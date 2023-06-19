Open House: what should be done to tackle Unscheduled outages, shortage of water supply in summers?

Modernise PSPCL’s infrastructure

With the soaring temperatures these days, when people are already struggling to cope with the heat, unscheduled outages and insufficient water supplies compound their woes. And even when power is available, nothing much changes due to the low voltages and fluctuations that have become the norm, rendering all cooling equipment redundant. How will the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), a government-owned establishment, justify the insufficient supply of power during the summer, when there is clearly a greater need? Keeping in mind the people's difficulties, the PSPCL should modernise its infrastructure on urgent basis. Furthermore, obsolete dry transformers in high-demand areas should be replaced with high capacity oil-filled transformers as dry types are more prone to overheating due to overloads, resulting in breakdowns.

Novin Christopher

Purchase more power to meet demand

With the summer season intensifying, unscheduled power cuts and confusion over power restrictions imposed by the PSPCL are taking a toll on the residents and industry. The power cuts are also affecting routine water supply; taps get dried up and many residents have to fetch water from nearby colonies using buckets. With unplanned power disruption of two to four hours daily, production of industry has been affected, resulting in huge losses. The PSPCL officials and state government issue contradictory statements regarding power crisis in the state. The state government should purchase more power to meet the industry's demand. The shut down thermal plants must be made functional immediately and more thermal plants should be set up in the state. The government needs to enhance its transmission capacity vis-a-vis the rising demand. As a long term measure, the power demand for agriculture needs to be reduced by encouraging diversification of crops and supplying more canal water for irrigation. Arrangements should be made for generators at tube-wells so that the water supply does not get affected in case of power failure.

RS Sembhi

Focus on process of energy generation

The government needs to focus on the process of energy generation. Punjab government should think of adopting other renewable sources of energy as well like solar and hydroelectric energy which reduces the pressure upon thermal power plants. The government's decision of providing 300 free electricity units to the public has made the people take the issue of energy conservation very lightly. People are treating and considering energy conservation a trivial matter. The government needs to pay its pending dues to the energy distribution companies as soon as possible. A mass general awareness among public to "save energy, save water and save earth" should be promoted. The main cause of water supply decrement is depletion of groundwater and loss of river water and threat to wetlands due to climate crisis. Various measures like following Sustainable Development Goals and afforestation is the need of the hour. Punjab needs to adopt modern methods for irrigation practices. Methods like drip and sprinkler irrigation should be adopted in agricultural fields to save water. Avoiding soil erosion and deforestation can lead to rechargeable aquifers to hold groundwater as well.

Miyush Trehan

People should use power economically

Every year the residents of the city have to face a problem of power cuts during the scorching heat in the summer season. To avoid the perennial problem, the city must be divided into different zones. Each zone must be monitored by the officials of PSPCL to ensure regular supply of power. During lean periods, the state must sell power to other states and repurchase it during summers to supply it to the people without any interruption. The government must install solar systems in each household to lessen the burden of power supply during summer. Theft of power must be checked and people must cooperate with the government by making economic use of power so that it may be available during hot summer.

Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Boost domestic coal production

As the temperatures increase during the summer season, India faces a power crisis. The situation was in the works with a sudden shift from winter to summer, a faster-than-expected economic rebound, but the Russia-Ukraine conflict affecting global supply lines of gas and coal. While the demand for electricity has increased, supply has not. To prepare for potential surges in electricity consumption, adequate attention must be given to energy supply planning. Furthermore, boosting domestic coal production, detailed demand forecasting, and efficient coal delivery are required to avoid a similar problem in the future.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Residents should use sustainable techniques

Extremely hot temperatures cause difficulties to humans as well as the environment. There is a hike in usage of electricity due to high temperatures, which further increases the demand and reduces the supply. The government should encourage the citizens to use sustainable techniques of electricity. As such, solar panels should be fixed for the production of electricity. This will not only solve the issue of electricity, but will also help in utilising the sunlight. The other way to produce electricity is wind. The hot windy air helps to produce electricity in huge quantities. The government and people should be aware enough and try to use different ways of producing electricity which will not only reduce the problem of shortage of electricity, but also decrease the cost of power.

Tanishka Pruthi

Buy energy-efficient products

Shortage of power and water are now increasing day-by-day. Rainwater harvesting and recycled wastewater also allow to reduce the undersupply and pressure on groundwater and other natural water bodies. An electricity shortage means a situation where electricity production and imports are not enough to cover the electricity consumption. We can make a switch to renewable resources and thus, energy will practically never run out. Renewable sources produce clean energy, which means less pollution and greenhouse effect, which contribute to climate change. To save energy, we can also buy energy-efficient products. Scarcity of water can also lead to failure of sewerage systems, which poses a threat of contracting diseases like cholera. When the water is scarce, it even becomes expensive.

Balwin Kaur Uppal

People should get stabilisers installed

Constant challenges like soaring temperatures, shortage of power, and water supply have become a norm in most of the areas. These have started testing the temperaments of the native population. Local citizens are getting vexed due to unscheduled outages, voltage fluctuations, frequent tripping. Constant tripping causes equipment failures, downstream problems, increased costs, and dispatch of unfinished goods. Voltage fluctuations cause permanent damage to windings. Local residents must be aware of all the perennial problems. Perpetual difficulties like voltage fluctuations can be avoided by installing voltage stabilisers, separating filtered and unfiltered cables etc. Youngsters must arrange campaigns to spread awareness among people. Citizens must organise educational events regarding solutions to the constant problems. People who are on social platforms must boost social media awareness. Each individual must do their best to gear up against the problems in their daily lives.

Sehajroop Kaur Sodhi

Educate people about need to save water

The Water Supply Department must realise that with the rising temperatures, the need for water for people, horticulture and environment has increased. To meet these needs, the department must ensure that water is supplied to residents of various colonies for maximum hours possible during the daytime. Also, regular supply of electricity must be ensured to run the tube-wells for longer hours. Increased water supply must also be ensured for farms. Otherwise, the crop yield will suffer, which will ultimately affect the general masses through price rises. Also, the general public and children in schools and colleges must be educated to save precious water. There is scientific evidence that shows that the water-table has gone down greatly everywhere in the state and in the cities. The situation may become worse in the near future when water will become a scarce commodity.

Gautam Dev

Impose penalties on people misusing power

Voltage fluctuations and tripping of electricity have become a routine in Ludhiana town. It is a worrisome situation. People are suffering from shortage and erratic supply of electricity. This is also impacting water supply. Both of these have become perennial problems being faced by the residents. Government policies are more likely on paper than on ground. Tall claims are made by authorities concerned every year, but all in vain. To address these issues, the authorities should first conduct an audit of the exact demand of electricity from domestic users and industrial companies, check the sanctioned loads and required loads, give free electricity only to poor customers, adopt a zero tolerance policy for theft of electricity and reduce the leakage in supply of electricity. Government employees and officers should use electricity judiciously. Awareness programmes should be initiated to educate people about the benefits of judicious use of electricity, farmers should be given electricity at affordable rate and not free of cost as free electricity is always misused. Impose economic penalties on offenders.

Sukhdev Sharma

