Open house: What should be done to tackle drug menace affecting individuals, families in Ludhiana district

Encourge people to restrain from drugs

The best form of prevention is abstinence. People are encouraged to restrain them and desist from indulging in acts that will lead to drug abuse. The second way out is adequate sensitisation and education by the family, schools, health agencies of government, religious institutions, and the media on the dangers of drug abuse and the need to abstain from the act. The design of a research-based prevention programme for children by the aforementioned socialisation agents, especially by schools, health institutions and the media is critical.

Vivek Shukla

Severe punishment for drug dealers

Awareness programmes on drug abuse and its ill effects must be conducted. Drug trafficking should be attacked at all three stages—production, transport and usage.

Drug addicts are victims according to Indian laws. So, they are sent to deaddiction centres. A thorough action can help the government to trace the routes and origins of drug transport. Punishments for drug dealers should be severe. More funds should be allotted for the cause.

Vidushi Jain

Make Efforts to reduce substance abuse

The menace of drugs has spread its tentacles far and wide in some districts of Punjab.To eradicate it, all round efforts are required. The police are doing its duty pretty well but must tighten the noose further around the peddlers. Youth should strive to lead a balanced life, indulge in healthy hobbies and avoid bad company.They should be awakened to the deleterious effects of drugs, not only by media but also by elders, parents, teachers, NGOs as well as religious clerics.

Dr.Sunil Chopra

Seek professional help

Recovery from drug addiction is hard and there’s no shame in asking for extra help from a medical professional when you need it. Physicians and behavioral therapists can set you up for success with structured programmes, providing a safe way to prevent relapses and maintain sobriety.

Japleen Kaur Bhullar

Psychological therapy can reduce drug abuse

Psychological therapies can reduce drug abuse which in turn help to tackle drug menace . A psychologist helps the patient recognise the factors that are triggering his or her craving for drugs, and how to manage or avoid those triggers. Cognitive behavioural therapy also helps the person steer away from destructive behaviours and thoughts.For example several psychosocial factors have been associated with substance abuse. Particularly, peer pressure, media portrayal of substance-use by celebrities, attractive packaging and expectations of joy are commonly associated with harmful use of substances by the young.

Shireen sharma

Open deaddiction centres in state

Punjab has been battling with the problem of drug addiction for a long time. Awareness sessions can go a long way to help those who got trapped in drugs and somehow managed to come out of it. The state government should open deaddiction centres to cope up with this menace. Special periods or sessions should be given to the childrens in the schools and colleges. Supply-demand network of drugs should be monitored complexively and disciplinary action should be taken against those involved in this web.

Shireen sharma

Open anti-drug camps in villages, cities

The government should order the formation of anti-drug club in school and colleges. In this club the youth should be made aware about the disadvantages of taking drugs. Authorities should setup anti-drug camps in villages and cities to make people understand their duty towards their country and family life.

KumKum Kainthwas

Cut supply chain, impose harsh penalties

The rampant drug abuse in Punjab is destroying a generation of youth. India needs its youth to contribute towards nation-building. To get rid of this menace,the focus must be to reduce demand of drugs and cut off their supplies by imposing harsh penalties under the NDPS Act and improving drug enforcement.The municipal councillors, sarpanches and politicians must work in tandem.The parents,teachers and community leaders have a big role to play by way of counselling. Holistic treatment centres should be set up.The government needs to create skill training programmes to generate employment, encourage sports and other activities. The government should be strict to enforce the existing laws and hang a few drug dealers which would deter others not to deal with such menace and rehabilitate a few cases for all others to aspire to get out of such menace of drugs.The supply lines need to be choked. Anti-drug awareness programmes should be organised under ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ of the government. Society needs to understand that drug addicts are victims and not criminals and therefore be treated with love and sympathy. The judiciary too can play a vital role by expediting drug cases and punish the guilty in a stringent manner.

RS SEMBHI

Punish buyers, sellers of drugs

First of all, government should punish those people who purchase or sale drug. Secondly, schools and colleges need to make an act for the younger generation to show the harmfulness of these drugs. Beacuse young generation is more effected by drugs.

Gagandeep Kaur

Youth education may play a big role

A comprehensive approach to the drug issue is required. Education of the youth may play a substantial role in developing a positive mindset. Peers and family members, by providing emotional and financial support, can help prevent drug users from taking refuge in illicit substances and making money from their illegal activities. A wide-scale drive to identify and rehabilitate drug users is also necessary.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

People should motivate themselves

The only one thing can stop increasing drug menace is self motivation. The reason behind increase in the use of drugs in the district is bad politicians and corrupt officers which helps in smuggling of drugs instead of stoping it for their own profits. So people should motivate themselves to stay away from drug menace.

