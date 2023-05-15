Open House: What should be done to stop illegal disposal of industrial effluents in Ludhiana?

Polluters should be punished strictly

Industrialisation can have a very negative impact on the environment if the disposal of effluents is not handled properly. Massive amounts of emissions from industrial processes can also be life threatening. The Giaspura gas leak tragedy in Ludhiana is one such example, in which toxic waste was illegally dumped into the sewage system, killing many innocent people. It is common knowledge that wastewater discharges from electroplating, dyeing, soap and paint manufacturing plants are extremely toxic and corrosive in nature, making them extremely hazardous to living beings. Therefore, these units must install in-house treatment plants and stop dumping toxic effluents. Given that open dumping is an act that violates environmental safeguards, the defaulters should be punished severely to deter offenders.

Novin Christopher

Units should reuse treated effluents

Any chemical in the sewage system damages the sewage treatment plants (STPs). The STPs are therefore discharging civil and industrial effluents directly to the Buddha Nullah without any treatment to avoid any damage to them. Some bigger factories claiming to have own treatment plants also dump the ‘treated’ effluents in the sewage system, however, most of it is in fact is untreated. These chemicals, after reaching the Buddha Dariya, damage its natural treatment process by killing the bacteria. Therefore, no industrial waste should be allowed inside the sewage systems or the water body. To check the pollution of the Buddha Nullah, all industries using water and chemicals must take responsibility of treating and reusing their effluents. No disposal should be allowed in the Buddha Dariya. All common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) must treat to make the effluents reusable. All erring electroplating units should be closed to avoid further pollution of water and other resources.

Dr Virendra P Mishra

All stakeholders must cooperate

The government can take several steps to reduce the chances of Giaspura-like mishaps. According to the Environmental Defence Fund, by collaborating with the state and Central Government officials, trade associations, we can strengthen the requirements for methane leak inspection frequency. The same can be done for the prioritisation and timing of leak repairs, upgrade of mechanical fittings and replacement of ageing pipelines and to encourage the public reporting of information.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Workers must have protective gear

Preventive measures must be followed by the workers who deal with the wastewater and other effluents in the factory units. While we pay a lot of attention to the risks posed by factories to the general public, the hardships faced by the ones most closely associated with this work are mostly overlooked. The owners of factories should provide masks and gloves to the workers to prevent skin allergies and other problems. A scientific and efficient rescue plan should be in place, in case any tragedy does happen. The people who do not follow the guidelines and indulge in illicit practices must be strictly punished by the authorities concerned.

Amarpreet Kaur

Personal duties can’t be ignored

The risks that improper disposal of industrial wastes pose can be a problem for the society as a whole, and thus the onus of taking rectifying measures lies not just with one individual or group, but with all members of the society. The dumping of garbage on the roads should be avoided in daily lives. Industrialists need to be extra careful because more often than not, the industrial effluents are toxic in nature and can cause significant health risks. There must be a designated area in every locality where the waste material or garbage should be thrown, later to be handled by the MC or other authorised body. The waste material should be already segregated into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. Those throwing or dumping garbage on the roads should be punished. The authorities should also sensitise industrialists about the ill-effects of dumping toxic waste material in the sewerages. Everyone should cooperate to assist the government by obeying the rule of law.

Dr Mohammad Saleem Farooqui

Intensify awareness campaigns

To prevent Giaspura-like incidents in the future and protect the environment in an effective manner, it is necessary to take strict action against the industries and their owners responsible for the illegal dumping of effluents. The authorities should enforce strict regulations and penalties for the factories violating the laws. There should be a regular monitoring of industrial activities and particularly how the effluents are being disposed. Air, water and soil qualities should also be tested to ensure the safety of citizens. Awareness campaigns should be launched to educate people on the harmful effects of such practices and they should be encouraged to report any illegal activities to the authorities. The government should also promote the use of eco-friendly technologies and encourage industries to adopt sustainable practices.

Dhruv Sharma

Effluents should be tested by civic body

The Giaspura incident teaches us that sewage should be handled in a scientific manner so that no lives are threatened by the industrial processes. In the light of the tragedy, it must now be ensured that there is no dumping of garbage in the sewer lines to save the lives of cleaners. The persons collecting garbage from households every morning should also be convinced to not dump collected garbage in drains. The industries should also not be allowed to discharge effluent and poisonous chemicals in the drains. The MC should test the effluents being discharged at each unit and based on the test results, the erring units must be strictly punished. Experts should be consulted to check the industries for poisonous chemicals used, effluent and analysis reports. There must not be any lapse in the quality of industrial effluent being discharged in the sewerage anywhere in the city.

Gautam Dev

Disposal of e-waste an emerging problem

Industrial effluents and e-waste pose a serious problem for the health of the residents and the environment. The Giaspura gas tragedy has only made the message clearer. Nowadays, a new problem has emerged. This entails the disposal of electronic wastes. The effluents of new technologies cause more harm to the environment. There is urgent need to create mass awareness on the safe disposal of electronic wastes.

JBS Nanda

Collusion of officials also responsible

The recent gas leak tragedy in the locality of Giaspura, which left 11 people dead, is a worrisome incident. To avoid such tragedies in the future, the MC should introduce the regular audit of sewer lines and manholes. The Punjab Pollution Control Board should issue licences to industrial units after careful consideration and the units should have mandatory sewage treatment facilities. The illegal disposal of waste should be considered a criminal offence. There is also a need to check the rampant corruption by PPCB and other officials.

Sukhdev Sharma

Use modern tech to detect leakages

The disposal of waste is a significant problem that the world is grappling with. Despite the negative impacts of improper disposal of industrial wastes, it is challenging to avoid generating waste in most cases. The possibility to monitor the types of wastes being generated and their effects is crucial to tackle pollution. The tragic Giaspura incident serves as a warning for all high-density industrial cities. To address the issue, the sewerage systems in such cities should be equipped with sensors that can monitor and measure various factors such as flow, level, temperature, PH levels, gas, conductivity and turbidity of the wastes. The local civic bodies should establish monitoring rooms to regularly check the data received from these sensors. Implementing such technology can help municipalities detect any unwanted release of industrial waste.

Chetan Verma

Politician-industrialist nexus must be broken

The political will to prosecute the erring industries for violations seems to be missing. The authorities should take strict action against any unit that indulges in a careless disposal of hazardous wastes. A separate department of ‘Environment’ must be created in the MC to hold public hearings where officials can testify to the city’s enforcement practices in this regard. The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) should take strict action against the industrial units discharging their untreated effluents into the sewers or the Buddha Nullah. As responsible citizens, we should reduce the use of detergents and other chemicals in our daily chores. The guidelines from the NGT should be strictly followed to reduce emissions from the factory units. Only strict enforcement of environment-related laws can ensure the sustenance of life on the planet.

RS Sembhi

Offenders must be put behind bars

Even in the aftermath of the Giaspura gas leak tragedy that has claimed 11 innocent lives, illegal and unscientific dumping of industrial effluents continues to risk public lives with impunity. To check this illicit practice and save the environment, the administration should take necessary steps immediately. There should be strict punitive action taken against those who are still indulged in the illegal and unscientific dumping of industrial effluents.

Adish Sood

Slap penalties on erring units

There must be a dedicated agency to collect industrial wastes from each industry in a ward-wise manner and segregate it for recycling purposes. The government should slap penalties on those who are found throwing waste material in sewage systems or on roads and they should be put behind bars to deter others. There must be periodic visits to check if industrialists are still dumping material on roads or in sewerages. In each firm or industry, a separate place must be reserved for disposing and storing waste material.

Farzana Khan

