Open House: What should be done to reduce fatal road mishaps on Ludhiana roads?

Launch campaign on safe driving

Road safety is emerging as a major concern in Ludhiana because the industrial city holds the dubious distinction of having the highest rate of fatalities from road accidents. Unsurprisingly, exceeding speed limits, driving while intoxicated and not using a seat belt or helmet while commuting are the leading causes of mishaps. Additionally, there are those who don’t adhere to traffic rules and pose a threat through reckless driving and turning blindly in confined spaces. The authorities must launch a concerted campaign to help city’s youth break the bad habit of thrill driving while also emphasising on the practice of safe driving. Furthermore, if mishaps are to be avoided, unlicensed and reckless drivers must be discouraged by fining them heavily.

Novin Christopher

Violators must be punished severely

A recent report titled ‘Punjab accidents and traffic-2021’ has revealed that Ludhiana lost the highest number of people in road accidents among all districts of the state and it also topped on the number of black spots in 2021. The district had 131 black spots, of which 91 were in city alone. To control the rising graph of road accidents, special efforts are required to be made by the traffic police, the MC and the NHAI jointly. The NHAI should improve road infrastructure conditions in the black spots at Samrala chowk, Tajpur Cut and Jalandhar Bye Pass. Similarly, the MC, with the assistance of the traffic police, should deal with the black spots in other areas. Overspeeding should be checked by the traffic police and violators punished. The residents must follow the traffic rules meticulously as responsible citizens and must not jump the red light. Rash driving and drunk driving should be prohibited and mobile phones or earphones should not be used while driving. Exemplary punishment should be awarded to anyone not using helmets or seatbelts while driving. The authorities should also ensure to carry out extensive road repair works wherever necessary and remove encroachments to make the traffic flow smooth and safe. The violators of traffic guidelines should be given strict punishment, besides being fined heavily. The norm of corrupt practices while issuing drivers’ licences and challans must be stopped.

RS Sembhi

Regular maintenance of vehicles important

In order to reduce fatalities by road accidents, the citizens must do their part by respecting all the norms. Everyone must obey traffic laws and avoid driving at high speed. The authorities should try to raise public awareness on the issue to lessen the likelihood of traffic accidents. To eliminate any potential threats, a vehicle’s maintenance must be carried out on a regular basis.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Install speedometers at prime locations

We can save precious lives by taking some precautions while travelling on the road. Speedometers must be installed on prime locations so as to alert a driver if his vehicle crosses the speed limit. There must be an alert in the form of a siren or hooter which gives a signal to the traffic police and the driver. There must be an iron bar at each major chowk of the city, similar to the bars at toll plazas. During the red light, this bar should block the traffic behind it. The drivers who attend to phone calls or eat something or are busy talking or watching movies while commuting should be strictly punished and their licences revoked. The ordinary citizens should also lend their support to avoid casualties by cooperating with the authorities.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Intensify awareness drives on road safety

It is a very sorry state of affairs that Ludhiana district has been ranked number one in the fatality rate in road accidents as per the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data released recently. We can minimise these fatalities with the help of the local government by adopting simple measures and precautions. A person below 18 years of age should not be permitted to drive. Violation of traffic rules should be dealt with a heavy hand. There should be separate lanes for scooter riders, cyclists and other slow-moving vehicles. Special police nakas should be installed during the night at accident-prone locations. There must also be a provision of first aid clinic or mobile ambulance at these locations. Vehicles of drunk drivers should be compounded and their licences revoked. The awareness drives should be intensified by holding a lecture in a week about traffic rules in every college and school.

Farzana Khan

Improve the poor condition of roads

We ourselves are responsible for fatal accidents. The reasons are simple. We lack good road material for the safety of the roads. Accidents can be reduced by the joint efforts of police, the general public and by ensuring regular road repairs. Precious lives are lost in road mishaps because we are not ready to accept our faults and fail to adopt long-term measures for the safety of everyone.

JBS Nanda

Install CCTV cameras to monitor key areas

To reduce the number of accidents taking place in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate, the police should install CCTV cameras at prime locations to keep an eye on everyone. The authorities should spread awareness about road safety and tell pedestrians, drivers and drivers of 18 years of age and above to follow safety rules. The government should maintain the roads well so that accidents can be avoided. The government should take strict action against people who do not follow traffic rules properly.

