citizens, state and the Central Government should put their step forward to fulfil this life saving motto. Pledge is the good way to eradicate this issue but is not the sole solution to it. People indulged in these unethical practices can also breach this pledge for the money as well as for drugs. To control or to wipe off this issue, hard and harsh steps must be taken by everyone. The government must spread awareness along with its strict actions against this whole web. On the other hand, citizens should make effective efforts to stop their near and dear ones from getting trapped in this.

Tanishka Pruthi

Give professional help to drug users

Mental illness can be a crucial risk factor in developing a drug use problem. Friends and peers have a significant influence on one’s life. Many people begin consuming illegal substances or abusing alcohol to fit in with their social groups. As a result, people should carefully choose their environment. Start talking to a counsellor, surround yourself with decent friends, or seek assistance from family and acquaintances. Furthermore, the government should make efforts to raise awareness and give professional help to drug users.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Exemplary punishment for drug suppliers

It is very good news for the good health of state that now some villages are drug- free. Here are some suggestions to get rid of the drug addiction. Parents should teach their children about the bad effects of intoxicants and other harmful drugs. Some videos and other documentaries must be shown to the youth of villages and cities. There must be special seminars and other conferences and programmes to educate the evils and problems of drug addiction. The government should promote games and other recreational activities to involve youth in villages. There must be one lecture daily in schools and colleges about the ill effect of drug addiction. The government should create more and more job opportunities for youth to involve them and to earn. There must be an exemplary punishment for those who are involved in the business of drugs. Various programmes on TV and radio should be broadcasted repeatedly particularly for the younger generation. Those who are working to eradicate the problem of drug addiction must be awarded at village, district and state level.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Role of NGOs in prevention of drug use

Our youth are the nation builders and all responsibility lies on their shoulders. Now the government is taking very serious notice of it and it is due to this that many villages are now drug free. The government must involve some NGOs for eradication of drug addiction from the state. At block, village and city-level, some nodal agencies must be established to check on the sale and smuggling of drugs. Special checks must be on the chemists’ shops in villages. Those who are involved in drug rackets irrespective of any status must be punished severely. Create job opportunities for the youth and promote sports at village level. Some special phone numbers must be displayed on prime location for anybody to report to police about the use and sale of drugs.

Farzana Khan

Make it a mass movement

It’s a wise step on the part of people living in 26 villages to take a pledge against use of narcotic substances. Some more efforts are needed in this direction to make it a mass movement. Such actions can be used to create healthy society. In civilised society, there is no place for drugs peddlers. Law enforcement agencies can play a big role in bringing good results. There need to be a complete sincerity in pledges taken.

JBS Nanda

Create jobs avenues for youngsters

Drug abuse is one of the burning issues of the state. And this problem will continue to persist until the government succeeds to unravel the root cause behind this problem. Unfortunately, youth is falling into the death trap of drug menace due to unemployment. Also, in many cases, it is witnessed that they miserably fail to fulfil their basic needs owing to slender monetary opportunities and seek refuse in drugs prior to their helpless state. In order to triumph over the vicious challenge of drugs, the government need to think about the youth of the state on a serious note by creating adequate job opportunities so that they cannot be misled by corrupt peddlers. On the optimistic side, it is satisfactory to know that 26 villages of the district have got rid of this malicious problem due to robust awareness drive but to concrete this success, the government needs to come up with a permanent solution instead of temporary one.

Rishika Kriti

Put a check on activities of cops

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has put Ludhiana district under focus for being the hub of an international drug syndicate linked to Punjab, Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, the sustained campaign against drugs, run by the government has made impact on the residents of 26 villages of the district taking a pledge that no one in their villages will use or peddle drugs anymore. Still, a lot of efforts are required to be made in this direction. A couple of months back, the STF had arrested an additional SHO in the district along with his two aides for drug smuggling and 846 gm of heroin was seized from the trio. Interestingly, the accused cop was in uniform and on duty as well. The Ludhiana Commissionerate of Police should maintain a strict vigil over the activities of cops in the district to dissuade them from getting involved in drug smuggling.

RS SEMBHI

Make all villages drug-free

Highly appreciable news came as 26 villages have decided to shun drugs and pledged to make drug free. This is the wonderful decision taken by village elders. All stakeholders should learn lesson from it, who think it is impossible to make whole Punjab drug free. This can be replicated in other parts of the state. It is possible with the earnest help of village panchayat members, parents, youths, elders and mothers of the society. They have potential to convince and influence the drug peddlers, drug lords and consumers of the sedative substances. The government can play an important role to console the consumers and provide rehabilitation programmes. The police should track the peddlers and drug lords for exemplary punishment. The government should set up fast track courts for early disposal of drug-related cases The government should suitably award drug-free village and disincentive for those village which are not following the government guidelines. It should also start special employment drive for those who have successfully shun the drugs. Awareness programmes should be arranged to tell people about ill effects of drugs on individuals and whole society.

Sukhdev Sharma

Open de-addiction centre in each village

To replicate the initiative in other villages and cities we must guide children that our elders were far away from drugs. There should be a compulsory subject in the school education about the bad effects of drugs on human life. The government make proper strategy against drug peddlers so that they cannot achieve their goals. In addition, there is need to abolish corruption and strengthen drug prohibiton laws. There should be de-addiction centre in each city.

Adish Sood

Ban movies promoting drugs

Campaigns must be conducted to make citizens aware of the ill consequences of drugs. The government and censor board should put strict ban on movies and songs highlighting and promoting drugs and weapons. It will check the menace growing up in the young generations. The district administration should motivate people to free themselves from such evils with the assistance of NGOs.

Amarpreet Kaur