Priyanshu

Children must be sensitised to issue

At least 100 villages and localities in Ludhiana district have been identified as drug hotspots. To tackle the drug menace, it should be compulsory subject in the school education. Parents or elders must guide and aware their children of drug addiction. The government make proper strategy against drug peddlers so that they can not achieve their goals. There is need to drug prohibiton laws and deaddiction centres in each city. If we follow all of the above mentioned steps, definitely illegal drug trafficking and drug addiction can be abolished.

Adish Sood, Amloh

Keep a check on shops selling drugs

Drug abuse can be a painful experience for the person, and for family and friends who may feel helpless in the face of the disease. But there are things you can do if you know or suspect that someone close to you has a drug problem. Keep a check on shops selling drugs and help people get off or reduce their use of drugs.

Nishtha Johar

Sensitise parents, teachers and students

In Punjab a good number of youths are involved in drugs and as per the report of World Health Organisation more than 4, 50,000 people died as a result of drug use in one year. But the situation in Punjab is very alarming. To prevent youths from drugs, the focus has to be sensitising parents, teachers and students as well. Parents and teachers should be counselled that isolation and stigmatisation would only enlarge the problem and not in any way help the youth addicted to substance abuse to overcome it. Since rehabilitation is crucial to wean away youngsters from addiction and make them productive by bringing them into the mainstream of the society. Corporate sector must come forward to earmark funds for such activities under corporate social responsibility. Government must keep a vigil on the drug suppliers and push them behind the bars. Youths must be given some work or tool kits to get them busy so they may not be able to think about

drug use. Society and other organisations should join hands to remove the problem of drug use in Punjab.

Dr. Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Self awareness golden key

I think self awareness is probably the most important thing towards making life,changing decisions and sticking to them. Nobody can stop anyone from taking drugs until or unless he/she is self-awared. Although experts should arrange counsellings for drug addicts. Besides, the government should take strict actions against those involved in illegal supply of drugs.

Lookpreet Kaur

Establish well-equipped rehabilitation centres

The deep-rooted problem of drugs persists because of the number of reasons, which must be tackled to overcome the drug menace. The supply of synthetic drugs across the borders and then its free trade throughout the country and states must be checked. The moles within the governmental departments who assist drug peddlers must be dealt with a strong hand. Simultaneously, there should be well-equipped rehabilitation centers, with the good psychiatrists and psychologists support.

Khushkaran Singh

Seek help for mental illness

Mental illness and substance abuse often go hand in hand. If you are dealing with a mental illness such as anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder you should seek professional help from a licensed therapist or counsellor. A professional will provide you with healthy coping skills to alleviate your symptoms without turning to drugs and alcohol.

Cheshta Cherry

Punish culprits as per law

All drug spots, especially the ones identified, must be immediately tackled to control spread of sale of drugs there and elsewhere. All these culprits must be prosecuted as per law and suitably punished. The names of such persons must also be circulated through social media so that others know about the bad deeds of such persons. The drugs seized from such persons should be destroyed in public. These steps will act as deterrent for others in the locality/village not to deal in drugs. Assistance from the staff of the Health Department may be sought for this purpose.

Gautam Dev

Don’t interfere in police working

Sorry state of drug addiction is not taking back seat in Punjab. Hue and cry is taking rounds. Nothing tangible is coming out. It needs strong will power of the government and police should be free from government interference to nab the culprits. Collective efforts are needed from all sections of the society for treatment of addicted persons, strict guidelines are required to arrest drug lords and peddlers. Their trials should be put on fast track. Exemplary punishment should be awarded. Smash their illegal properties acquired through drug trade. Society should isolate these criminals. Parents should check and trace where their children are going and with whom spending time. All drug addicts should be indentified and make arrangements for their treatment and rehabilitation.

Sukhdev Sharma

Create awareness among youth

In order to tackle the drug menace one must be aware about its harsh causes and effects. Due to lack of knowledge, a large number of people become drug addicts. Awareness must be created among youngsters. Educational institutions should conduct rallies so that not only students but also the residents of that place could become aware about. Strict and surprise checking should also be done by the higher authorities. Government should launch various schemes so that this problem could be tackled. Serious drug addicted person must be sent to Nasha Mukti Kendra for further wellness.

Simranjeet Kaur