Taranveer Singh

Road safety a multi-dimensional issue

Road Safety is a multi-sectorial and multi-dimensional issue. It incorporates the development and management of road infrastructure, provision of safer vehicles, legislation and law enforcement, mobility planning, provision of health and hospital services, child safety, urban land use planning, etc. In other words, its ambit spans engineering aspects of both roads and vehicles on one hand and the provision of health and hospital services for trauma cases in post-crash scenario on the other. It is a shared responsibility of the government and a range of civil society stakeholders. The success of road safety strategies in all countries depends upon a broad base of support and common action from all stakeholders. Simple measures like driving in prescribed speed limits on the road, using helmets, seat belts and other safety equipment and not using mobile phones or earphones while driving can go a long way in improving road safety.

Vanshita

Targeted interventions of authorities needed

The Police Commissionerate should conduct an analysis of the road accident data to identify the common cause of accidents in the identified police station areas. This will help them develop targeted interventions to address the root causes of accidents. Secondly, the police should increase their presence on the roads through regular patrolling, setting up checkpoints and using speed guns to identify overspeeding vehicles. Furthermore, the police should launch an awareness campaign to educate people about safe driving practices, the importance of wearing seat belts and helmets and the dangers of drunk driving. Finally, the authorities should also work with the local community to create safer road infrastructure, such as speed- breakers, pedestrian crossings and streetlights.

Laksh Negi

Keep tab on underage driving

The onus for the increasing number of daily accidents in the district lies on all of us. Many city parents give their vehicles to children who are underage and the latter drive their vehicles at rash speeds, which leads to road accidents. We should keep our phones away while driving to avoid distractions while commuting. Ultimately, we must follow traffic norms religiously to avoid mishaps.

Kanishika Puri

Ensure timely repairs of broken roads

Road fatalities are a widespread and dangerous phenomena. According to recent trends, an increasing number of people have been losing their lives due to road mishaps. To check the menace, awareness drives should be intensified and an effective system of penalising defaulters should be in place. Another major reason for the large number of mishaps is the pathetic shape of roads, which makes driving difficult and dangerous for two-wheeler riders. The police should be vigilant and impose challans on anyone not abiding by the law. Driving safely without being drunk is also important on the part of the driver.

Swatej Singh

Traffic lights should remain functional

Commuters must be made aware of the fact that wearing helmets and following other safety measures should not be followed just as a rule, but also because it is a precaution and necessary for their security. There must be proper maintenance of traffic lights, humps and signboards. Non-functional traffic lights should be repaired at the earliest to avoid traffic chaos.

Amarpreet Kaur

Conduct regular inspections of roads

To check fatal road mishaps and save precious lives, the administration should take the necessary steps immediately. The authorities should take strict action against those who violate traffic rules. Everyone must be asked to follow road safety measures religiously. There is a need to create awareness regarding traffic rules among teenagers and the elderly. All roads should be well maintained and without pits. There should be inspection of roads every year to ensure their quality.

Adish Sood

Joint efforts needed

It has been reported in these columns that about 50 per cent accident deaths occurred in five police stations among the 28 police stations in the Ludhiana Commissionerate. That is highly worrisome. There are many causes of mishaps, like underage driving, mixing driving with alcohol and other drugs, damaged roads, display of adult advertisements and rampant violation of traffic rules. The authorities should address these causes of road accidents and licences should be issued after careful conduct of testing regarding traffic rules. Badly-damaged roads should be recarpeted and heavy penalties imposed on offenders. The government should make effective use of social and print media for creating awareness regarding the dangers of taking road safety norms lightly. All stakeholders should ponder over the menace of road accidents deaths collectively.

Sukhdev Sharma

Challan drivers of speeding vehicles

Road accidents in Ludhiana continue to claim the lives of innocent citizens, including those of children, senior citizens and women. This must be stopped by using all available methods. One way is to use the services of the local police. This model is the most effective way to control the situation. The police must check those driving two-wheelers and other vehicles at high speeds on the roads and ‘nakas’ must be maintained by the police. It is known that youngsters usually drive two-wheelers at high speed and cause mishaps. No fast driving be allowed by anyone to save the life of innocent people walking alongside the roads. There should be strict enforcement of traffic rules on city roads to avoid mishaps and save precious lives.

Gautam Dev

